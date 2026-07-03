Indicators with alerts/signal - page 1578
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I removed decompiled code from your attachment.
For information:
----------------------
Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
----------------------
Similar indicator on the forum (as ex4 files only sorry):
Sorry about that, here is the .ex4 version. Could someone tell me how I could write an indicator which will use the iCustom function to read the Trend Direction and Force Index indicator's value and play a sound if it reaches 1 or -1?
Please post the original MQ4 file.
Am new here. Am trying to setup my own Expert Advisor/TradingRobot. Any help?
read this small thread: automated trading robot
Please post the original MQ4 file.
Here is the file, it would be great if we could add a sound alert any time the indicator value reaches -1 or 1.
<decompiled code removed>
Hi, does anyone have the Market_Statistics indicator for Metatrader 5? The indicator of which I speak I found it on Metatrader 4, it is Vwap and relative standard deviations. Can you help me ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17247
Thanks William but that's not what I indicated, it's similar but not the same. It does not use Bollinger bands but standard deviations. I have the indicator on my MT4 but I wanted the same on the MT5. If I provide the code, can someone translate it for the Metatrader 5?