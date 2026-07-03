Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1591

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Hello everyone


Attached file is SPUDFIBO Dashboard. Can someone add FIBO numbers 123.6 to to 423.6, and reverse 23.6 to 161.8 on this dashboard. And also create an alert when it reach the specific fibo numbers.

Many thanks in advance

 

Hi , 

Can anyone please help convert this powerful indicator from MT5 to MT4 please? 

Thank you. 

 
Please can anyone send me Zigzag indicator arrows with alert thanks.
 

Hello, can anybody help me with this indicator code to add alert on current candle ?

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_color1 LightBlue

#property indicator_color2 Magenta



double CrossUp[];

double CrossDown[];

int CurrentTrend = 0;

datetime starttime = 0;

extern int Fast_MA_Period = 1; // Fast MA Period

extern int Fast_MA_Shift = 0; // Fast MA shift

extern ENUM_MA_METHOD Fast_MA_Method = MODE_EMA; //Fast MA Method

extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Fast_MA_Price = PRICE_CLOSE; // Fast MA Price

extern int Slow_MA_Period = 4; // Slow MA Period

extern int Slow_MA_Shift = 0; // Slow MA shift

extern ENUM_MA_METHOD Slow_MA_Method = MODE_EMA; // Slow MA Method

extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Slow_MA_Price = PRICE_OPEN; // Slow MA Price

extern bool Show_Alert = true;

extern bool Mobile_Push = true;

extern bool Play_Sound = true;

extern bool Send_Mail = false;



extern string SoundFilename = "alert.wav";



string TF, FMOD, SMOD;



int init()

{

   switch(Fast_MA_Method)

   {

     case MODE_SMA:  FMOD = " " + " FastMA-SMA-";  break;

     case MODE_EMA:  FMOD = " " + " FastMA-EMA-";  break;

     case MODE_SMMA: FMOD = " " + " FastMA-SMMA-"; break;

     case MODE_LWMA: FMOD = " " + " FastMA-LWMA-"; break;

   }

   

    switch(Slow_MA_Method)

   {

     case MODE_SMA:  SMOD = " " + " SlowMA-SMA-";  break;

     case MODE_EMA:  SMOD = " " + " SlowMA-EMA-";  break;

     case MODE_SMMA: SMOD = " " + " SlowMA-SMMA-"; break;

     case MODE_LWMA: SMOD = " " +  " SlowMA-LWMA-"; break;

   }

   

   int Minx = Period();

   string Miny = "M";

   string Minz = IntegerToString(Period());

   

   

   if(Period() < 60)

   {

     TF = StringConcatenate(Miny, Minz);

   }

   else if(Period() == 60)

   {

     TF = "H1";

   }

   else if(Period()== 240)

   {

     TF = "H4";

   }  

   else if(Period() == 1440)

   {

     TF = "D1";

   }

   else if(Period() == 10080)

   {

     TF = "W1";

   }

   else 

   {

     TF = "MN";

   } 

  

  SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY);

  SetIndexArrow(0, 233);

  SetIndexBuffer(0, CrossUp);

  SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, EMPTY);

  SetIndexArrow(1, 234);

  SetIndexBuffer(1, CrossDown);

  starttime = TimeLocal();

   

  return(0);

}



int deinit()

{

   return(0);

}



int start() 

{

  int limit, i, counter, loop;

  double fasterEMAnow, slowerEMAnow, fasterEMAprevious, slowerEMAprevious, fasterEMAafter, slowerEMAafter;

  double Range, AvgRange;

  int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();



  //---- check for possible errors

  if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);



  //---- last counted bar will be recounted

  if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;



  limit=Bars-counted_bars;

  //if(counted_bars==0) limit+=1;

  //if(counted_bars==0) limit=Bars+1;



  loop = 0;

  for(i = 0; i < limit; i++) 

  {

    counter=i;

    Range=0;

    AvgRange=0;

    for (counter=i ;counter<=i+9;counter++)

    {

      AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter]-Low[counter]);

    }

    

    Range=AvgRange/10;

       

    fasterEMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, Fast_MA_Period, Fast_MA_Shift, Fast_MA_Method, Fast_MA_Price, i);

    fasterEMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, Fast_MA_Period, Fast_MA_Shift, Fast_MA_Method, Fast_MA_Price, i+1);

    fasterEMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, Fast_MA_Period, Fast_MA_Shift, Fast_MA_Method, Fast_MA_Price, i-1);



    slowerEMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, Slow_MA_Period, Slow_MA_Shift, Slow_MA_Method, Slow_MA_Price, i);

    slowerEMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, Slow_MA_Period, Slow_MA_Shift, Slow_MA_Method, Slow_MA_Price, i+1);

    slowerEMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, Slow_MA_Period, Slow_MA_Shift, Slow_MA_Method, Slow_MA_Price, i-1);

