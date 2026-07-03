Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1585

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hello 

please can you code push up alerts / notification  to this scanner  

thank you 

Files:
FXTT_Fx_Scanner.mq4  78 kb
 
pls, who know the mt5 code for (g_ibuf)

Am recoding too mt5
 
Michael Adaramola:
pls, who know the mt5 code for (g_ibuf)

Am recoding too mt5

Paste code using the code button (Alt+s) in future please. Do not post an image, especially an image that is upside down.

Even reading it upside down, it looks like decompiled code.

Do not post decompiled code as you could be banned.

 
karthikencore:

Free EA coding

Hi Trader

Would you like to get your EA coded for free? If you can make the fellow members feel that your strategy is profitable and if you're willing to share the EA with the community, I can do the coding for free.

Due to my professional commitments, I can only take up limited number of request

But I'm looking to work on some unique and profitable strategy.

Apart from this, If you would not want to share your strategy or if you cannot wait for a long time, you can hire me to do coding on which case the code will not shared with anyone else

Karthik

assist in modifying this colour stochastic to have sound and email alert as I will specify below
is very simple.
a. If stoch line and signal line are in OB area and stoch line < signal line
b. Then I need alerts
c. If stoch line and signal line are in OS area and stoch line > signal line
d. Then I need alerts

· I need options to set OB and OS
· I need options for sound and email alerts ( true and false )
though the lines changes colour when its on OB(overbought) and OS(oversold)
· Base on closing candle
Files:
Color_Stochastic.mq4  6 kb
 

hello,

please i am looking for parabolic sar indicator with sound alert for MT5.

 

Dear Mleden ,Could you change the TMA centered band with alert (only the centered band ,i do not use the the upper and lower band.Thank you.

Rachmat

The file is attached

<ex4 file deleted>

 
angaman2017:

hello,

please i am looking for parabolic sar indicator with sound alert for MT5.

Hi :) try this.

https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=12872373#post12872373

 
Please help to explain or fix!  I am using the iirnwmarrows_alert indicator and noticed a difference when I run manually in the strategy tester vs. static/current chart (scrolling back in a chart to see where arrows are drawn).

Image 1 shows what I see in in the strategy tester running manually for same TF. The 2 white circles I've drawn around the yellow arrows that appear.



Image 2 shows what I see in the current/live chart (same TF). The 2 white circles are in same exact candles but no yellow arrows appear.



In order to backtest I need to know which scenario would be the reality.  


Is the strategy tester showing what happens in the live chart but later on those arrows disappear?

Is the live chart correct and those arrows would not appear but for some reason show up in the strategy tester?


I grabbed the attached .mq4 file from this thread around https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page331#comment_4693170  and I think MrTools created the version with alerts.


Thanks for any feedback.

Files:
iinwmarrows_alert.mq4  5 kb
 
340591:
Please help to explain or fix!  I am using the iirnwmarrows_alert indicator and noticed a difference when I run manually in the strategy tester vs. static/current chart (scrolling back in a chart to see where arrows are drawn).

Image 1 shows what I see in in the strategy tester running manually for same TF. The 2 white circles I've drawn around the yellow arrows that appear.



Image 2 shows what I see in the current/live chart (same TF). The 2 white circles are in same exact candles but no yellow arrows appear.



In order to backtest I need to know which scenario would be the reality.  


Is the strategy tester showing what happens in the live chart but later on those arrows disappear?

Is the live chart correct and those arrows would not appear but for some reason show up in the strategy tester?


I grabbed the attached .mq4 file from this thread around https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page331#comment_4693170  and I think MrTools created the version with alerts.


Thanks for any feedback.

Nope that repainting version was not created by mrtools!

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