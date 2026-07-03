Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1569
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TrendLine Alert Indicator - the post.
I did not check this indicator sorry. If it needs to be improved so use Freelance service please.
You mean: FX_Sniperxs_Ergodic_CCI_Trigger_simple_8_lines_w_alerts_e_mtf_nmc-2-2-1 indicator from this post does not work in MTF mode?
I think - it may be for Freelance service to find the coder to fix it.
Yes, I mean that one!
FX_Sniperxs_Ergodic_CCI_Trigger_simple_8_lines_w_alerts_e_mtf_nmc-2-2-1
Thanks.
Hello mladen and other programers,
i need the following indicator for MT5. I know, the indicator repaint but for me and shure for other members in here it´s very important. Great work.-)
This would be really great. Thank you very much.:-)
Hello mladen and other programers,
i need the following indicator for MT5. I know, the indicator repaint but for me and shure for other members in here it´s very important. Great work.-)
This would be really great. Thank you very much.:-)
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
---------And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
---------And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Yes it´s interesting for many members.
'Many membvers' do not know why it may be interesting for them: no chart with indicator, no trading system with this indicator with few hours trading manually,... nothing ... just your personal requests ..
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By the way - I am not a coder so I will not code. I just made a suggestion based on my personal experience. For example, I started this thread:
Price Channel parabolic System (and the summary of the thread with the link to the EAs to download, indicators, backtesting results, trading results for few brokers and so on - go to this post).
and placed the indicators, the charts, the rules for the system, I traded using this system on demo. And the coders made the first version of the EA on the 6th page of the thread (uploaded), and the second version of the EA - on the 9th page of the thread.
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To make it shorter:
if someone is asking for something personal so it is for Freelance service (personal requests - for Freelance sorry).
hi guys
need an alert when candle closes, the indi currently gives signals on current candle
Just to remind:
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
---------
And Freelance section of the forum may be used in most of the cases.
hi.Please put Alert on this indicator.(very important)
thanks
Hi,
I need anyone who can help me fix this indicator.
The problem is mtf doesn't work with 1h and below when I use it with OVO Renko bars.
mtf works with 4h and above.
I will appreciate any help.