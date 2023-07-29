Apple - page 3

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very well explained with technical details
 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.30 07:14

Apple - daily reversal to be started (based on the article)

Apple chart by MT5

  • "Apple's stock is down about 9% since Wall Street went into "full panic mode." Ahead of Apple's earnings on Tuesday, John Archer added to his position reasoning that Apple will either surprise Wall Street to the upside or they will solve whatever problems they have within his investment horizon. Here's the best argument for an upside surprise from Apple on Tuesday."
  • "The panic started after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) lowered its revenue guidance for Q2 due to weak demand. TSMC did not blame Apple for its lowered guidance, but that is what Wall Street inferred especially after AMS, another major Apple supplier, said it expects sales for the current quarter to be down nearly 50 percent from last quarter."
  • "We will know on Tuesday whether iPhone volumes have declined enough to justify a drop of 9%. But, I suspect that Apple's iPhone volumes have dropped but their revenue and earnings will meet or exceed Wall Street's expectations. If I'm wrong, the 9% drop Apple's stock has already sustained combined with its relatively low valuation compared to other tech stocks will limit the impact from a bad report."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5



 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.03 10:06

Apple - intra-day recovering (based on the article)


  • "Two weeks ago, Wall Street was in "Full Panic Mode" over Apple after companies that supply parts for the iPhone X reported weak demand. Apple dropped nearly 9% and Wall Street analysts warned that an Apple shortfall could trigger a broader stock market drop. Last week, in the midst of the panic, John Archer, one of my managers, bought more. After yesterday's earnings call, Apple is trading over $176, up almost 9% since Friday providing a master class in what it takes to be a great investor."
  • "At the top of the list of reasons for Apple's volatile stock price, I would put the barrage of articles quoting Wall Street analysts predicting a disastrous quarter. These analysts had come to their conclusion because companies in Apple's supply chain were reporting weak sales."
  • "Most analyst reports don't get much media coverage. But when it comes to stories about Apple, the media has a voracious appetite. When a negative Apple story can be sourced to multiple Wall Street analysts, you have the makings of a panic."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

Apple - daily bullish to be continuing; 219.18 is the key

The price is located to be very far from the 50 SMA/200 SMA "golden cross" reversal levels in the primary bullish area of the chart within the following support/resistance levels:

  • 219.18 resistance level located far above 50 SMA/200 SMA in the primary bullish area of the chart, and
  • 211.62 support level located above 50 SMA/200 SMA in the beginning of the secondary correction to be started
Apple share daily price by Metatrader 5
  • If the daily price will break 219.18 resistance level on close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
  • if price will break 211.62 support so the correctional trend will be started.
  • if not sothe price will be ranging within the levels.
Resistance
 Support
219.18213.87
N/A211.62
N/AN/A
The Strategy: watch close price to break 219.18 resistance level for possible buy trade.


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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

"Golden cross occurred when the 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. As this pattern holds you are buying weakness to the 200-day simple moving averages. The 50-day is in blue on the charts and the 200-day is in green." - fromthis article.

 
AAPL to $210, blame profit taking. 
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.02 12:57

Apple - daily ranging to bullish; weekly ranging bullish; 233 is the key (based on the article)

Apple share weekly price by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple is the latest big tech stock to get smacked after reporting earnings. Shares of Apple plunged 7% in after-hours trading after the company beat on both the top and bottom line. The tech giant reported revenue of $62.9 billion and $2.91 per share in profit last quarter, beating expectations of $61.41 billion and $2.79, respectively."
  • "Apple also beat the so-called whisper number of $2.90 per share but the stock is down because the company lowered guidance for the busy Q4 holiday shopping season and cited soft demand from emerging markets."
  • "We are entering the busy Q4 holiday shopping season but the company lowered guidance and that hurt the stock. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said he is "seeing some macroeconomic weakness in some of the emerging markets," without specifying which ones. Tim Cook also emphasized that Apple was happy with its performance in China, where revenue grew 16 percent to $11.4 billion. That was the fifth consecutive quarter of growth where the company enjoyed double-digit growth in China."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.26 05:47

FAANG Stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google (based on the article)

FAANG is an acronym, which stands for the first letters of the five companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google. These five companies have not only been some of the best-performing large-cap stocks over recent years (although Netflix only qualified as large-cap in 2013, when its capitalization consolidated above the $10 billion threshold), they have defined a zeitgeist, led a roaring bull market, and changed the way many of us live, at least in the world’s more economically developed countries.

Apple

Apple share price by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple has not responded to its last buy signal. There is a mid-December sell signal and an indication of a firmer low in mid-February. Relative strength hit a new low last week, a bearish development. All of the monthly buy signals in the last year have been successful. But I must point out that Apple, like the other FANG equities, have been in longer-term bull markets so this excellent percentage is not a surprise and is unlikely to be as high in the coming year."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.06 07:35

Apple - should we be buying or selling (based on the article)

Apple share price chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple is still 10% off its Oct 2018 high, it's clearly lagging."
  • "For example, Apple was sharp, from October to the December low it is straight down, and from that bottom, straight up; like a perfect “V” (although the right side not having reached the top of the left side). This, to me, demonstrates panic; panic to get out, and then once at a low enough level, a panic to get in. Apple has been the darling, so both buyers and sellers panic. And while the seller side is not so great, the buyer panic (of missing out) is definitely a good sign. But, then again, with all that panic to get into Apple from the bottom, it couldn’t even make it to its old high."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.29 17:37

Apple - continues to recover; 215.30 is the next target (based on  the article)

Apple share weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple’s rally ahead of earnings came after iPhone sales plunged about 17% year-over-year in Q2  and as some analysts worry about possible future softness in services, which includes the company’s App Store. Apple said its services business set an all-time record in Q2."
  • "AAPL arguably needs some sort of catalyst for the iPhone, and maybe sooner than next year. Last quarter, iPhone sales accounted for more than 53% of the company’s revenue, but they’ve been dropping as more customers keep their old phones longer, newer versions provide less advances over old ones, and competition dogs the business in China."
  • "When AAPL releases results, it is expected to report adjusted EPS of $2.10, from $2.34 in the prior-year quarter, on revenue of $53.4  billion, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. That revenue would represent a 0.3% rise from a year ago."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.16 06:20

Stocks This Week: Sell Short Apple; 226.33 is the key (based on the article)


Apple share chart by Metatrader 5

  • "There is a projected turning point on the 16th. The market has been rising, and the index is up against its July 26th all-time high. We can expect a pullback."
  • "The Apple weekly cycle turns down this week. Three of four sell signals have proven profitable in the last year. The stock is overbought after its recent run. The shares are likely to retreat to $209-$213 in the next week."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


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