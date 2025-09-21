Elite indicators :) - page 1508

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Mladen Rakic:

Smoother version of non repainting ADXm indicator : adxm_nrp_2.mq4

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PS: this is not a smoothed version, but a smoother version. It is not made by smoothing the result, but by filtering the price, which, as a result, adds minimal or no lag at all compared to the "un-smoothed" version

Hi Bro

for me ADXm indicator window seems empty... can you please tell me how to fix it


 
Udhaya Kumar:

Hi Bro

for me ADXm indicator window seems empty... can you please tell me how to fix it


Use newer version or use build 1090 usual way of fixing that issue
 
Hello, Mladen, you can help me with this indicator, I want the signs in favor of the trend and I can not find what you see in the image, now my question is, can it be reversed? So that the signs appear in favor and can not be found? and another problem is that I can not move the parameters and I hope that they can also help me with that, I would appreciate it a lot :)
 
Mladen Rakic:

...

Here you go

regards

Mladen

Hi Bro can you share me any of good divergence indicators as shown in this picture.....as i couldnt use above indicator it missing few things...as i checked it while compling

 
sunmetal:

hi,I found the source code ,here it is..

Files:
Blau_-_smi_averages.mq4  24 kb
 
hi.Please place a window for your desired period
Files:
fatl.mq4  3 kb
 

Hello Mladen,

I ve created synthetic US Dollar Index on MT5 (Synthetic Instruments Formula ) as follows

 50.14348112*pow(ask(EURUSD),-0.576)*pow(USDJPY,0.136)*pow(ask(GBPUSD),-0.119)*pow(USDCAD,0.091)*pow(USDSEK,0.042)*pow(USDCHF,0.036)


Could you please tell me how to rewrite the GBP and JPY index formulas on MT5 Thanks


GBPX = 46.2807334033003 x EURGBP-0.3134 x GBPUSD0.2274 x GBPJPY0.0479 x GBPCHF0.0439 x (GBPUSD*USDSEK)0.0252  -----couldnt figure this part


JPX:  [¥80,000 – (81.15USD/JPY × $123) – (108.63EUR/JPY × €92) – (63.13NZD/JPY x NZ$ 158) – (82.95AUD/JPY × AU$121)] / Divisor


choose Divisor = 80000. Then added 100 to the formula. JPY index totally lost.....

 
parvez786:

The last indi looks like Dynamic zone RSI of MACD posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page72

Dynamic zone indicators ...
Dynamic zone indicators ...
  • 2014.07.20
  • www.mql5.com
It seems that David Stendahl can not help him self Where his name appears "attached" to some indicator or TA way, it sure is worth trying it out an...
[Deleted]  
Hi, after numerous failed attempts to port  simple indicators to Mt5, I would like to request for anyone knowledgable to convert these indicators if you have time, thanks.

Link is at the bottom of the article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1501
Indicator Taichi - a Simple Idea of Formalizing the Values of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Indicator Taichi - a Simple Idea of Formalizing the Values of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
  • www.mql5.com
What forced the creation of the indicator Taichi and a trading system based on this indicator? Let me start with a small prehistory. First I invested much time into reading special literature and analyzing a large number of indicators and their combinations. I suppose, this is a common way to begin for if not everyone, for at least 90% of those...
 
I got an error saying " 'ICC' - wrong parameters count " for all six of these lines. This code worked correctly on MT4. What changes do i need to make for them to work on MT5?
Files:
1544770031281460504800.jpg  9282 kb
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