Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1582
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hello,
i need help.
i need alert funtion for this up & down indicator please.
Alerts turn on/off
alerts on closed bar
Alerts on still opened bar
alerts should display message
alerts should play a sound
alerts should send an email
alerts should send push notification
And please can anyone change the code(edit the gap) when the up or down arrows appear?
because the actual bar can not be seen when the arrows appear on the bar (the yellow line crosses the zero line)
Thanks
Alert Position Open - expert for MetaTrader 5
When a position is opened (either by an adviser or manually or when a pending order is triggered), the adviser signals this.
Can turn on / off
Hello everyone
I need help
I need a pop up alert for the extreme RSI indicator when it generate the up and down arrows . Any good person willing to help
?
People ... Ich habe die meisten Indikatoren getestet, die mit einer Frage versehen sind, um sie zu warnen. Keiner von ihnen funktioniert. Einige sind einfach schrecklich und verwirrend. Was ist der Sinn der Platzierung? Alarme auf Indikatoren, die nicht funktionieren?
Almost all indicators were written as support to analyze a defined area. Therefore, an indicator used alone can give a deceptive picture.
Most indicators are only useful if used in a full trading strategy. Very few indicators are profitable when used alone without strategy and without trading system.
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.
Use the site's translation tool if necessary.
I have edited and translated your post this time.
Colored moving average with alerts ...
This is a non-repainting colored multi time frame moving average indicator with alerts added. In the alerts parameters you can choose if you want the alerts issued on current (still opened) bar or previous bar, do you want a message, sound and / or email. It will alert when the slope changes to up, down or (but it will happen very, very rarely) it goes flat
PS: time frames can be entered as text, no need to remember numbers. It uses the text from the periodicity bar. So weekly is W1 (you can enter 10080, but why remembering all those numbers )
Hi
Colored moving average with alerts ...
This is a non-repainting colored multi time frame moving average indicator with alerts added. In the alerts parameters you can choose if you want the alerts issued on current (still opened) bar or previous bar, do you want a message, sound and / or email. It will alert when the slope changes to up, down or (but it will happen very, very rarely) it goes flat
PS: time frames can be entered as text, no need to remember numbers. It uses the text from the periodicity bar. So weekly is W1 (you can enter 10080, but why remembering all those numbers )
Hi this is not working in my MT4 please give the updated one
Hi
Hi this is not working in my MT4 please give the updated one
Hi any possible to prepare the mobile notification on multi currency pairs
50 SMA colore change mobile notification indicator with multi currency pairs
Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 1.9 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Pivot Point Types
Pivot Point Time Frames
More Features