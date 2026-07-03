Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1581

New comment
 

Hi!,

I have this indicator but the arrow gap is too big.

Anyone can help me add the code to make the arrow closer to the candle?.

  
Hi !!! Has anyone downloaded this indicator to share with me? 
Thank you.
Files:
WPRSinyal1.png  69 kb
 

StochasticAlerts - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

StochasticAlerts - indicator for MetaTrader 4

StochasticAlerts is base of the Indicator Stochastic Oscillator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert, email alert and push notifications and option to display trader info and signal.

 

ParabolicAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

ParabolicAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Parabolic Stop-And-Reversal system with Alert is base of the Indicator Parabolic by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert and email alert and option to display trader info and signal.

 

Hello! Could anyone to add a sound alert into the below indicator? Thanks in advance!

<ex4 file deleted>

 
Chris Morris:

Hello! Could anyone to add a sound alert into the below indicator? Thanks in advance!

<ex4 file deleted>

Attach the mq4 file when requesting modifications.

 

Good day Mladin and pipsmore,

Please do you have the corrected version or help in correcting  pipsmore indicator 3 CCI with Alert EDIT.mq4

all alert is BUY.

Need to fix:
Alert according arrow:
Up = Buy

Down = sell

Unfortunately i dont know the first thing about coding...


Thanks boss

 

Tech-Assistent - expert for MetaTrader 4 
and
Tech-Assistent - expert for MetaTrader 5

This simple advisor helps you to follow manual trading strategies with trend lines and level lines.

Principle of operation

Advisor tracks the intersection of lines, trend or horizontal levels.

The intersection of the line is considered a tick, in which the current price is above the line, and the previous tick is below the line, or vice versa.

Lines should have special keywords, and depending on the keyword, the advisor performs an action.

The command is written in the Description field and consists of the keyword, then the colon and the modifier number.

Each line is triggered only once, except for UPWARD and DOWNWARD, which operate continuously.

  • ALERT - the line of intersection which activates the alert
  • Auto_Alerts - automatic action alerts
 
Jo Richman:
Please..... with alert
Would you be able to help to add push alert ? Thanks
 

Hello,

Can someone please make this indicator be able to come out as dot without lines and stay as so even if changing time frame?

This indicator has the option to appear as a dot, but it doesn't stay so.

The chart becomes busy.

I would like to ask someone to change this indicator just come out as dot or if possible, just arrow.

Thanks!

1...157415751576157715781579158015811582158315841585158615871588...1593
New comment