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ichimok2005 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- 8007
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The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The EA trades based on the signals of iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) using a fixed lot. When a signal emerges, opposite positions are closed.
The Buy signal:
if(Senkou_Span_A>Senkou_Span_B) if(Close>Open) if(Senkou_Span_B<Close && Close<Senkou_Span_A)
Example:
The Sell signal:
if(Senkou_Span_B>Senkou_Span_A) if(Open>Close) if(Senkou_Span_B>Close && Close>Senkou_Span_A)
Input Parameters
- Ichimoku settings
- Ichimoku: period of Tenkan-sen;
- Ichimoku: period of Kijun-sen;
- Ichimoku: period of Senkou Span B.
- Trade settings
- Lots - position volume;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value;
- Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
Example of EA launch on EURUSD,H3:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19563
The Expert Advisor uses the signals of "crossover of two iMAs (Moving Average, MA)". The EA uses Trailing Stop and Take Profit.FORTS Currency Powers
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The Expert Advisor is based on Puria method with a few changes. It uses two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators and one iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD).