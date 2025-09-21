Elite indicators :) - page 1508
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Smoother version of non repainting ADXm indicator : adxm_nrp_2.mq4
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PS: this is not a smoothed version, but a smoother version. It is not made by smoothing the result, but by filtering the price, which, as a result, adds minimal or no lag at all compared to the "un-smoothed" version
Hi Bro
for me ADXm indicator window seems empty... can you please tell me how to fix it
Hi Bro
for me ADXm indicator window seems empty... can you please tell me how to fix it
...
Here you go
regards
Mladen
Hi Bro can you share me any of good divergence indicators as shown in this picture.....as i couldnt use above indicator it missing few things...as i checked it while compling
hi,I found the source code ,here it is..
Hello Mladen,
I ve created synthetic US Dollar Index on MT5 (Synthetic Instruments Formula ) as follows
50.14348112*pow(ask(EURUSD),-0.576)*pow(USDJPY,0.136)*pow(ask(GBPUSD),-0.119)*pow(USDCAD,0.091)*pow(USDSEK,0.042)*pow(USDCHF,0.036)
Could you please tell me how to rewrite the GBP and JPY index formulas on MT5 Thanks
GBPX = 46.2807334033003 x EURGBP-0.3134 x GBPUSD0.2274 x GBPJPY0.0479 x GBPCHF0.0439 x (GBPUSD*USDSEK)0.0252 -----couldnt figure this part
JPX: [¥80,000 – (81.15USD/JPY × $123) – (108.63EUR/JPY × €92) – (63.13NZD/JPY x NZ$ 158) – (82.95AUD/JPY × AU$121)] / Divisor
choose Divisor = 80000. Then added 100 to the formula. JPY index totally lost.....
The last indi looks like Dynamic zone RSI of MACD posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page72
Link is at the bottom of the article:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1501