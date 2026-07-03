Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1585
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hello
please can you code push up alerts / notification to this scanner
thank you
pls, who know the mt5 code for (g_ibuf)
Paste code using the code button (Alt+s) in future please. Do not post an image, especially an image that is upside down.
Even reading it upside down, it looks like decompiled code.
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Free EA coding
Hi Trader
Would you like to get your EA coded for free? If you can make the fellow members feel that your strategy is profitable and if you're willing to share the EA with the community, I can do the coding for free.
Due to my professional commitments, I can only take up limited number of request
But I'm looking to work on some unique and profitable strategy.
Apart from this, If you would not want to share your strategy or if you cannot wait for a long time, you can hire me to do coding on which case the code will not shared with anyone else
Karthik
is very simple.
a. If stoch line and signal line are in OB area and stoch line < signal line
b. Then I need alerts
c. If stoch line and signal line are in OS area and stoch line > signal line
d. Then I need alerts
· I need options to set OB and OS
· I need options for sound and email alerts ( true and false )
though the lines changes colour when its on OB(overbought) and OS(oversold)
· Base on closing candle
hello,
please i am looking for parabolic sar indicator with sound alert for MT5.
Dear Mleden ,Could you change the TMA centered band with alert (only the centered band ,i do not use the the upper and lower band.Thank you.
Rachmat
The file is attached
<ex4 file deleted>
hello,
please i am looking for parabolic sar indicator with sound alert for MT5.
Hi :) try this.
https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=12872373#post12872373
Image 1 shows what I see in in the strategy tester running manually for same TF. The 2 white circles I've drawn around the yellow arrows that appear.
Image 2 shows what I see in the current/live chart (same TF). The 2 white circles are in same exact candles but no yellow arrows appear.
In order to backtest I need to know which scenario would be the reality.
Is the live chart correct and those arrows would not appear but for some reason show up in the strategy tester?
I grabbed the attached .mq4 file from this thread around https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page331#comment_4693170 and I think MrTools created the version with alerts.
Image 1 shows what I see in in the strategy tester running manually for same TF. The 2 white circles I've drawn around the yellow arrows that appear.
Image 2 shows what I see in the current/live chart (same TF). The 2 white circles are in same exact candles but no yellow arrows appear.
In order to backtest I need to know which scenario would be the reality.
Is the live chart correct and those arrows would not appear but for some reason show up in the strategy tester?
I grabbed the attached .mq4 file from this thread around https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page331#comment_4693170 and I think MrTools created the version with alerts.
Nope that repainting version was not created by mrtools!