Simple Ichimoku System - page 14
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No, I think - it does not exist.
Because there are many entry signals to be sorted out, many exit rules, many market condition particularities ... so this system is manily for manual trading for example ...
Of course, there are some Ichimoku EAs in CodeBase and on the forum (you can look at the following threads: Ichimoku EA thread and NRTR Ichi Trading System thread) but those EAs are just using few entry rules with several trading exit rules only (as we know - there are much more trading rules for this system which should take "into account" for example).
============New EA was created for MT5: ichimok2005 - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Buy signal:
Thanks so much, I have tried manual and automatic, it seems like manual trading is actually the best. Especially when you one want to enter at a lowest of lowest point to enter long or at the highest of highest point to enter short.
I really appreciate.
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Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.08 17:16
This is very interesting indicator from Mladen -
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Smoothed Kijun-Sen - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Can make as Kijun-Sen strategy, with some necessary filter.
Can make as Kijun-Sen strategy, with some necessary filter.
I like your MACD indicator within the picture you have shared, do you mind sharing it with me/us, thanks, I would like to experiment reading and analyse the market using it.
I just found this my old post with the simple explanation about strongest signals in Ichimoku (there are many signals related to Ichimoku indicator but this one is the most strong for buy and sell ... and most lagging sorry) -
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Market condition and EAs
Sergey Golubev, 2008.08.08 08:30
Look at this post which I did in elite indicators section. It was in 07-29-2008.
As we see, Chinkou Span line (white line) finally crossed the price on D1 timeframe for EURUSD. It was somewhere between 31st of Jule and 04th of August:
When Chinkou Span line (white line) crossed the price on D1 timeframe on close bar so it is the most strongest signal (to reverse or to trend changing).
If we understand that:
- price is below the cloud is downtrend (borders of the cloud is support/resistance lines);
- price is in above the cloud is uptrend;
so crossing this white line together with the price coming out of the cloud (crossing the coud as well) - it is reversal.
More -
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Market condition and EAs
Sergey Golubev, 2008.08.08 08:43
What is cloud?
Look at this image:
This template with indicators you will find in this elite section thread.
Do you want to estimate it more quickly without any template downloading?
No problem.
1. Open Metatrader;
2. Open EURUSD D1 chart;
3. Attach Ichimoku indicator to the chart with default settings;
4. Change the color of Chinkou Span line to be like on the images:
So, basicly you do not need any special indicators or templates for that. Ichimoku is standard indicator in Metatrader.
I like your MACD indicator within the picture you have shared, do you mind sharing it with me/us, thanks, I would like to experiment reading and analyse the market using it.
The dsl-MACD indicator can be found here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17613
was coded by Mladen.
The dsl-MACD indicator can be found here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17613
was coded by Mladen.
Thank you very much
I really like this article! The Ichimoku chart is an interesting and very practical tool.
Thank you.