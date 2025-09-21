Elite indicators :) - page 1506
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Can anyone help me, please?
I want to change, the following indicators (CCFp_v1.0.3cvert (1) AND CFP_v2 ) like "ALL MACD" ?
Mladen Rakic, can you code arrow for this indicator. arrow up when = -1, arrow down when =1. Thank you!
<ex4 file removed>
ValeFX
OK, lets try it outAustin Passamonte have published something very similar 2 years ago, so it is a kind of a "republishing" of that idea. This one is a version where default values for pivot levels are at 38,61% of the range, but you can easily change it through parameters to the fibo levels Passamonte proposes in his TASC article (0.25,0.50 and 0.75, and then it looks like the picture bellow) or whatever levels you want. If level parameter is set to 0 or less than 0, it will be omitted. PS: Passamonte in his calculations (published here : CM Dynamic Pivots* TradeStation ) uses a bit different calculation (he actually prefers low) but included that calculation way in the indicator as "AlternativeCalculation" and it looks like this (with levels set to 0.38 and 0.61) It, implicitly, includes levels 25 since what he calls "midHigh" and "midLow" are in fact 25% levels. Since it looks better than the 25,50 and 75% calculation, decided to set those as default parameters regards
mladen
Hi mlanden,
can you update this https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20600
to data below?
<Deleted>
Hi to everyone here!
Could someone point to OBOS oscillator indicator found in FXCM terminals (non-MQL) please?
Perhaps someone could write it in MQL and make it available for MT5 if possible?
The OBOS oscillator's values are calculated using the following formula:
OBOS Line 1 = EMA{EMA[100 x (WPr-EMA(WPr)) / StdDev(WPr)]}
OBOS Line 2 = EMA(Line 1)
where:
WPr - is the current period weighted price calculated as follows:
WPr=(2 x Close+Low+High) / 4
EMA - is the Exponential Weighted Moving Average of a certain number of periods specified by the Numbers of periods parameter of the OBOS Properties dialog box.
StdDev - is a standard deviation value of WPr calculated over a certain number of periods specified by the Numbers of periods parameter of the OBOS Properties dialog box.
Thanks!
Hello,
Does anyone know where I can find an indicator that takes in price values, which when reached or surpassed will cause the indicator to send a sound alert?
HI, can someone help me.
This indi is not displaying CCI divergence values... some errors at it.
i've no idea how to fix.
Help me please.
Thanks.
Good morning,
Could somebody make this indicator like multisymbol ?
For floating level, select symbo,l one of then.Thanks.