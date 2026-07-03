Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1583
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Hi mladen,
Can you please add aerts to this indicator which shows previous day high and low. It should alert only once when price crosses high or low for first time .
Or please provide me if any such indicator is already programmed.
Thanks for all your excellent work in this forum.
<ex4 file deleted>
Hi everybody,
Can you please add green and red dots when the attached indicator gives signal.
It is Rsi filter.
Please add option pf selecting the colour, size and distance of the dots from candles also.
Thanks.
Two Rivers Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Two Rivers uses two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators in its calculations - one is calculated at High prices, and the second at Low prices. We will call these indicators iMA High and iMA Low, respectively.
The signal comes only if the minimum bar price is lower than the iMA Low indicator, and the maximum bar price is higher than the iMA High indicator:
Dear Coders,
I have made some changes in code, not showing any errors, compiled without errors.
But arrows not showing on chart. please rectify the code
But arrows not showing on chart. please rectify the code
Hi Everyone
Someone know this indicator send me
Hi Everyone
Someone know this indicator send me
can someone make this indicator that arrow on chart open on the same candle?
thank you
Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 1.9 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
please sir no version for mt4
thanks