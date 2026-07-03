Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1587
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Does any one can change code of this indicator?
now there is setting only for zero line breaks alerts.
could you change code to levels 35,-35 breaks alerts.
i want to code like this,
★price go up above 35 levels then turn on alerts.
★ price go down below -35 levels then turn on alerts.
★Between 35 and -35 levels are no alerts.
also pls change parameter settings for putting any levels.
just like attached photo.
thank you.
Image 1 shows what I see in in the strategy tester running manually for same TF. The 2 white circles I've drawn around the yellow arrows that appear.
Image 2 shows what I see in the current/live chart (same TF). The 2 white circles are in same exact candles but no yellow arrows appear.
In order to backtest I need to know which scenario would be the reality.
Is the live chart correct and those arrows would not appear but for some reason show up in the strategy tester?
I grabbed the attached .mq4 file from this thread around https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page331#comment_4693170 and I think MrTools created the version with alerts.
The ver you trying on is old enough,try using using Mladen's latest "Averages crosses" indicator in place (the blue/red dots with lines)
01 A) Can anyone add Alerts on candle close of the 45new indicator. B)Also to be able to see the Time Frame that the Alert is generated from on alert window. Set ups That Are Working for Me Right Now = Rob Hoffman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSnLGByvjrk
02 I) Can anyone adjust Strategy # 4 indicator to display the Time Frame & Currency Pair That the Alert is generated from in Alert Window? Steven Primo's New Intro to Strategy #4 = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW83UlYrIiw Insights on these 2 excellent indicators will be highly appreciated.
cm line alert - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA sends a message when it reaches each horizontal line on the chart.
The intersection of the line and the price is considered if the Ask is above or equal to the line and the Bid is below or equal to the line.
Each line can have any name and it will be displayed in the message.
After sending the message, the line is deleted.
Adicionados os alertas.
William Snyder How are you? It will be of great help if you have a buffer and arrow the moment the bar touches the channel, I have a project and I intend to share it, but I need this indicator to have a buffer and arrow.
Sound Alert Entry Out - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor always plays the file specified in ' Sound if Entry in ' if it detects a deal of the "market entry" type and plays the file ' Sound if Entry out ' in other cases (exit from the market, reversal, closing with an opposite position).