Simple Ichimoku System - page 15
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EA was created for Metatrader 5 (based on the Ichimoku indicator) -
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Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
The rule for opening a BUY position is the following:
The rule for sell:
Good morning, can someome please help me show me where can I find Ichimoku indicator I am battling to find it in these posts. Ichimoku indicator for MT4 please.
Ichimoku is standard indicator in Metatrader -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Scalping system
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.26 12:24
Something to Read - Forex Price Action Scalping: an in-depth look into the field of professional scalping
by Bob Volman
Forex Price Action Scalping provides a unique look into the field of professional scalping. Packed with countless charts, this extensive guide on intraday tactics takes the reader straight into the heart of short-term speculation. The book is written to accommodate all aspiring traders who aim to go professional and who want to prepare themselves as thoroughly as possible for the task ahead. Few books have been published, if any, that take the matter of scalping to such a fine and detailed level as does Forex Price Action Scalping. Hundreds of setups, entries and exits (all to the pip) and price action principles are discussed in full detail, along with the notorious issues on the psychological side of the job, as well as the highly important but often overlooked aspects of clever accounting. The book, counting 358 pages, opens up a wealth of information and shares insights and techniques that are simply invaluable to any scalper who is serious about his trading.
"Bob Volman (1961) is an independent trader working solely for his own account. A price action scalper for many years, he was asked to bundle all his knowledge and craftsmanship into an all-inclusive guide on intraday tactics. Forex Price Action Scalping is the long-awaited result. PUBLISHER'S NOTE: On youtube several obscure videos, posted by commercial vendors, falsely claim affiliation with the book and the author. We sharply condemn these practices."
EA was created for Metatrader 5 (based on the Ichimoku indicator) -
---------------
Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
The rule for opening a BUY position is the following:
The rule for sell:
Please could you explain this? I'm afraid I don't understand this format of instructions. Thank you.
Hi Sergey,
I am very confused when price channel alerts, because it's the same alert to all pairs, so i take so much time to find whitch pair is alerting, i am trying to set personalized alerts to charts by adding a created wave file to mt4 sound folder and putting the name of the file on the indicator, but when i change the name of the file it is not alerting any more. Can you help me whith an idea to personalize the sound alert file to each pair?
i have trading ichimoku for some time, but your system is the best. Thanks very much for share your system.
thanks
Cláudio
Hi Sergey,
I am very confused when price channel alerts, because it's the same alert to all pairs, so i take so much time to find whitch pair is alerting, i am trying to set personalized alerts to charts by adding a created wave file to mt4 sound folder and putting the name of the file on the indicator, but when i change the name of the file it is not alerting any more. Can you help me whith an idea to personalize the sound alert file to each pair?
i have trading ichimoku for some time, but your system is the best. Thanks very much for share your system.
thanks
Cláudio
I am not a coder sorry ..
Expert Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor is based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. If the last position was closed at a loss, the next one will be opened with the increased volume (the volume increase is one-time, there is no constant volume increase).
A losing position is tracked in OnTradeTransaction: transaction type Structure of a trade transaction and deal type DEAL_ENTRY_OUT are expected.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Simple Ichimoku System
Sergey Golubev, 2010.11.17 07:47
Metatrader 4.
D1 timeframe.
Start to trade: 07th of December 2009
Initial deposit: 10,000.
Balance for now on 10th of February 2010: 47,502
Equity for now on 10th of February 2010: 51,350.
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Metatrader 5.
D1 timeframe.
Start to trade: 25th of November 2009
Initial deposit: 10,000.
Balance for now on 10th of February 2010: 59,407
Equity for now on 10th of February 2010: 61,250.
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Metatrader 4.
So, I turned 10,000 initial deposit to almost 50,000 for 2 months using D1 timeframe by slow trading (looking at Metatrader's charts just once in a day only to move stop loss and to close some trades).
Metatrader 5.
I turned 10,000 initial deposit onto 60,000 for about 2 months trading on D1 timeframe.