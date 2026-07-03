Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1590

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Sergey Golubev #:

MACD Intersection Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Play a sound and issue an Alert when the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence, MACD) indicator contains one of the intersections: the intersection of the main and signal lines, or the intersection of zero by the main line.

MACD Intersection Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Development of the first version ( MACD Intersection Alert )

Added a signal for crossing the zero line and the signal line. More fine tuning of signals: now there are three signals (' Main AND Signal ', ' Main AND' 0 ' ', ' Signal AND' 0 ' ') and each of the signals can be enabled / disabled.


 

RVI Custom Levels Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RVI Custom Levels Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RVI Custom Levels Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Development of the RVI Custom Levels indicator - added settings for signal notifications. Added two constructions - arrows for BUY and SELL signals.

The settings/parameters of the indicator:

input group             "RVI"
input int      Inp_RVI_ma_period    = 12;          // RVI: averaging period
input group             "Levels"
input double   Inp_RVI_Level_UP     = 0.2;         // Value Level UP (0.2)
input double   Inp_RVI_Level_DOWN   = -0.2;        // Value Level DOWN (-0.2)
input group             "Arrow"
sinput uchar   InpCodeBuy           = 233;         // Arrow code for 'RVI BUY' (font Wingdings)
sinput uchar   InpCodeSell          = 234;         // Arrow code for 'RVI SELL' (font Wingdings)
sinput int     InpShift             = 10;          // Vertical shift of arrows in pixel
sinput bool    InpBuyDOWN           = true;        // BUY: intersections ONLY below the Level DOWN
sinput bool    InpSELLUP            = true;        // SELL: intersections ONLY above the Level UP
input group             "Alerts"
sinput string  InpSoundName         = "alert.wav"; // Sound Name ("" -> OFF)
sinput uchar   InpSoundRepetitions  = 3;           // Repetitions
sinput uchar   InpSoundPause        = 3;           // Pause, in seconds
sinput bool    InpAlert             = true;        // Alert
sinput bool    InpMail              = true;        // Send mail
sinput bool    InpNotification      = true;        // Send notification
 
Hello boss,,, please share that indicator to me,,,,, why u deleted ,,,,, please share me,,,,
 

Hi Mladen sir 

can you help me ,  Appreciate if possible , 

the indicator doesn't getting refresh , and also sometime arrows painting again and again , please fix  

the arrow placing ratio is very perfect .  


thanks for help

<decompiled MT4 indicator was deleted by moderator>
 

hello coder ,programmer and traders

please share if someone have  rsicci Arrow indicator . 


thanks with king of regards 

 

Hello, can anybody help me with this indi, it has alert but it not working, if it possible add alert on current candle, or someone has this working indicator or similar.

Thanks.

"*.ex* file deleted"
 
catalin1906 #:

Hello, can anybody help me with this indi, it has alert but it not working, if it possible add alert on current candle, or someone has this working indicator or similar.

Thanks.

"*.ex* file deleted"

why was the file deteleted ? :(

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Everything about RSI

Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.10 12:05

RSI inside the zone Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Counting the number of bars during which the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator is inside the oversold or overbought zone. The levels are set in ' RSI: Value Level Down (35.0) ' and ' RSI: Value Level Up (65.0) ', and the minimum number of bars for an alert to trigger is in ' RSI N Bars inside the zone '.

 

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