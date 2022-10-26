Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 9

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Hi Sergey, what do you think about the REIT stocks such as STWD, INN and GMRE? Do you think it will be effected in a positive way due to the pandemic situation? I monitor a slight increase in the commercial property purchases in Budapest real estate market. Do you think we're going to see it's reflection in stocks too?

 

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Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch

vargas55, 2020.08.17 18:14

Hi Sergey, what do you think about the REIT stocks such as STWD, INN and GMRE? Do you think it will be effected in a positive way due to the pandemic situation? I monitor a slight increase in the commercial property purchases in Budapest real estate market. Do you think we're going to see it's reflection in stocks too?


GMRE stocks

Daily priceis on primary bullish market condition with the ranging within thin support/resistance levels.

  • If the price breaks 13.90 resistance to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
  • If the price breaks 11.79 support level to below so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend to be started up to the bearish reversal at 10 psy level.

Weekly priceis located within Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction (for the strong price to be moved):

  • if the price breaks 13.90 resistance level to above so the reversal of the weekly price movement to the primary bullish market condition will be started with 15.95 resistance as a next target;
  • if the price breaks 10 psy support level to below so the bearish trend will be continuing in the secondary ranging way.

 

Similar situation with Plymouth Industrial REIT stock:

  • the daily price(in short term situation) is already in the primary bullish market condition,
  • but the weekly price(in medium terms) is still on the bearish waiting for the good news for the market/price to be moved to above.

This is daily price (bullish):

Weekly price (bearish, waiting for the high impacted news events to move the market to the bullish zone in the medium term situation for example):

 

I looked at many REIT stocks now, and the situation is almost the same for all the stocks:

  • daily price (in short-term) is on good bullish trend, and
  • weekly price (in the medium term) is on bearish flat or ranging bearish or ranging waiting for good high impacted news events for the price to start to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition.

Example with SBRA -

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.16 13:27

Microsoft (MSFT): primary bullish trend to be continuing; 232.86 is the nearest bullish target (based on the article)

Microsoft (MSFT) share Ichimoku weekly price by Metatrader 5

  • "From their continued gains in the stock market to their $143 in revenue over the last fiscal year, the company has had one lucky break after the other. Not to mention, their operating income nearly doubled over the past three years from $35 billion to almost $53 billion. Now that the initial shock of the pandemic is over, however, Microsoft needed another way to push forward in the last quarter of 2020."
  • "Microsoft Corp closed down 0.9% on Wednesday, ending the midweek at $220.86 on volume approaching 23 million trades. They have seen continual gains in their stock prices month to month since they bottomed out in March, with the first ten days of October averaging out to $213.63, compared to the 22-day average of $209.18. Overall, the stock is up almost 38.6% for the year, in spite (or rather, because of) the pandemic."

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The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.19 15:23

Prothena Stock (PRTA): weekly bullish breakout; monthly possible bullish reversal; 28.66 is the key resistance for the next movement (based on the article)

Prothena Stock (PRTA) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The stock price of Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ: PRTA), a biotechnology company focused on treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion, has seen a 9% rise over the last five trading days, after the company announced that PRX004 phase 1 study results were selected for Emerging Science Oral Presentation at AAN 2021. PRX004 is an investigational anti-amyloid immunotherapy for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Earlier in December 2020, the company announced positive results from early clinical trials for the treatment. The transthyretin amyloidosis market itself has a huge growth potential with estimated size of $14 billion in 2029, compared to a mere $0.6 billion in 2019."
  • "Looking at the recent rally, the 9% rise for PRTA stock over the last five days compares with a 2% rise seen in the broader S&P 500 index. Now, is PRTA stock poised to rise further? It looks that way. The company’s pipeline surely is promising, and based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last few years, we believe that there is a 60% chance of a rise in PRTA stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days)."

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.10 06:50

Stock Market: Buy Honeywell and Flowserve (based on the article)

Honeywell stock chart by Metatrader 5

Flowserve stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Cycles are topping. Monday will be up, but Tuesday is likely to be down. Note below that May OPEX week is atypical. It is strong only early in the week and then drifts down as the week progresses. The post-OPEX week has actually been stronger. However, momentum is likely strong enough to carry the averages over the near term. This may be the last bullish week of the month."

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The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.12 16:52

Sell Short Marathon Petroleum (based on the article)

Marathon Petroleum stock price by Metatrader 5

  • "The Marathon Petroleum weekly cycle tops on September 19th and can be sold short on Friday. All three short and all three long signals have been profitable in the last year. The daily and the monthly cycles also are in decline. September has been a weak month for this stock. It has closed on the downside in nine of the last eleven years. The period from the 17th through the 23rd has been the weakest interval in the month. The 22nd has been the most bearish day of the month. The share price is due to fall closer to $50 by the end of this month".


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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:



 

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Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.04 15:28

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and FTSE 100:  Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2021-11-04 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

  • past data is 0.10%
  • forecast data is 0.10%
  • actual data is 0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 2 November 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion".

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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

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FTSE 100: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

FTSE 100: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4: 

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4) 
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4) 
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread  
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.21 07:41

Meta (Facebook) Stock was bounced from 190 support level to above for possible bear market rally to be started (based on the article)

Meta (Facebook) Stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • Ramki Ramakrishnan, Elliott Wave specialist, suggests a possible retest of the $200 level, but After we move to between $233 and $260.
    "There is a reasonably good chance that we will attempt a retest of the $200 level again once we complete this current rally."

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


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