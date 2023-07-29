Apple - page 3
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.30 07:14
Apple - daily reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.03 10:06
Apple - intra-day recovering (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Apple - daily bullish to be continuing; 219.18 is the key
The price is located to be very far from the 50 SMA/200 SMA "golden cross" reversal levels in the primary bullish area of the chart within the following support/resistance levels:
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
"Golden cross occurred when the 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. As this pattern holds you are buying weakness to the 200-day simple moving averages. The 50-day is in blue on the charts and the 200-day is in green." - fromthis article.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.02 12:57
Apple - daily ranging to bullish; weekly ranging bullish; 233 is the key (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.26 05:47
FAANG Stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google (based on the article)
FAANG is an acronym, which stands for the first letters of the five companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google. These five companies have not only been some of the best-performing large-cap stocks over recent years (although Netflix only qualified as large-cap in 2013, when its capitalization consolidated above the $10 billion threshold), they have defined a zeitgeist, led a roaring bull market, and changed the way many of us live, at least in the world’s more economically developed countries.
Apple
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.06 07:35
Apple - should we be buying or selling (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.29 17:37
Apple - continues to recover; 215.30 is the next target (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.16 06:20Stocks This Week: Sell Short Apple; 226.33 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: