Need to Plot OHLC values of the current candle and server time live updation
i want to plot the mt4 indicator for the above appearence screenshot
- Vaithianathan Sreeram: i needYou haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
Vaithianathan Sreeram: i want
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- Beg at Will code your trading systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum, or Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum, or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!).
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the
MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
Don't double post!General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
I have deleted you duplicate post in the other thread.
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i need to plot OPEN, HIGH,LOW,CLOSE values of the current time frame candle in a chart
along with script name, time frame chosen for the chart and server timings