      

    if ((fasterEMAnow > slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious < slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter > slowerEMAafter)) 

    {

      CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range*0.5;



      if ((loop == 0) && (CurrentTrend != 1) && (TimeLocal() - starttime >= 10)) 

      {

        if (Show_Alert) 

        {

          Alert("Cross Up: " + Symbol() + "-" + TF + FMOD + IntegerToString(Fast_MA_Period) + " /" + SMOD + IntegerToString(Slow_MA_Period));

        }

        if (Mobile_Push) 

        {

          SendNotification("Cross Up:  " + Symbol() + "-" + TF + FMOD + IntegerToString(Fast_MA_Period) + " /" + SMOD + IntegerToString(Slow_MA_Period));

        }

        if (Play_Sound)  

        {

          PlaySound(SoundFilename);

        }

        if (Send_Mail)  

        {

          SendMail("MA Cross Up", "Cross Up: " + Symbol() + "-" + TF + FMOD + IntegerToString(Fast_MA_Period) + " /" + SMOD + IntegerToString(Slow_MA_Period));

        }

               

        CurrentTrend = 1;

      }



      if (loop == 0) 

      {

        loop = 1;

      }

    }

    else if ((fasterEMAnow < slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious > slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter < slowerEMAafter)) 

    {

      CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range*0.5;



      if ((loop == 0) && (CurrentTrend != -1) && (TimeLocal() - starttime >= 10)) 

      {

        if (Show_Alert) 

        {

          Alert("Cross Down: " + Symbol() + "-" + TF + FMOD + IntegerToString(Fast_MA_Period) + " /" + SMOD + IntegerToString(Slow_MA_Period));

        }

        if (Mobile_Push) 

        {

          SendNotification("Cross Down: " + Symbol() + "-" + TF + FMOD + IntegerToString(Fast_MA_Period) + " /" + SMOD + IntegerToString(Slow_MA_Period) );

        }

        if (Play_Sound)  

        {

          PlaySound(SoundFilename);

        }

        if (Send_Mail) 

        {

          SendMail("MA Cross Down", "Cross Down: " + Symbol() + "-" + TF + FMOD + IntegerToString(Fast_MA_Period) + " /" + SMOD + IntegerToString(Slow_MA_Period));

        }

               

        CurrentTrend = -1;

      }



      if (loop == 0) 

      {

        loop = 1;

      }

    }

  }

  return(0);

}
 

ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Display two ATR indicators with different averaging periods in one subwindow. ATR 'Master' has a longer period and is displayed as a line, while ATR 'Slave' has a smaller period and is displayed as a histogram. When the lines cross, the indicator can signal with Alert, push, email.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cross!

Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.30 05:57

Alert Crossing Three MAs - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alert Crossing Three MAs - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator shows signals ('Arrow' objects) of the 'Moving Average' indicator crossings. The peculiarity of the indicator: if there was an intersection of 'MAs' (on bar #0), and then the intersection disappeared, the signal remains on the chart.

 

Hi Guys,

Is there anyone to help me to find out the formula indicator VSD-HA (attached) used in VSD Trading system?


<*.ex* code has been removed>

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Stochastic

Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.29 07:18

Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators - 'Fast' and 'Slow' (more precisely, the 'Main' lines of these indicators) in one subwindow. Areas are filled between lines. The level settings are included in the input parameters - it can be useful when used in an Expert Advisor and when visualizing in a strategy tester. Added Notifications when crossing lines (Sound, Alert, mail, push).

 

Dear Mladen / Mr Tools

I hope you are very well. First of all, I would like to say hello and ask if it is possible to add separate point and arrow buffers for this indicator.
Example
buffers 6 = put point
buffers 7 = call point
buffers 8 = put arrow
buffers 9 = call arrow
and when the periods are modified and others do not affect the buffers of the points and arrows, please I would appreciate it very much in advance

and that they also work in reverse


Files:
RSI_DOT_MMS.mq4  33 kb
 
I need an alert indicator that sends push notification alert based on a custom indicator ( this indicator doesn't have a .mq4 code)
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