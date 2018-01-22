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ichimok2005 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8007
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
ichimok2005.mq5 (31.35 KB) view
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The author of the idea: John Smith, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The EA trades based on the signals of iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) using a fixed lot. When a signal emerges, opposite positions are closed.

The Buy signal:

   if(Senkou_Span_A>Senkou_Span_B)
      if(Close>Open)
         if(Senkou_Span_B<Close && Close<Senkou_Span_A)

Example:

ichimok2005 Open Buy

The Sell signal:

   if(Senkou_Span_B>Senkou_Span_A)
      if(Open>Close)
         if(Senkou_Span_B>Close && Close>Senkou_Span_A)


Input Parameters

  • Ichimoku settings
    • Ichimoku: period of Tenkan-sen;
    • Ichimoku: period of Kijun-sen;
    • Ichimoku: period of Senkou Span B.
  • Trade settings
    • Lots - position volume;
    • Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value;
    • Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value;
    • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Example of EA launch on EURUSD,H3:

ichimok2005 EURUSD H3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19563

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