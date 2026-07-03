Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1582

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hello,

i need help.


i need alert funtion for this up & down indicator please.

Alerts turn on/off

alerts on closed bar

Alerts on still opened bar

alerts should display message

alerts should play a sound

alerts should send an email

alerts should send push notification

And please can anyone change the code(edit the gap) when the up or down arrows appear?

because the actual bar can not be seen when  the arrows appear  on the bar (the yellow line crosses the zero line)


Thanks

Files:
Up_y_Down_.mq4  9 kb
 

Alert Position Open - expert for MetaTrader 5

When a position is opened (either by an adviser or manually or when a pending order is triggered), the adviser signals this.

Can turn on / off

  • alarm through alert
  • alarm through playing a file
  • printout to the Experts tab
  • printout on the screen
 
Sergey thank you for pointing out the amazing tools, experts and indicators that have been posted on mql5, thank you very very much!
 

Hello everyone

I need help

I need a pop up alert for the extreme RSI indicator when it generate the up and down arrows . Any good person willing to help

Files:
Extreme_RSI.mq4  3 kb
 
Pavaka :

?

People ... Ich habe die meisten Indikatoren getestet, die mit einer Frage versehen sind, um sie zu warnen. Keiner von ihnen funktioniert. Einige sind einfach schrecklich und verwirrend. Was ist der Sinn der Platzierung? Alarme auf Indikatoren, die nicht funktionieren?

Almost all indicators were written as support to analyze a defined area. Therefore, an indicator used alone can give a deceptive picture.

Most indicators are only useful if used in a full trading strategy. Very few indicators are profitable when used alone without strategy and without trading system.

 
Здравствуйте,frend
Пожалуйста, сделайте ssaofwpr таким же, как вы уже сделали с этим индикатором (перевернутый двойной с сигнальными линиями и стрелками с возможностью выбора линии или стрелки на 0 бар, первый или 0 бар отдельно) в результате; все возможные функции с фиксированным сигналом на нуле и индикатором zeus также является Фиджи MTF плиз!
инвертировать стрелку allert ok
- Спасибо!
 
Chamuka:
Hello frend
Please make ssaofwpr the same as you have already done with this indicator (inverted double with signal lines and arrows with the ability to select a line or arrow at 0 bar, first or 0 bar separately) as a result; all possible functions with a fixed signal at zero and the zeus indicator is also Fiji MTF pliz!
invert arrow allert ok
- Thank!

This is an English language forum.

Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

I have edited and translated your post this time.

 
Mladen Rakic:

Colored moving average with alerts ...

This is a non-repainting colored multi time frame moving average indicator with alerts added. In the alerts parameters you can choose if you want the alerts issued on current (still opened) bar or previous bar, do you want a message, sound and / or email. It will alert when the slope changes to up, down or (but it will happen very, very rarely) it goes flat

PS: time frames can be entered as text, no need to remember numbers. It uses the text from the periodicity bar. So weekly is W1 (you can enter 10080, but why remembering all those numbers )

Hi

Mladen Rakic:

Colored moving average with alerts ...

This is a non-repainting colored multi time frame moving average indicator with alerts added. In the alerts parameters you can choose if you want the alerts issued on current (still opened) bar or previous bar, do you want a message, sound and / or email. It will alert when the slope changes to up, down or (but it will happen very, very rarely) it goes flat

PS: time frames can be entered as text, no need to remember numbers. It uses the text from the periodicity bar. So weekly is W1 (you can enter 10080, but why remembering all those numbers )

Hi this is not working in my MT4 please give the updated one

 
robert anto:

Hi

Hi this is not working in my MT4 please give the updated one

Hi any possible to prepare the mobile notification on multi currency pairs

50 SMA colore change mobile notification indicator with multi currency pairs

 

Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 1.9 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 1.9 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Pivot Point Types

  1. Standard
  2. Fibonacci
  3. Woodie
  4. Camarilla

Pivot Point Time Frames

  1. Daily
  2. Weekly
  3. Monthly

More Features

  1. Toggle false/true for popup or mobile alerts
  2. Set alert wait interval between same alert message
  3. Time frames toggle false/true for daily/weekly/monthly pivot point cross alerts
  4. Set Symbol prefix and postfix (if none leave blank)
  5. Enable/Disable specified pivot point to be alerted
  6. Alert when xxPoints Near pivot point
  7. Bounced off pivot point alerts
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