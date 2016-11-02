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Indicators

Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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hull_.mq5 (4.14 KB) view
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Hull moving average with arbitrary weights of calculation.

When Hull power is set to 1 it is the same as regular Hull moving average. Any other value makes it different than the original Hull moving average. Power can be < 1 as well as > 0. If you set it to < 1 then you are "slowing" it down. If you set it to > 1, then you are "speeding" it up.



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