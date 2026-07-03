Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1591
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Hello everyone
Attached file is SPUDFIBO Dashboard. Can someone add FIBO numbers 123.6 to to 423.6, and reverse 23.6 to 161.8 on this dashboard. And also create an alert when it reach the specific fibo numbers.
Many thanks in advance
Hi ,
Can anyone please help convert this powerful indicator from MT5 to MT4 please?
Thank you.
Hello, can anybody help me with this indicator code to add alert on current candle ?
ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Display two ATR indicators with different averaging periods in one subwindow. ATR 'Master' has a longer period and is displayed as a line, while ATR 'Slave' has a smaller period and is displayed as a histogram. When the lines cross, the indicator can signal with Alert, push, email.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cross!
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.30 05:57
Alert Crossing Three MAs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Hi Guys,
Is there anyone to help me to find out the formula indicator VSD-HA (attached) used in VSD Trading system?
<*.ex* code has been removed>
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stochastic
Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.29 07:18
Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Dear Mladen / Mr ToolsI hope you are very well. First of all, I would like to say hello and ask if it is possible to add separate point and arrow buffers for this indicator.
Example
buffers 6 = put point
buffers 7 = call point
buffers 8 = put arrow
buffers 9 = call arrow
and when the periods are modified and others do not affect the buffers of the points and arrows, please I would appreciate it very much in advance
and that they also work in reverse