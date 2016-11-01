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Indicators

Super Trend Hull Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Super trend indicator that uses hull average for calculation.

It is a standalone indicator and does not require any other indicator in order to work. Also, unlike a lot of metatrader 4 versions of super trend indicators, this one does not repaint, so it can be used in a "signaling mode" if someone wants to do so.



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