Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 4
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MetaTrader 5 Gateways & Connectivity
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2013.08.21 17:03
A variety of integration gateways to liquidity providers and stock exchanges have recently been developed for MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Using these solutions, brokers now can greatly improve their business and enter new markets. We have decided to summarize the first integration results and make a list of already working MetaTrader 5 gateways.
Liquidity Providers (ECNs)
ECNs (Electronic Communication Networks) provide liquidity when using MetaTrader 5. We have developed gateways to the most well-known providers, and any MetaTrader 5 broker can now make use of their services:
Our gateways not only give access to liquidity providers but also provide maximum speed of executing operations. Moreover, these gateways are fairly simple and secure solutions allowing brokers to quickly connect to a provider and use its services.
Stock Exchanges
MetaTrader 5 has been developed as a multi-market platform. Nowadays, it can be used not only for arranging Forex trading but also for working on stock exchanges:
MetaTrader 5 platform's versatility makes it easy to expand the brokerage business and enter new markets. For example, any Forex broker can start working on a stock exchange, as well as a stock broker can launch the platform on an exchange and then enter Forex market. In any of these cases, all MetaTrader 5 technologies and services (social, mobile and algorithmic trading, as well as the market of trading robots) retain their functionality and remain attractive to traders.
The platform's features go beyond the proposed list, and the works on integration of MetaTrader 5 with other stock exchanges and liquidity providers are currently underway. Besides, Gateway API allows brokers to develop a gateway to any system or exchange on their own. Some brokers have already done that, while the proposed interfaces have greatly simplified their work. Moreover, API allows development of a hybrid ECN engine with multiple providers. That engine will act as trading server's own ECN platform.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.15 10:54
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for FTSE 100 Index (based on the article)
FTSE 100 - "Similarly to the DAX, the footsie is on the verge of a breakdown if it can’t get into gear early in the week. Again, as we said regarding German stocks, it appears the U.S. is set to lead everything lower. If, however, the FTSE can hold and mount a rally, given problems around the 2013 top-side trend-line, we want to see a close above 7400 and last week’s two reversal bars before turning optimistic about another challenge of record highs or better. Price action running back the middle of March is carving out a head-and-shoulder(ish) pattern, with a drop below lows extending back to March acting as a trigger. A decline below 7256 would put the footsie below all three lows since the middle of last month. In the event of a breakdown, support levels in focus arrive at 7192 and 7093."
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.22 11:04
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for FTSE 100 (based on the article)
FTSE 100 - "To start the week, markets will take interest in how events pan out with the French presidential election. U.K. election headlines will remain a constant risk moving forward. Looking to the economic calendar the only ‘high’ impact data set to be released is 1Q GDP on Friday."
As the people are continuing asking about Indian market data so it is the information about -
I think - some MT5 brokers are also providing those data so please find it by yourself for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.27 08:58
Nasdaq - daily bullish; 5,557.93 is the key level; RSI is indicating the possible correction (based on the article)
Nasdaq daily price is above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA ranging reversal area with the bullish trend to be continuing: price is testing 5,557.93 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern. By the way, RSI indicator is crossing 70 overbought level for now so we can expect a little correction before the bullish to be resumed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.27 09:16
Deutsche Bank - daily bear market rally; 18.93 resistance is the key (adapted from the article)
Daily shares are on bear market rally located near and below Senjou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish market condition on the chart: the price broke 18.66 resistance to above for 18.93 resistance as a next daily bullish reversal target.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.29 17:33
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for FTSE 100 (based on the article)
FTSE 100 - "To start the week, the market will be closed in observance of ‘Early May Bank Holiday’. Once trading resumes on Tuesday it is likely participants will take cues from any significant weekend headlines, and how markets unfold in Asia and the U.S. It’s a very quiet week on the economic data front."
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MetaTrader 5 trading platform is now available for AMP Futures clients wanting to trade futures
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.05.03 15:29
AMP Futures has officially announced the launch of the MetaTrader 5 platform for trading futures. AMP Futures is a US regulated Chicago-based Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) providing access to the global electronic futures markets for individual traders, as well as US and foreign Introducing Brokerages from 150+ countries around the world.
AMP Futures offers over a 100 regulated futures contracts on the following futures exchanges:
If you would like to try for free, real-time demo of futures markets trading using MetaTrader 5, sign up here.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.18 13:25
FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 Turns Lower (based on the article)
"Yesterday, global stocks were shaken on political upheaval in Washington. The FTSE 100 managed to escape yesterday’s sessions relatively unscathed, but it wasn’t until the afternoon session in the U.S. (when London was closed) that the S&P 500 took another big leg lower to close near the lows of the day. We saw this spill-over into Asia overnight and Europe is under a bit of pressure at the time of this writing."
"Given the lines influence as resistance since January will it now have an important impact as support, or will we see another event like in March where it traded above for a couple of days before retreating back below? The difference between then and now and perhaps the difference-maker, is that in March the footsie started wobbling as soon as it broke above; while this time there was a clean break with momentum. A lot depends on how bad things get in the U.S. – whether it’s a short-lived reaction to turmoil surrounding the Trump administration or the beginning of a significant decline. The thinking on this end is there is at least a little more weakness in store, but not sure just yet it turns into a rout."
"Keeping it simple and consistent in approach, we’ll react to price action as per usual. On a drop into old resistance now turned potentially new support (~7400), how the market responds will be the tell. With lesser importance, the April trend-line is also in the vicinity. If buyers step in, then we may have a successful test on our hands; but drop on through, then we could see a larger decline unfold and the recent surge will have turned out to be another false breakout."
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.30 10:23
FTSE 100 - Relegation Candidates (based on the article)
Daily shares price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on trying to break 7554 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, if the price crosses 7447 support to below so the secondary correction will be started with 7197 support as a bearish reversal target.