Elite indicators :) - page 1509

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dear mladen,

errors while compile, not shown on chart, pls cure this indicator.

Files:
wpr_k_bands.mq4  7 kb
 
ERROR WHILE COMPILE
 
Pipanovic:

The last indi looks like Dynamic zone RSI of MACD posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page72

Many Many thanks, 

       Pipanovic,. 

  I am still searching other two.
 
Seyedmajid Masharian:
the best indicator is price itself

Your comment is not helpful.

 

HI everybody, I'm looking for good MTF RSI ON MA  , best will be coded by MLADEN . Can anybody help me with this ? please post one if u have 

REGARDS

 
mt4 version please 
 
CHOMIK_40:

HI everybody, I'm looking for good MTF RSI ON MA  , best will be coded by MLADEN . Can anybody help me with this ? please post one if u have 

REGARDS

this one help u ?

<File deleted>

 
THANKS parvez786, this is power full indicator based on rsioma , I put that on test on live market and first trade 4 % on profit :), thanks for sharing , but I am looking for MTF  rsi on ma with alert arrow , that one is really good 
 
parvez786:

this one help u ?

<File deleted>

Please do not attach files that include advertising links. You could be banned for advertising.

If you want to attach a file, you can attach the mq4 file. You do not need to zip it.

 

Keith Watford:

Please do not attach files that include advertising links. You could be banned for advertising.

If you want to attach a file, you can attach the mq4 file. You do not need to zip it.


OK SIR
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