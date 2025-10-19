Simple Ichimoku System - page 13

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Sergey Golubev:

And for now - I am using this system for the market condition evaluation and for the technical analsyis on this forum:

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Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     trendstrength_v2 indicator is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
    AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
  • good feature in Metatrader 5: moving  stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
    Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here

Thank you for your quick reply.

I will have a closer look at these posts.

 

Just for example - this is Simple Ichimoku System chart for MT5  - 


The price was bounced from 1.1844 resistance level to below for the bullish ranging to be started.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Just for example - this is Simple Ichimoku System chart for MT5  - 


The price was bounced from 1.1844 resistance level to below for the bullish ranging to be started.


Why ranging?
Look at this post about Absolute Strength indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page76#comment_2723957 

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.08.12
  • www.mql5.com
How to Start with Metatrader 5.
 

And this is the variation of the Simple Ichimoku System:





 

And those are the indicators for this setup:

So, this setup is the combination of BrainTrending Systema nd Simple Ichimoku System.

Just play with ATR_Period of BrainTrend2Sig indicator (for the value from 9 to 15) to reduce the false signals.

 
Sergey Golubev:

It is the normal Ichimoku indicator's rules.

Red/blue dots are just for confirmation of the trend.

Basicly I almost turned 10,000 to 30,000 easy (if I close all open trades).

But I should stop because of bad datafeed for metatrader 5 now. You can see here:

It is good system which can be traded on D1 timeframe and increase the deposit from 10,000 to 30,000 and it is what I wanted to show

But sorry - those empty bars on GBPUSD D1 was not good ...

I will trade it more.

By the way - I used this system during the long time live but for MT4.


Is there an EA for this system that you have share?

Thanks, in advance.

 
Chris Lazarius:

Is there an EA for this system that you have share?

Thanks, in advance.


No, I think - it does not exist.
Because there are many entry signals to be sorted out, many exit rules, many market condition particularities ... so this system is manily for manual trading for example ...

Of course, there are some Ichimoku EAs in CodeBase and on the forum (you can look at the following threads: Ichimoku EA thread and NRTR Ichi Trading System thread) but those EAs are just using few entry rules with several trading exit rules only (as we know - there are much more trading rules for this system which should take "into account" for example).

 

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Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After

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New EA was created for MT5ichimok2005 - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Buy signal:

   if(Senkou_Span_A>Senkou_Span_B)
      if(Close>Open)
         if(Senkou_Span_B<Close && Close<Senkou_Span_A)
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