Simple Ichimoku System - page 17
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.08 14:32
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 46): Ichimoku
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.05 05:33
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 73): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder
The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (Ichimoku) indicator and ADX-Wilder (ADX) oscillator are used in this article in a support/resistance and trend-identification pairing. The Ichimoku is certainly multifaceted and quite versatile. It can provide more than just support/ resistance levels. However, we are sticking to just S/R for now. Indicator pairings, especially when complimentary, have the potential to spun more incisive and accurate entry signals for Expert Advisors. As usual, we examine 10 signal patterns of this indicator pairing. We test these 10 signal patterns that are each assigned an index, one at a time, while being guided by these rules;
Indexing is from 0 to 9 allowing us to easily compute the map value for their exclusive use by the Expert Advisor. For instance, if a pattern is indexed 1 then we have to set the parameter ‘PatternsUsed’ to 2 to the power 1 which comes to 2. If the index is 4 then this is 2 to the power 4 which comes to 16, and so on. The maximum value that this parameter can be assigned, meaningfully, is 1023 since we have only 10 parameters. Any number between 0 and 1023 that is not a pure exponent of 2 would represent a combination of more than one of these 10 patterns.
Current USDJPY H4 chart. Price moves above ichimoku cloud.
Current USDJPY H4 chart. Price moves above ichimoku cloud.
USDJPY H4 chart update.
Strong bullish moves of CHFJPY, weekly chart.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.11 04:43
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 74): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Supervised Learning
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.06 14:40
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 81): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Beta VAE Inference Learning
Strong bullish moves of CHFJPY, weekly chart.
Please you or somone else share the link to download the indictaor this is displaying the information in the top left of the chart.
thanks in advance
Strong bullish moves of CHFJPY, weekly chart.