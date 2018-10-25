HullTrend with additional smoothing of the Hull moving average and rounding the values by the number of digits fixed in the input variables.

input uint Digit= 2 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig. 1. XHullTrend_Digit