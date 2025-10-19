Simple Ichimoku System - page 17

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Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.08 14:32

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 46): Ichimoku

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 46): Ichimoku

The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, that is often referred to as the Ichimoku Cloud, is a wide-embracing technical analysis system designed to provide a holistic view of market trends; support and resistance levels; as well as momentum. Developed in the late 1930s and refined over the subsequent three decades, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo translates from Japanese to "one-look equilibrium chart" or "at-a-glance balance chart,"; names which emphasize its design to offer a single, detailed perspective on the market.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.05 05:33

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 73): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 73): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder

The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (Ichimoku) indicator and ADX-Wilder (ADX) oscillator are used in this article in a support/resistance and trend-identification pairing. The Ichimoku is certainly multifaceted and quite versatile. It can provide more than just support/ resistance levels. However, we are sticking to just S/R for now. Indicator pairings, especially when complimentary, have the potential to spun more incisive and accurate entry signals for Expert Advisors. As usual, we examine 10 signal patterns of this indicator pairing. We test these 10 signal patterns that are each assigned an index, one at a time, while being guided by these rules;

Indexing is from 0 to 9 allowing us to easily compute the map value for their exclusive use by the Expert Advisor. For instance, if a pattern is indexed 1 then we have to set the parameter ‘PatternsUsed’ to 2 to the power 1 which comes to 2. If the index is 4 then this is 2 to the power 4 which comes to 16, and so on. The maximum value that this parameter can be assigned, meaningfully, is 1023 since we have only 10 parameters. Any number between 0 and 1023 that is not a pure exponent of 2 would represent a combination of more than one of these 10 patterns.


 

Current USDJPY H4 chart. Price moves above ichimoku cloud. 



 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah #:

Current USDJPY H4 chart. Price moves above ichimoku cloud. 




USDJPY H4 chart update.


 

Strong bullish moves of CHFJPY, weekly chart.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.11 04:43

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 74): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Supervised Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 74): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Supervised Learning

In the last article, we looked at the indicator pairing of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder as a complimentary S/R and trend tool pairing. As usual, we tested these in a wizard assembled Expert Advisor and looked at 10 different signal patterns. For this indicator pairing, most of them were able to forward walk profitably for 1-year, having done testing/ optimization on the previous year. However, there were 3 that did not do so satisfactorily and these were pattern-0, pattern-1, and pattern-5. We therefore follow up that article by examining if supervised learning can make a difference to their performance. Our approach in this is to reconstruct the signals of each of these patterns as a simple input vector into a neural network, essentially making the neural network an extra filter to the signal.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.06 14:40

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 81): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Beta VAE Inference Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 81): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Beta VAE Inference Learning

Almost every trader has come to accept that markets move in cycles of optimism and pessimism, and yet we have very few out-of-the-box tools that capture these cycles with the consistency required for profitable trading. Recently, global markets have leaned toward bearish sentiment, with sudden selloffs and shallow rebounds becoming more frequent. In such a setting, mechanical strategies based on lagging indicator rules are bound to produce false signals, as volatility shakes out trades that would otherwise have followed through in calmer conditions.

 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah #:

Strong bullish moves of CHFJPY, weekly chart.


Please you or somone else share the link to download the indictaor this is displaying the information in the top  left of the chart.
thanks in advance
 
mazher #:
Strong bullish moves of CHFJPY, weekly chart.
can you give me image where we can show how you define strong bullish
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