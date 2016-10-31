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Indicators

Hull Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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A variation of Hull moving average that allows speed adjusting of the hull moving average.

Whistles and bells added too (multi time frame, alerts, no repainting color lines). The "speed" can be controlled through HMASpeed parameter: the lower the value the slower the HMA. I am not aware who's idea was to modify the speed in original, but I liked it, so here is this version (original Hull moving average has a "speed" value of 2).



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