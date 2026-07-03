Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1589

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CCI Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CCI Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CCI Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CCI Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alarm when the 'CCI' indicator leaves the overbought (oversold) zone.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
Goodmorning! please, I paid here for bruce price predictor, but I am not able to install it in my live account. the balance is still showing $30, which is the amount for one month rent. please, I need help on how to get the indicator installed in my live mt4
 
ASUKWOEFFIONG:
Goodmorning! please, I paid here for bruce price predictor, but I am not able to install it in my live account. the balance is still showing $30, which is the amount for one month rent. please, I need help on how to get the indicator installed in my live mt4

Check your purchase in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/asukwoeffiong/market 

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How to install?
You should fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, for example:

  • you should have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • make sure that you are using the latest build of Metatrader (MT5 in your case),
  • make sure that your Windows 10 is on 64-bit (because MT5 is not supported by Windows 32-bit),
  • login to Community folder using your forum login - not your email; your forum login is asukwoeffiong (do not use your email for login)
  • make sure that your password is less than 10 characters and that you are using native forum password which is not related to google/facebook (if your password is 10 or more characters or if you came here from facebook/google - change this password; read this thread for information about how to change).

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My example (about how I am filling Community tab and what I am checking):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

...

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


read this post for more information-
Where can I see my purchases: post #692
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If you filled Community tab in Metatrader in correct way, and if you see your purchase in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/asukwoeffiong/market
but not in MT4 Market tab as purchased so you can try the following way:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again
If you paid using paypal or Visa so you should wait for few days when the money will come from your bank to mql5 Market (because the people are mostly paying using their mql5 account/profile).
 

can  still adding free alert is offering ??

 
Sergey Golubev:

Hi BigLover,

I am not a coder.

Few months ago I spent several days helping one person to code EA with price crossing-ema logic and i was out of the forum for few days but i can not be out

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175811

You may look at this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/176161 with ema and price range with alert. Besides I modifies this indicator to be as ema, sma, lwma and so on (attached):

PeriodMode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma

It's all that i can do.

I may code only if I am not busy with this forum (but i am alweays busy).

May be, some other members may help you.

hi, i need your help on both indicators. I would simply like to add that the alerts are only triggered on closed candle because otherwise I have too many false signals. I would really like very much that you can make me this very small modification. I am a young student so I would like to do it discreetly

Files:
RSI_CROSS.mq4  22 kb
RSI_TOUCH.mq4  22 kb
 
epsilone:

hi, i need your help on both indicators. I would simply like to add that the alerts are only triggered on closed candle because otherwise I have too many false signals. I would really like very much that you can make me this very small modification. I am a young student so I would like to do it discreetly

There is a reply to you on your thread (with improved indicators attached):

RSI alert asking help small modification
RSI alert asking help small modification
  • 2021.08.25
  • www.mql5.com
hi, i need your help on both indicators...
 

CCI Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CCI Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CCI Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Improvement of the first version of CCI Alert :
now the indicator catches four types of signals: crossing the 'Level UP (90)' level up and down, crossing the level 'Level DOWN (-90)' up and down

CCI Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CCI Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 

ParabolicSAR Trend Line Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ParabolicSAR Trend Line Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ParabolicSAR Trend Line Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ParabolicSAR Trend Line Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Added Alert to the ParabolicSAR Trend Line indicator.
 

Hi mLaden,


Can you kindly help to write an alert for the attached woodie CCI indicator?

I attempted to write the alerts by looking at other indicator alert as reference and the alert sets off every second.

Appreciate your help on this.


Thanks

Files:
cci_woodie_2_arrows.mq4  14 kb
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