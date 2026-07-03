Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1593
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Hi Experts,
I downloaded an indicator from the Codebase, I am asking for help everywhere but no one is helping, today I decided to post here. I am only looking for a simple solution to add Alerts at the specified levels in the RSI Indicator. I have attached the indicator, the original name of the indicator is RSI Candles V2 but I renamed and I also added levels in the indicator. What I am looking to have is when the RSI Level (Candle) closes at <60 level and >40 level. it should send me alert like Popup, Sound and mobile.
Around RSI 60 Candle Closes RED it should alert
Around RSI 40 Candle Closes Blue it should alert
I am also attaching screenshots. Please help me.
Regards
Tufail
Does anyone have the mql4 of this indicator, I found the same one with 2 different names, but I never found it in the mql4 extension so I can make edits.
I want to say a very big thank you to every one that have contributed to other peoples success in forex trading.