Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1586
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Nope that repainting version was not created by mrtools!
EDIT: I noticed if i simply jump to a different TF and then return back to the original TF, some arrows disappear while others remain. If I just do that manually any time an arrow on a closed candle appears and it remains, does it stay at that point?
EDIT2: :) LOL.... It does seem like if I just manually hop up a TF and then back again, if the arrow on the previously closed candle remains then it remains for good (does not disappear). I was just testing this on M1 for the past 15mins and it does seem to work as such. Will have to check much later on if anything disappears later.
Ok thanks. Do you know which post (if any) has a non-repainting version?
Take care!
Nope that repainting version was not created by mrtools
Please let me know if I'm mistaken here or if this is simply not a valid test!
Test Indicator: "iirnwmarrows" on M1
Test: when an arrow appears on a CLOSED CANDLE, hop to M5 and then immediately back to M1 chart. If the arrow remains then add a vertical line in order to mark a "non-repainted" arrow.
Result: after 2.5 hours or so, all arrows remain and have not disappeared, even after multiple hops between M5 and M1.
Question: does this validate that these arrows will not repaint at a much later time?
samuelkanu
IINWMARROWS is a ma cross that uses future value - it can not be made to alert on current bar since it expects future bar value (which still does not exist)
MA_Cross_OC(3) is exactly the same - so all told for the IINWMARROWS is valid for it too
I know old thread/post but I have manual/discretionary trading the IINWMARROWS with quite good success. Actually, I use two different versions added to the same chart(s) and only trade specific conditions. The indicators are:
1. IINWMARROWS original version (repaints).
2. IINWMARROWS_NRP found here https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=729357&page=9 and updated source code here https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=5136158#post5136158
I add both indicators and only trade when there are doubled up arrows after close of candle and chart refresh completed to make sure no arrows have disappeared, for example,
I trade H1 exclusively and only during specific sessions.
I also use Mladen's elhers_fisher_transform indicator as a directional confirmation.
Final confirmation indicator is the SweetSpots grid to show significant levels and trade away/to those whole number lines.
Hi!
Any chance to download an MQL5 version of the dot.mms_v1 ?
Does anyone know if there is a version of WPR but smoothed by T3 algorithm + divergence + alert on MT5?
The MT4 version was done by someone called Banzai.
I saw it located here: https://forex-station.com/app.php/attach/file/3358480
It looks quite complex for me to convert to MQ5, so trying to see if it has already been done, or if someone experienced can do it.
@ Chineduandrew29
Can anyone please help me to recode these 2 mt4 indicators to mt5 version?
thanks in advance to everyone who could help, they are next
TDI indicator that automatically prints divergence on charts with its warnings
then secondly, a multi-EMA indicator with 800,200,50,13,5 EMA, which automatically prints arrows wherever the 13 and 5 MA cross.
Thanks again for your help
I will try to attach both indicators and illustration to this post
@ Chineduandrew29
Can anyone please help me to recode these 2 mt4 indicators to mt5 version?
thanks in advance to everyone who could help, they are next
TDI indicator that automatically prints divergence on charts with its warnings
then secondly, a multi-EMA indicator with 800,200,50,13,5 EMA, which automatically prints arrows wherever the 13 and 5 MA cross.
Thanks again for your help
I will try to attach both indicators and illustration to this post
haven't you tried Market? ;)
ADX Extremum Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The original idea was implemented in the ADX Extremum indicator : the indicator works on the basis of the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) and displays "extreme points".