Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1592

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lite01 #: I need an alert indicator that sends push notification alert based on a custom indicator ( this indicator doesn't have a .mq4 code)

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Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
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 please help to add option of alert and sends push notification indicator (super reversal signal) just

add alert and sends push notification

please help me

thank you so much


Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Alert
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Alert - Common Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Interesting indicator from CodeBase (I think -we can filter false signals by using this indicator for example).

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Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Half Trend New Alert

Half Trend New Alert

Half Trend New Alert
Half Trend New Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Trend indicator. Added alerts (Sound, Alert, email, push)
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         EMA-Crossover_Signal.mq4 |
//|         Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)            |
//|                   http://www.jnrtading.co.uk                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

/*
  +------------------------------------------------------------------+
  | Allows you to enter two ema periods and it will then show you at |
  | Which point they crossed over. It is more usful on the shorter   |
  | periods that get obscured by the bars / candlesticks and when    |
  | the zoom level is out. Also allows you then to remove the emas   |
  | from the chart. (emas are initially set at 5 and 6)              |
  +------------------------------------------------------------------+
*/   
#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)"
#property link      "http://www.jnrtrading.co.uk"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue
#property indicator_color2 Red

double CrossUp[];
double CrossDown[];
extern int FasterMode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma
extern int FasterMA =   5;
extern int SlowerMode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma
extern int SlowerMA =   5;
extern bool AlertON=true;
double alertTag;
 double control=2147483647;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY);
   SetIndexArrow(0, 233);
   SetIndexBuffer(0, CrossUp);
   SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY);
   SetIndexArrow(1, 234);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, CrossDown);
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//---- 

//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start() {
   int limit, i, counter;
   double fasterMAnow, slowerMAnow, fasterMAprevious, slowerMAprevious, fasterMAafter, slowerMAafter;
   double Range, AvgRange;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;

   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
   
   for(i = 0; i <= limit; i++) {
   
      counter=i;
      Range=0;
      AvgRange=0;
      for (counter=i ;counter<=i+9;counter++)
      {
         AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter]-Low[counter]);
      }
      Range=AvgRange/10;
       
      fasterMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterMA, 0, FasterMode, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
      fasterMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterMA, 0, FasterMode, PRICE_CLOSE, i+1);
      fasterMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterMA, 0, FasterMode, PRICE_CLOSE, i-1);

      slowerMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerMA, 0, SlowerMode, PRICE_OPEN, i);
      slowerMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerMA, 0, SlowerMode, PRICE_OPEN, i+1);
      slowerMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerMA, 0, SlowerMode, PRICE_OPEN, i-1);
      
       if ((fasterMAnow > slowerMAnow) && (fasterMAprevious < slowerMAprevious) && (fasterMAafter > slowerMAafter)) {
         CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range*0.5;
      }
      else if ((fasterMAnow < slowerMAnow) && (fasterMAprevious > slowerMAprevious) && (fasterMAafter < slowerMAafter)) {
          CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range*0.5;
      }
        if (AlertON==true && i<=1 && CrossUp[i] > CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
         Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Down on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
        alertTag = Time[0];
      }
        if (AlertON==true && i>=1 && CrossUp[i] < CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
       Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Up on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
        alertTag = Time[0];
        }
  }
   return(0);
}
Hello, can anyone help me with this indi, i want to make it have an alert on current candle, at the moment how i modified it it gives alert on every candle, whatever it have an arrow or not. thanks in advance
 
Hi Serguei: I downloaded the rsx nrp mtf+arrows+alerts nmc 1.21, it's from Mladen, it has a lot of configurations, but it repaints, do you know any similar or better one? that at the close it does not recalculate, and if there is any possibility, that you tell Mladen about this problem, greetings and waiting to hear from you.
 
votija.63 #:
Hi Serguei: I downloaded the rsx nrp mtf+arrows+alerts nmc 1.21, it's from Mladen, it has a lot of configurations, but it repaints, do you know any similar or better one? that at the close it does not recalculate, and if there is any possibility, that you tell Mladen about this problem, greetings and waiting to hear from you.

It doesn't repaint.

 

can someone please add a alert to this indicator, thanks.

Files:
DarvasBoxes_nmc.mq4  19 kb
 

Friends,

Can anyone help me how I can open trade when a signal arrow appears? (Just only based on signal arrow since there is no any values in data window so just arrow show up)

 
Ali #:

Friends,

Can anyone help me how I can open trade when a signal arrow appears? (Just only based on signal arrow since there is no any values in data window so just arrow show up)

Do not open multiple topics with the same question!

I have deleted your other topics.

[Deleted]  
Ali #: Can anyone help me how I can open trade when a signal arrow appears? (Just only based on signal arrow since there is no any values in data window so just arrow show up)

If the signal arrow is not via a buffer value (not in the Data Window), then it is being done by a Graphical Object.

If you have the source code for the indicator, then change it it so that uses a buffer instead of graphical objects.

If you don't have the source code, then you will have to analyse its functionality of how the graphical objects are rendered and named, so that the EA will then have to find them and read data from them.

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