Hma Ea - page 17

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mehdi mojavezi:

hello I have severall andicator with name "hma_v2" . but I don't know witch is for work with this ea . can you put correct hma andicator here ? 

thank you

Check here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177917

Can someone please post HMA_v2.mq4 please?
Can someone please post HMA_v2.mq4 please?
  • 2007.09.19
  • www.mql5.com
Thanks for any help...
 

Hull Moving Average

Hull indicators

  1. Manual systems discussion thread
  2. Hull MA thread 
  3. Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  4. Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Hull Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  6. Hull Moving Average (HMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  7. Super Trend Hull Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  8. ADX Cross Hull Style - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  9. Hull Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  10. HullTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  11. HMA - indicator for MetaTrader  
  12. Rainbow_HMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  13. HullTrendSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  14. HullTrendOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 
  15. ColorHMA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hull EAs

  1. Hma EA thread
  2. Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.

New in the trading engine:

  • there can be only one 'market entry' transaction on the bar (this is an internal parameter, it is not placed in the input parameters and this is not related to the ' Only one positions ' parameter)
  • when working in the 'inside signals ' mode (' Search signals, in seconds ' is greater than or equal to '10'), the current bar is bar # 0, when operating in the 'only at the time of birth of a new bar' (' Search signals, in seconds ' less than '10') current bar - bar # 1
Super Trend Hull Indicator
Super Trend Hull Indicator
  • www.mql5.com
Draw Psy Levels Отрисовывает горизонтальные линии на равном расстоянии друг от друга. RSI Filter RSI, предназначенный для использования в качестве фильтра. Super Trend Averages Супертрендовый индикатор с...
 
Super Trend Hull EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Super Trend Hull EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

This advisor is the development of the first version ( Super Trend Hull EA )

New in version 2 :

  • ' Type trade: ' - type of allowed trade ( Only BUY , Only SELL , BUY and SELL )
  • ' Use time control' - enable / disable the trading time interval. The time interval is set from ' Start Hour ' :: ' Start Minute ' to ' End Hour ' :: ' End Minute '

The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.

Super Trend Hull EA
Super Trend Hull EA
  • www.mql5.com
на баре может быть только одна сделка 'вход в рынок' (это внутренний параметр, он не вынесен во входные параметры и это не имеет отношения к параметру ' Only one positions') при работе в режиме 'внутри бара' ('Search signals, in seconds' больше или равно '10') текущий бар - бар #0, при работе в режиме 'только в момент рождения нового бара'...
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