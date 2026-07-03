Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1593

New comment
 

Hi Experts,


I downloaded an indicator from the Codebase, I am asking for help everywhere but no one is helping, today I decided to post here. I am only looking for a simple solution to add Alerts at the specified levels in the RSI Indicator. I have attached the indicator, the original name of the indicator is RSI Candles V2 but I renamed and I also added levels in the indicator. What I am looking to have is when the RSI Level (Candle) closes at <60 level and >40 level. it should send me alert like Popup, Sound and mobile. 



Around RSI 60 Candle Closes RED it should alert

Around RSI 40 Candle Closes Blue it should alert

I am also attaching screenshots. Please help me. 

Regards

Tufail

Files:
TunnelCandels.mq5  21 kb
 
Hi there, i want to ask how can i find open trade when candle close above(for buy) or below(for sell) the line expert, thank a lot 
 

Does anyone have the mql4 of this indicator, I found the same one with 2 different names, but I never found it in the mql4 extension so I can make edits.

Files:
_Data_Volume.ex4  19 kb
Sem_totulo.jpg  139 kb
 
Hello expert coders. I find this indicator very helpful as it is non repainting, and when you use it along with other indicators. However, may i ask if anyone can put Alerts with it? Appreciate it much. Thank you for the help. ❤️

Code Base

Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_Duplex

Nikolay Kositsin, 2018.03.01 09:21

Two Boa_ZigZag indicators with different periods, which appear as arrows on one chart.
 

I want to say a very big thank you to every one that have contributed to other peoples success in forex trading.

 
This is one of the best forex indicator and it is non repaint, just obey the indicator. Can anyone make an MT5 version of it ? it will help traders.
Files:
Signal_Mantapz.ex4  11 kb
Signal_Mantapz.mq4  9 kb
1...15861587158815891590159115921593
New comment