Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 9
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Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch
vargas55, 2020.08.17 18:14
GMRE stocks
Daily priceis on primary bullish market condition with the ranging within thin support/resistance levels.
Weekly priceis located within Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction (for the strong price to be moved):
Similar situation with Plymouth Industrial REIT stock:
This is daily price (bullish):
Weekly price (bearish, waiting for the high impacted news events to move the market to the bullish zone in the medium term situation for example):
I looked at many REIT stocks now, and the situation is almost the same for all the stocks:
Example with SBRA -
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.16 13:27
Microsoft (MSFT): primary bullish trend to be continuing; 232.86 is the nearest bullish target (based on the article)
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The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.19 15:23
Prothena Stock (PRTA): weekly bullish breakout; monthly possible bullish reversal; 28.66 is the key resistance for the next movement (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.10 06:50
Stock Market: Buy Honeywell and Flowserve (based on the article)
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The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.12 16:52
Sell Short Marathon Petroleum (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.04 15:28
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and FTSE 100: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2021-11-04 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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FTSE 100: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.21 07:41Meta (Facebook) Stock was bounced from 190 support level to above for possible bear market rally to be started (based on the article)
"There is a reasonably good chance that we will attempt a retest of the $200 level again once we complete this current rally."
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: