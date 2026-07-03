Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1576

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William Snyder:

Hi De Lima, added alerts when the trend change dot appears. About elite section if you join you can download from there as you wish.To join just click on the register tab on top of the tool bar.

Hello Mr Tools

Believe the AllAbsoluteQQE v2.1 is not compatible with the latest MT4 (v1090).  Could you kindly assist ?

Many thanks
GK

 


i want to display the above screenshot as a indicator, which automatically updates the open,high,low and close values of a script 

it also need to display symbol of the script and LAST TRADED PRICE along with server timings as mentioned in the screenshot

is it possible to create a mt4 indicator for the same ? 

 
Vaithianathan Sreeram:


i want to display the above screenshot as a indicator, which automatically updates the open,high,low and close values of a script 

it also need to display symbol of the script and LAST TRADED PRICE along with server timings as mentioned in the screenshot

is it possible to create a mt4 indicator for the same ? 

Freelance


The forum

  1. What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service 
  2. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  3. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
  4. Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
  5. Freelance service new webdesign - the post

The articles

  1. How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service 
  2. Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place 
  3. MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic) 
  4. Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
  5. A Few Tips for First-Time Customers

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Hi to every one,anybody have best indicator???norepitan indicator. 
 
reza.hey:
Hi to every one,anybody have best indicator???norepitan indicator. 

Most indicators are non-repainted.

As to the best indicator so you should select it by yourself.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Most indicators are non-repainted.

As to the best indicator so you should select it by yourself.

ok,but which is big profit?which useful indicators for h4 time???
 
reza.hey:
ok,but which is big profit?which useful indicators for h4 time???

Indicator is not trading by itself. It is you who are trading.

Selecting best indicator is the same as selecting best wife ... I mean: you should select by yourself.

 
hi,i dont know use which indicator to big prafit? can you upload indicator ?
 
Sergey Golubev:

Indicator is not trading by itself. It is you who are trading.

Selecting best indicator is the same as selecting best wife ... I mean: you should select by yourself.

hi,i dont know use which indicator to big prafit? can you upload indicator ?

 
reza.hey:
hi,i dont know use which indicator to big prafit? can you upload indicator ?

Just select it from the Codebase or on the Market.

If you want to get the robot (EA) so - same (Codebase or the Market).

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You should select it by yourself: because it is your risk (it is not our risk) and your money (and your profit in the end).

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