Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1581
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Hi!,
I have this indicator but the arrow gap is too big.
Anyone can help me add the code to make the arrow closer to the candle?.
StochasticAlerts - indicator for MetaTrader 4
StochasticAlerts is base of the Indicator Stochastic Oscillator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert, email alert and push notifications and option to display trader info and signal.
ParabolicAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Parabolic Stop-And-Reversal system with Alert is base of the Indicator Parabolic by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert and email alert and option to display trader info and signal.
Hello! Could anyone to add a sound alert into the below indicator? Thanks in advance!
<ex4 file deleted>
Hello! Could anyone to add a sound alert into the below indicator? Thanks in advance!
<ex4 file deleted>
Attach the mq4 file when requesting modifications.
Good day Mladin and pipsmore,
Please do you have the corrected version or help in correcting pipsmore indicator 3 CCI with Alert EDIT.mq4
all alert is BUY.
Need to fix:
Alert according arrow:
Up = Buy
Down = sell
Unfortunately i dont know the first thing about coding...
Thanks boss
Tech-Assistent - expert for MetaTrader 4
and
Tech-Assistent - expert for MetaTrader 5
This simple advisor helps you to follow manual trading strategies with trend lines and level lines.
Principle of operation
Advisor tracks the intersection of lines, trend or horizontal levels.
The intersection of the line is considered a tick, in which the current price is above the line, and the previous tick is below the line, or vice versa.
Lines should have special keywords, and depending on the keyword, the advisor performs an action.
The command is written in the Description field and consists of the keyword, then the colon and the modifier number.
Each line is triggered only once, except for UPWARD and DOWNWARD, which operate continuously.
Please..... with alert
Hello,
Can someone please make this indicator be able to come out as dot without lines and stay as so even if changing time frame?
This indicator has the option to appear as a dot, but it doesn't stay so.
The chart becomes busy.
I would like to ask someone to change this indicator just come out as dot or if possible, just arrow.
Thanks!