Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 3

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.31 20:46

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) entered into oversold territory (based on the article)

XOM shares broke 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal area for the bearish condition: price is breaking 83.30 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing. By the way, RSI value is going to oversold level which may be indicated the bearish breakdown or the reversal back to the bullish trend.


  • "In trading on Tuesday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $83.13 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30." 
  • "In the case of Exxon Mobil Corp, the RSI reading has hit 26.4 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 48.0, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 57.8, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 41.2, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 39.5." 


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.07 06:30

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and 36 pips range price movement

2017-02-07 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.50%
  • forecast data is 1.50%
  • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report:

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent."
  • "Taking account of the available information, and having eased monetary policy in 2016, the Board judged that holding the stance of policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time."

==========

S&P/ASX 200 Index: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event



ASX 200 Index - daily ranging for the waiting for direction of the bearish reversal or to the bullish trend to be resumed.

Daily Australian ASX200 index located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on the secondary correction which was started in the january this year.


For now, the price is on moving along 5,592 support level and Senkou Span line which is the virual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. If the price breaks 5,592 support level to below on daily close bar so the bearish reversal ill be started, if not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 09:19

Markets To Watch In The Week Ahead (based on the article)


"The April crude oil contract rallied sharply from Wednesday's low at $51.86 on news that the OPEC measures to reduce production are actually working. Crude sill closed the week a bit lower so this week's close will be important."


"The Comex gold futures have rallied $100 from the mid December lows and have retraced 50% of the decline from the July highs.  The former support, line a, is now important resistance. It is in the 1284 area along with the weekly starc+ band and the 61.8% resistance level."


  • "The weekly Nasdaq 100 A/D line broke out to the upside in early January (see arrow) and has since accelerated to the upside in impressive fashion. The A/D line is well above its rising WMA as is the daily A/D line which has also made new highs."
  • "The strong close last week favors more gains this month. The completion of the daily flag formation in the S&P futures has upside targets at 2330 and then 2340.  The recent buying in the small cap stocks indicates that they could start leading on the upside."
  • "I do expect to see a 5% or more correction sometime this spring but is may have to wait until April as some investors try to get a jump on the sell in May phenomenon. There should be plenty of warning before such a correction. There are still some sector ETFs that look attractive for new buying."


 
Nvidia (NVDA) - daily correction along Senlou Span reversal line

Shares daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The secondary correction was started in the beginning of February this year: the price was bounced from 120.88 resistance levek to below for the 108.20 level to be broken. For now, the price is on testing 105.40 support level to below to be reversed to the ranging bearish market condition.



If the price breaks 105.40 to below on daily close bar so the reversal of the daily price movement to the ranging bearish condition will be started: the price will be located below Senkou Span line inside Ichimoku cloud.
If the price breaks 120.88 resistance level to above on daily close bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels near and above Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the bearish and the bullish trend on the daily chart.
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.24 10:31

Facebook with live sport, Facebook platform and the bullish trend to be continuing with 136 resistance level to be broken (based on the article)

Daily share price is located above 100-SMA/200-SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on testing with 136.78 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "Reports suggest that Facebook is in talks with Major League Baseball to live stream one game per week on its platform. Both Facebook and Twitter are looking at live sports as a key catalyst to drive user engagement, growth and eventually revenues. Last year, Twitter won the rights to broadcast the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games on its platform, and has been constantly looking for similar deals since. In broadcasting live sports, social media networks are combining viewing, gaming and real-time commentary on one platform. This can help improve engagement beyond the traditional linear experience, and could potentially bring a larger audiences to these events. Facebook is already looking to launch a TV app which will allow its users to watch videos from its platform on a big screen. This would be immensely useful for live sports, as users generally prefer to view these on a larger screen. Live sports could enable Facebook to connect better with younger audiences and improve user engagement significantly, driving advertising revenues. Below we discuss how Facebook could benefit from streaming live sporting events."
  • "According to our estimates, advertising on the core Facebook platform accounts for nearly 70% of the company’s valuation. Facebook indicated that it expects a slowdown in advertising revenue growth going forward. We expect the company’s average revenue per user from U.S. and Canada to grow steadily from $78 in 2017 to $125 by the end of our forecast period."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.26 14:18

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for FTSE 100 (based on the article)


FTSE 100"The UK isn’t set to release any ‘high’ impact data this coming week, but there are a few minor data points to watch out for. Technically speaking, the FTSE began rolling over a few days prior to the other indices, and took a hard spill for much of Friday before an afternoon rebound. Should we continue to see last week’s beginnings of ‘risk-off’ continue we will look to the Friday low at 7192 first, then the June trend-line(s) and prior record highs near 7100 as support. On the top-side, some work will need to be done in order to restore good technical posturing. Keep an eye on sterling, the correlation between GBPUSD and the FTSE sits at -65% on a 21-day basis. A sharp move in the currency could very well have an impact on how the 100 trades."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.03 18:31

Twitter: daily bearish reversal; 15.58 key support level for the bearish trend to be continuing (adapted from the article)

Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal with 15.58 support level to be testing for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.


  • "Twitter reported weak Q4 and full year 2016 results last month, with adjusted earnings per share beating market expectations but reported revenue falling far short of analyst consensus estimates. The company’s disappointing sales growth was attributed to lackluster user growth last year. Owing to weak results and lackluster guidance, Twitter’s stock tanked following the earnings announcement on February 10. The company’s stock has lost about 12% of its value in the last year."
  • "‌Twitter’s struggle to grow its active user base has been the primary investor concern for the past two years, and that is unlikely to change in the near term. However, with the company redirecting its focus from user expansion to profit generation, the key metrics in focus are likely to become user engagement and average revenue per user going forward."
  • "Another trend we are watching closely is growth in video. Video consumption has been growing tremendously over the past few quarters on Periscope as well as the Twitter platform with the launch of auto-play videos. It will be interesting to see if this also translates into higher advertising revenue growth going forward."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.06 15:31

Deutshe Bank: €8 billion capital increase may not be enough (based on the article)

‌‌Daily share price is located above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA in the bullish area of the chart: the price was bounced from 20.70 resistance level to 19.04 levels to be crossing for the secondary correction to be continuing.


  • "Shares  are down 6.2% at €17.95, cutting about €1.6 billion, or $1.7 billion, off its market capitalization to around €24.8 billion. If the stock closes at that level, it would mark its lowest settlement price since Feb. 10, according to FactSet data. U.S. listed shares of the bank were down 1.9% in premarket trade."
  • "At Citigroup, analysts kept a “sell” and “high risk” rating on Deutsche Bank “given the low return profile and significant strategic execution risks.” Citigroup also raised concerns the share sale announced on Monday won’t be enough to shore up the Deutsche Bank’s balance sheet."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.18 14:40

Weekly Fundamental Forecast for FTSE 100 (based on the article)


FTSE 100 - "Looking to key events this coming week, the only ‘high’ impact piece of data the market may take interest in is the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday. Continuing risk of ‘Brexit’ headlines remains, of course. he FTSE 100 closed to a new record high on Friday. Higher highs and higher lows have marked good trend-health since early February. A development we are not interested in fighting. That is not to say, though, the market is in the all-clear. Not far ahead lies top-side trend-lines extending over from peaks created back in 2015 and 2016; these could be problematic on a further advance. We’ll take note as to how the market responds should the FTSE continue to trade higher into those levels. It will require a hard price break to undermine the intermediate-term trend structure and warrant a defensive stance."


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