Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 7
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is there a server to load real tics, candles?
Dmitiry Ananiev , 2018.10.19 17:34
Each broker has its own quotes. Forex does not bargain on one platform, Therefore, quotes for all may differ.
The same applies to CFD.
But the instruments traded on the stock exchanges have the same history and prices must be the same for everyone. Who to take - a matter of taste and license
Hi, Dear sir/Ma'am. I'm new here. Could you please explain, that How to start trading with Meta traders?
Where Do I start from
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.27 10:48Market Trends To Watch In 2019 - Low European Bond Yields (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.12 09:47
Stock Market: Starbucks - Why I Recommended Selling It (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.05 09:42
Facebook (FB): daily breakout, weekly possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
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The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
JFD Brokers offers stocks of the largest German and Dutch companies for trading on MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.02.25 13:46
The international broker has expanded its exchange trading offering. Using the multi-asset platform, traders can invest in securities of global corporations, such as Allianz, BMW, Bayer, Siemens, Heineken and Royal Dutch Shell.
This addition to the previously available portfolio of US stocks, brings the total number of physical stocks available to JFD clients via MetaTrader 5, to more than 600 and thus the offering has become one of the largest among all online trading ventures. Furthermore, the broker is planning to significantly expand and diversify the investment portfolio by the end of the year.
Founded in 2011, JFD Brokers is one of the fastest growing brokerage companies, with presence in more than 60 countries across 5 continents. This global presence was achieved in less than five years. The company operates in accordance with the MiFID requirements, is regulated by CySEC and is a member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF).
Mr Lars Gottwik, JFD Brokers
Mr Lars Gottwik, founder and CEO of JFD Brokers, comments: "Adding Dutch stocks to our product portfolio is part of our long-term vision to provide the most relevant trading and investing opportunities for our clients. Together with German stocks, which we started offering in 2018, JFD's customized MetaTrader 5+ solution is shaping up as a unique combination of top-notch technology and popular investment instruments."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.07 06:59
Outperformance Makes These Stocks More Overvalued (based on the article)
These stocks are some of the best performing so far in 2019, but they have misleading earnings and significant downside risk.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.23 08:40Stocks To Trade In October (based on the article)
"The number of years of data is in the last column. The % Times Return column shows the percent of months in which the stock rose. The Return column shows the average percentage gain in the month. The Expected Return column is the product of columns two and three. We can see that Apple has been trading for 38 years and has risen in 71.05% of all Octobers. The average return has been 7.23% and the expected return is 5.13%."
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.28 07:20Stocks To Trade In November (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase: