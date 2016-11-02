Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hull Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 16637
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Hull moving average with arbitrary weights of calculation.
When Hull power is set to 1 it is the same as regular Hull moving average. Any other value makes it different than the original Hull moving average. Power can be < 1 as well as > 0. If you set it to < 1 then you are "slowing" it down. If you set it to > 1, then you are "speeding" it up.
Stochastic of Adaptive Super Smoother
Adaptive super smoother is used for price pre-filtering before it is used to calculate a stochasticSuper Smoother
Variable length super smoother with an addition of gradient coloring.
Stochastic of Super Smoother, v.2
The second version of indicator with added features.Adaptive Smoother
One more average/smoother that due to its fractional calculation period possibility can be used to be made adaptive.