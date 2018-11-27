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Indicators

EMA variation ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9325
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Theory :

This "ribbon" indicator is using an EMA variation indicator that was originally published (with some more explanation) here : EMA variation

This version :

It is using the "speed" property of the ema variation indicator to construct a ribbon. That makes a sort of two indicators crosses, even without changing the calculating period.

Usage :

As any crosses indicator. Interesting results can be achieved when you use very close "speed" changes (like in the example bellow)


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