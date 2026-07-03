Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1579
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Hello, from what I have read Mr. Mladen Rakic is the major expert, so I address directly to Mladen. If you are still there, can you help me in the code translation for Metatrader 5 of the Market Statistics indicator I published? I would be infinitely grateful
WPRSignal (NO REPAINT)
<ex4 file deleted>
Please only attach mq4/mq5 files
Don't double post.
Dear All,
Please assist with the attached indicator, doesn't work on build 1090, only after refreshing and please create an audible alert.
Dear All,
Please assist with the attached indicator, doesn't work on build 1090, shows arrows only after refreshing and please create an audible alert.
<ex4 file removed>
<ex4 file removed>
attach mq4 file as ex4 cannot be modified
thanks Kieth, here what bout this ones
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