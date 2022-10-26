Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 6

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.23 08:03

Amazon - bullish breakout to be continuing if 1,339 resistance to be broken (based on the article)

Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing resistance level at 1,339 together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "Amazon’s cashier-less convenience store of the future is finally in the present. Over a year after it was announced and after a well-publicized delay, Amazon Go opened its doors to the public today, giving anyone in downtown Seattle access to 1,800 square feet of grocery staples including bread, milk, and cheese, as well as premade snacks and fresh meals. You just walk in, grab the items you want on the shelf, and walk out — Amazon automatically charges you for the items after you leave the store, and you get an electronic receipt for your purchases."
  • "While Amazon will likely spend the next weeks and months ironing out logistical wrinkles, the biggest question facing the grocery store of the future remains an open one: What happens to all of those jobs if and when the cashier-less store is no longer a novelty but just the way we shop now?"

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.02 08:53

Facebook - "the most important driver of our business has never been time spent by itself" (based onthe article)

Facebook share

  • "Facebook Inc offered reassurances to investors on Wednesday that its digital ad business would remain highly profitable, despite a dip in usage on the social media network and an overhaul of its flagship News Feed. The company said in an earnings report that quarterly revenue jumped 47 percent from a year earlier, and executives said on a conference call that they saw more chances to make money even if people spend less time on Facebook. Analysts had wondered about the resilience of the world’s largest social media network, which is making changes to its products to deter foreign influence campaigns like ones that it says Russia has carried out and to stem the spread of sensationalism."
  • "I want to be clear: The most important driver of our business has never been time spent by itself. It’s the quality of the conversations and connections," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on the call.

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:



Facebook sees ad business to stay profitable despite usage dip
Facebook sees ad business to stay profitable despite usage dip
  • www.shine.cn
FACEBOOK Inc offered reassurances to investors on Wednesday that its digital ad business would remain highly profitable, despite a dip in usage on the social media network and an overhaul of its flagship News Feed. The company said in an earnings report that quarterly revenue jumped 47 percent from a year earlier, and executives said on a...
 

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Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch

Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.23 08:16

As the people are continuing asking about Indian market data so it is the information about -



I think - some MT5 brokers are also providing those data so please find it by yourself for example.


 

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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820 

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Help for beginners  

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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

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How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.06 16:17

Stock Market: S&P 500 - daily ranging near 200-SMA bearish reversal level (based on the article)

S&P 500

  • "The stock market’s sharply lower open on Thursday likely triggered more bearish strategies as the S&P 500 dropped almost 20 points below its 200 day WMA. Many bears thought that the S&P was finally going to have a decisive close below this widely watched level.  Those who are short going into the weekend are likely nervous but who is winning the tug of war between the bulls and the bears?"
  • "The daily chart of the S&P 500 shows Thursday’s early drop below the 200 day and then Friday’s strong close as a daily doji buy signal was triggered (see arrow). The daily chart still shows a descending triangle formation (lines a and b). A daily close above 2718 would be an upside breakout while a close below 2553 would project lower prices. The S&P 500 is still down 7.3% from the January high."
  • "The S&P 500 advance/decline line is still well above support at line d, and more importantly the March-April lows. Prior to the sharp market declines in the summer of 2015 and in early 2016 the A/D lines were in well-defined downtrends after forming a weekly negative divergence in May 2015."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


 

Facebook’s Stock Slide Is The Largest Loss

Facebook Stock by Metatrader 5

Weekly price is on breakdown with the possible bearish reversal.
If the price breaks 178.18 support level on close weekly bar so the long-term bearish reversal will be started.

 

Tata Motors stock - ready for bullish reversal: if the price breaks last month high at 484 to above so the daily bullish reversal will be started - 

Tata Motors stock chart by Metatrader 5

 

State Bank of India stock price.
Bullish breakout: the price is testing the last month high at 294 to above for the key resistance level at 298 as the next target to re-enter.

State Bank of India stock price

 

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Markets Weaken With Russell 2000 Leading Lower

777tradesresearch, 2018.09.27 06:52

That one-day bounce in the Russell 2000 last week is looking like a long time ago as yesterday finished with a cut below its 50-day MA. Technicals are fading fast as relative performance began a cliff fall.

While other indices haven't shown this same level of weakness it's a worrying start as Small Caps' typically lead. The slower channel remains intact so it's not a full on reversal yet.

The NASDAQ 100 started brightly and looked to have generated a solid move to challenge its bull trap before sellers pushed it back to its starting point - leaving a 'gravestone doji'. While the Russell 2000 struggled yesterday, the weak finish for the NASDAQ 100 wasn't enough to register as a support break.

The NASDAQ had already lost support prior to yesterday, but there was no acceleration to the downside.


 
Every day cost is on bullish extending inside 146.36 help level for the optional redress to be begun and 168.45 obstruction level for the day by day bullish pattern to be continued. Symmetric triangle design was framed by the cost to eb crossed for the course of the pattern to be begun, however Absolute Strength marker is assessing the pattern as the auxiliary remedy soon for instance.
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