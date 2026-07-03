Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1579

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Hello, from what I have read Mr. Mladen Rakic ​​is the major expert, so I address directly to Mladen. If you are still there, can you help me in the code translation for Metatrader 5 of the Market Statistics indicator I published? I would be infinitely grateful
 

WPRSignal (NO REPAINT)

BulutKARLI WPRSignalWPRSignal


<ex4 file deleted>

 

Please only attach mq4/mq5 files

Don't double post.

 

Dear All,

Please assist with the attached indicator, doesn't work on build 1090, only after refreshing and please create an audible alert.  

 
Sorry, actually this one.
Files:
LRFF-MV-TREND_ARROW.mq4  10 kb
 
can someone add sound alert to this indicator, thanks
 

Dear All,

Please assist with the attached indicator, doesn't work on build 1090, shows arrows only after refreshing and please create an audible alert.

Files:
LRFF-MV-TREND_ARROW.mq4  10 kb
 
Hi mladen i appreciate ur good...i've learnt a lot about fx indicators from you and other guys here and other forums so much so i don't want to look at the fx mkt without one of the indicators you mladen) worked on...Elliot oscillator wave- 1.02 but i just need a little help putting alert on this indicator. i really need this, would be a zillion times thank if any one can help...

Alert should be as thus:
*popup and sound whenever arrows are printed 

*option to turn up or down arrow on/off (trend following and/or counter trend trading)
 
* option to set time frame for alerts


<ex4 file removed>

 
Faytheking:

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attach mq4 file as ex4 cannot be modified

 

thanks Kieth, here what bout this ones

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