Elite indicators :) - page 1507
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is not working.why?
libSSA.dll file (inside attached zip archive) should be in library folder (indicator is using this file).
Anyway, I am not sure that indicator is working in correct way ... you need to ask coder (probably - in Freelance) to recode this indicator, and without dll file (if possible) -if you really need it.
libSSA.dll file (inside attached zip archive) should be in library folder (indicator is using this file).
Anyway, I am not sure that indicator is working in correct way ... you need to ask coder (probably - in Freelance) to recode this indicator, and without dll file (if possible) -if you really need it.
Hello Mladen and Coders,
Please add Sound alert and message screen to this indicator !
It displays the arrow but without any sound alert or message screen.... Please help !
Swing line 2 ...
This one is regarding the swing line : decided to "renew" it a bit, so it is a "all in one" indicator which allows you to choose if you wish to see lines, bars or candles (or all those together) That way one can easily control all the things it is doing from one single place and choose which way is the best to see it on chart easily
Mr Mladen dont work have error...
hello Mladen,
I have an indicator .ex4 file unfortunatelly,but I want to ask you why doesn't it take account for the open price. thank you<ex4 file removed>
<ex4 file removed>
Sorry sunmetal, unless you have the source code, nobody can help you.
Can you contact the author?
Sorry sunmetal, unless you have the source code, nobody can help you.
Can you contact the author?
no,I don't know who made blau smi averages indicator
I asked Mladen to take a look at it,even without an mq4 file...he might know what's the problem just looking at it..
Sorry sunmetal, unless you have the source code, nobody can help you.
Can you contact the author?
hi,I found the source code ,here it is..