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Hull Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A variation of Hull moving average that allows speed adjusting of the
hull moving average.
Whistles and bells added too (multi time frame, alerts, no repainting color lines). The "speed" can be controlled through HMASpeed parameter: the lower the value the slower the HMA. I am not aware who's idea was to modify the speed in original, but I liked it, so here is this version (original Hull moving average has a "speed" value of 2).
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You can choose if you wish to use a real volume or the ticks volume.Volume weighted MACD
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