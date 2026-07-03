Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1589
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CCI Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Goodmorning! please, I paid here for bruce price predictor, but I am not able to install it in my live account. the balance is still showing $30, which is the amount for one month rent. please, I need help on how to get the indicator installed in my live mt4
Check your purchase in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/asukwoeffiong/market
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How to install?
You should fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, for example:
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My example (about how I am filling Community tab and what I am checking):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
...
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
If you filled Community tab in Metatrader in correct way, and if you see your purchase in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/asukwoeffiong/market
but not in MT4 Market tab as purchased so you can try the following way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
can still adding free alert is offering ??
Hi BigLover,
I am not a coder.
Few months ago I spent several days helping one person to code EA with price crossing-ema logic and i was out of the forum for few days but i can not be out
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175811
You may look at this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/176161 with ema and price range with alert. Besides I modifies this indicator to be as ema, sma, lwma and so on (attached):
PeriodMode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma
It's all that i can do.
I may code only if I am not busy with this forum (but i am alweays busy).
May be, some other members may help you.
hi, i need your help on both indicators. I would simply like to add that the alerts are only triggered on closed candle because otherwise I have too many false signals. I would really like very much that you can make me this very small modification. I am a young student so I would like to do it discreetly
hi, i need your help on both indicators. I would simply like to add that the alerts are only triggered on closed candle because otherwise I have too many false signals. I would really like very much that you can make me this very small modification. I am a young student so I would like to do it discreetly
There is a reply to you on your thread (with improved indicators attached): #1
CCI Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Improvement of the first version of CCI Alert :
now the indicator catches four types of signals: crossing the 'Level UP (90)' level up and down, crossing the level 'Level DOWN (-90)' up and down
ParabolicSAR Trend Line Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Hi mLaden,
Can you kindly help to write an alert for the attached woodie CCI indicator?
I attempted to write the alerts by looking at other indicator alert as reference and the alert sets off every second.
Appreciate your help on this.
Thanks