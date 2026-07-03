Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1572
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Hi Sir,
I am looking for the LRFF-SINGEL TREND ARROW indicator, i have one , but i have to change the timeframe to get the last signal . I only havet the EX4 file. Can you help me with this problem? Maybe you know where i can find a working indicator? The indicator is for the MT4 platform.
Thanks for your support,
Bertjan.
Hi! If someone could reprogram this indicator to mt4 MACD Divergence indicator in new MQ4 (after 2014) language with four buffers, 1.buy classic divergence, 2.sell classic div., 3.buy hidden div., 4.sell hidden div. If possible. If not then just normal reprogramming of included indicator to new mq4 language. Well appreciated!
In new mq4 language I mean: using OnInit and OnCalculate instead of old "Init" and "start" in commands.
Thank You!
Hi! If someone could reprogram this indicator to mt4 MACD Divergence indicator in new MQ4 (after 2014) language with four buffers, 1.buy classic divergence, 2.sell classic div., 3.buy hidden div., 4.sell hidden div. If possible. If not then just normal reprogramming of included indicator to new mq4 language. Well appreciated!
In new mq4 language I mean: using OnInit and OnCalculate instead of old "Init" and "start" in commands.
Thank You!
Roosikas, it will take more than 4 buffers.
Good Day to you Sirs Mladen Rakic and MR Tools
IN the forum VARIOUS was an indicator macd_emad posted and made by you.
Is it possible to have a histo version made for it ?
With Kind Regards and a big Thank you to all for helping out
Hi Mladen master!My favorite indicator the EATA Pollan.
I just have to worry about it,that when it comes to M1
trades,is not so accurate,----will be flat,and
it will be zigzag.If I update on MT4,
re-perfect.You could fix it,that every minute
upgrade,that
to be always accurate.I would pay for it.Thank you in advance.Attila
[email address was deleted by moderator]
Hi Mladen master!My favorite indicator the EATA Pollan.
I just have to worry about it,that when it comes to M1
trades,is not so accurate,----will be flat,and
it will be zigzag.If I update on MT4,
re-perfect.You could fix it,that every minute
upgrade,that
to be always accurate.I would pay for it.Thank you in advance.Attila
[email address was deleted by moderator]
You can go to Freelance service for that making the order for Mladen for example.
We are here,to help each other.This,for everyone,brings great profit.For me, this is already,2.3 mill.$
taken.Thanks
Boss.
hi guys,
can somebody add email alert and alert on current signal to this indicator please?
thanks
Hello,
I request If anyone can please help to add Message Alert & Push Notification to this below given "ReversalFractals" indicator?
Thanks in advance for your valuable time,
Ash.
Hi Ashwin Kawa ... try with a similar indicator ... might help You
Hi Mladen master! My favorite indicator the EATA Pollan.
I just have to worry about it, that when it comes to M1
trades, is not so accurate, ----will be flat,and
it will be zigzag. If I update on MT4,
re-perfect. You could fix it, that every minute
upgrade,that
to be always accurate. I would pay for it. Thank you in advance.Attila
[email address was deleted by moderator]
maybe you can try this one