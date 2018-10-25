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XHullTrend_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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HullTrend with additional smoothing of the Hull moving average and rounding the values by the number of digits fixed in the input variables.
input uint Digit=2; //number of digits to round to
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XHullTrend_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22014
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