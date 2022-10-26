Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 6
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.23 08:03
Amazon - bullish breakout to be continuing if 1,339 resistance to be broken (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing resistance level at 1,339 together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.02 08:53
Facebook - "the most important driver of our business has never been time spent by itself" (based onthe article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.23 08:16
As the people are continuing asking about Indian market data so it is the information about -
I think - some MT5 brokers are also providing those data so please find it by yourself for example.
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.06 16:17
Stock Market: S&P 500 - daily ranging near 200-SMA bearish reversal level (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Facebook’s Stock Slide Is The Largest Loss
Weekly price is on breakdown with the possible bearish reversal.
If the price breaks 178.18 support level on close weekly bar so the long-term bearish reversal will be started.
Tata Motors stock - ready for bullish reversal: if the price breaks last month high at 484 to above so the daily bullish reversal will be started -
State Bank of India stock price.
Bullish breakout: the price is testing the last month high at 294 to above for the key resistance level at 298 as the next target to re-enter.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Markets Weaken With Russell 2000 Leading Lower
777tradesresearch, 2018.09.27 06:52