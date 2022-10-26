Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 7

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Is there a server to load real tics, candles?

Dmitiry Ananiev , 2018.10.19 17:34

Each broker has its own quotes. Forex does not bargain on one platform, Therefore, quotes for all may differ.
The same applies to CFD.

But the instruments traded on the stock exchanges have the same history and prices must be the same for everyone. Who to take - a matter of taste and license


 
Hi, Dear sir/Ma'am. I'm new here. Could you please explain,  that How to start trading with Meta traders? 
 
Veerupmath:
Hi, Dear sir/Ma'am. I'm new here. Could you please explain,  that How to start trading with Meta traders? 

Where Do I start from
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.27 10:48

Market Trends To Watch In 2019 - Low European Bond Yields (based on the article)


European Bond

  • "Even though bond yields have risen at least in the U.S. in recent years, it remains true that yields on government debt are low by historical standards. The yield on 10-year Swiss government debt is negative, and many European countries have very low yields. Again, we're a decade into this trend, a have seen four decades of generally declining yields globally as inflation has been tamed. Nonetheless, broader history, and the fact that U.S. inflation is around 2%, suggests this may not last."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.12 09:47

Stock Market: Starbucks - Why I Recommended Selling It (based on the article)

Starbucks stock price daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The stock's price-to-earnings multiple is 19 which is comparable to that of the S&P 500. A company without a clear growth plan trading at a market multiple is not a compelling investment.  To be compelling, the stock would have to be a lot cheaper, or the CEO has put forth a credible plan to restore growth. Until then, there is no way Starbucks would not crack my top 20 stocks so I am comfortable that selling it is the right call."
  • "Even if I were convinced that Starbucks was a top 20 stock, I would still recommend selling enough to bring the position down to 5% of her portfolio. Keeping 20% of the portfolio in any stock just to avoid the capital gains tax is a bad idea. There are cases where a stock is so compelling that I would be willing to let it be a 20% position. But the strongest case for Starbucks, as put forth by its CEO, falls far short of that."
  • "Yes, it is still possible that Starbucks is a gem that all of my managers and I missed. I can live with that. There are plenty of other stocks with better chances of delivering a good return for investors."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.05 09:42

Facebook (FB): daily breakout, weekly possible bullish reversal (based on the article)

Facebook (FB) share price weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Facebook (FB) was off to a good start in 2019 even before it reported Q4 earnings last week and then jumped over 10% after beating expectations on revenues, earnings and monthly active users. Tony Mitchell, one of my managers, first bought Facebook at $16. At today's price of $169, Tony is still not selling because he sees more upside."
  • "Although Facebook is now up 22% year to date, it is still 24% off of its 52-week high of $218.62."

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The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

JFD Brokers offers stocks of the largest German and Dutch companies for trading on MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.02.25 13:46

The international broker has expanded its exchange trading offering. Using the multi-asset platform, traders can invest in securities of global corporations, such as Allianz, BMW, Bayer, Siemens, Heineken and Royal Dutch Shell.

This addition to the previously available portfolio of US stocks, brings the total number of physical stocks available to JFD clients via MetaTrader 5, to more than 600 and thus the offering has become one of the largest among all online trading ventures. Furthermore, the broker is planning to significantly expand and diversify the investment portfolio by the end of the year.

Founded in 2011, JFD Brokers is one of the fastest growing brokerage companies, with presence in more than 60 countries across 5 continents. This global presence was achieved in less than five years. The company operates in accordance with the MiFID requirements, is regulated by CySEC and is a member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF).

Mr Lars Gottwik, JFD Brokers

Mr Lars Gottwik, JFD Brokers

Mr Lars Gottwik, founder and CEO of JFD Brokers, comments: "Adding Dutch stocks to our product portfolio is part of our long-term vision to provide the most relevant trading and investing opportunities for our clients. Together with German stocks, which we started offering in 2018, JFD's customized MetaTrader 5+ solution is shaping up as a unique combination of top-notch technology and popular investment instruments."


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.07 06:59

Outperformance Makes These Stocks More Overvalued (based on the article

Outperformance Makes These Stocks More Overvalued

These stocks are some of the best performing so far in 2019, but they have misleading earnings and significant downside risk. 

  • CVNA and ROG
  • Carvana Co. (CVNA)
  • Rogers Corporation (ROG)

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.23 08:40

Stocks To Trade In October (based on the article)

Visa share price by Metatrader 5

  • "First, the Dow Jones 30 stocks were ranked from the best performer to the worst by calculating the percent of Octobers in which the stock rose in that month. The top 15 were screened in the following manner. If the weekly cycle pointed up, the stock is considered a buy. In order to qualify, the weekly cycle had to rise for at least 21 days in the month. The traditionally weakest stocks in the month were screened in order to determine if the weekly cycles fell in the month; the same 21-day rule applied."

  • "The number of years of data is in the last column. The % Times Return column shows the percent of months in which the stock rose. The Return column shows the average percentage gain in the month. The Expected Return column is the product of columns two and three. We can see that Apple has been trading for 38 years and has risen in 71.05% of all Octobers. The average return has been 7.23% and the expected return is 5.13%."





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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.28 07:20

Stocks To Trade In November (based on the article)

For the month of November, this concept is applied. First, the Dow Jones 30 stocks were ranked from the best performer to the worst by calculating the percent of Octobers in which the stock rose in that month. The top 15 were screened in the following manner. If the weekly cycle pointed up, the stock is considered a buy. In order to qualify, the weekly cycle had to rise for at least 21 days in the month. The traditionally weakest stocks in the month were screened in order to determine if the weekly cycles fell in the month; the same 21-day rule applied but on the downside.

Home Depot stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "We can see that Home Depot has been trading for 37 years and has risen in 78.38% of all Octobers. The average return has been 6.27% and the expected return is 4.91%."

Walmart stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Of the top 15, these stocks show rising weekly dynamic cycles for at least 21 days in November and are considered buys for the month: Home Depot, Walmart."

Boeing stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Regarding the bottom 15, these stocks show declining weekly cycles and are suitable short sales: Boeing, Coca Cola, IBM, United Technologies, Johnson and Johnson, Exxon."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:


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