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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EMA variation ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This "ribbon" indicator is using an EMA variation indicator that was originally published (with some more explanation) here : EMA variation
This version :
It is using the "speed" property of the ema variation indicator to construct a ribbon. That makes a sort of two indicators crosses, even without changing the calculating period.
Usage :
As any crosses indicator. Interesting results can be achieved when you use very close "speed" changes (like in the example bellow)
EMA variation
Exponential moving average variationTrade signal based on simple Bollinger bands
This is the trading signal of Bollinger Bands. The expert code for this strategy is automatically generated by the MQL 5 wizard.
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