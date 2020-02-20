Hma Ea - page 17
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hello I have severall andicator with name "hma_v2" . but I don't know witch is for work with this ea . can you put correct hma andicator here ?
thank you
Check here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177917
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My EA keeps placing the trades
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.30 15:16
You can go to Freelance service and many coders are willing to help there.
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Freelance
The forum
The articles
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- How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
- Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
- A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
Hull Moving Average
Hull indicators
Hull EAs
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Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.
New in the trading engine:
This advisor is the development of the first version ( Super Trend Hull EA )
New in version 2 :
The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.