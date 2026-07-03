Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1592
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add alert and sends push notification
please help me
thank you so much
Interesting indicator from CodeBase (I think -we can filter false signals by using this indicator for example).
----------------Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Hi Serguei: I downloaded the rsx nrp mtf+arrows+alerts nmc 1.21, it's from Mladen, it has a lot of configurations, but it repaints, do you know any similar or better one? that at the close it does not recalculate, and if there is any possibility, that you tell Mladen about this problem, greetings and waiting to hear from you.
It doesn't repaint.
can someone please add a alert to this indicator, thanks.
Friends,
Can anyone help me how I can open trade when a signal arrow appears? (Just only based on signal arrow since there is no any values in data window so just arrow show up)
Friends,
Can anyone help me how I can open trade when a signal arrow appears? (Just only based on signal arrow since there is no any values in data window so just arrow show up)
Do not open multiple topics with the same question!
I have deleted your other topics.
If the signal arrow is not via a buffer value (not in the Data Window), then it is being done by a Graphical Object.
If you have the source code for the indicator, then change it it so that uses a buffer instead of graphical objects.
If you don't have the source code, then you will have to analyse its functionality of how the graphical objects are rendered and named, so that the EA will then have to find them and read data from them.