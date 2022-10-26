Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.31 20:46
Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) entered into oversold territory (based on the article)
XOM shares broke 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal area for the bearish condition: price is breaking 83.30 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing. By the way, RSI value is going to oversold level which may be indicated the bearish breakdown or the reversal back to the bullish trend.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.07 06:30
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and 36 pips range price movement
2017-02-07 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report:
==========
S&P/ASX 200 Index: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
ASX 200 Index - daily ranging for the waiting for direction of the bearish reversal or to the bullish trend to be resumed.
Daily Australian ASX200 index located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on the secondary correction which was started in the january this year.
For now, the price is on moving along 5,592 support level and Senkou Span line which is the virual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. If the price breaks 5,592 support level to below on daily close bar so the bearish reversal ill be started, if not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 09:19
Markets To Watch In The Week Ahead (based on the article)
"The April crude oil contract rallied sharply from Wednesday's low at $51.86 on news that the OPEC measures to reduce production are actually working. Crude sill closed the week a bit lower so this week's close will be important."
"The Comex gold futures have rallied $100 from the mid December lows and have retraced 50% of the decline from the July highs. The former support, line a, is now important resistance. It is in the 1284 area along with the weekly starc+ band and the 61.8% resistance level."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.13 19:02
Liquidity for MetaTrader 5 from Just2Trade: 9000+ instruments on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE and other exchanges
Shares daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The secondary correction was started in the beginning of February this year: the price was bounced from 120.88 resistance levek to below for the 108.20 level to be broken. For now, the price is on testing 105.40 support level to below to be reversed to the ranging bearish market condition.
If the price breaks 105.40 to below on daily close bar so the reversal of the daily price movement to the ranging bearish condition will be started: the price will be located below Senkou Span line inside Ichimoku cloud.
If the price breaks 120.88 resistance level to above on daily close bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels near and above Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the bearish and the bullish trend on the daily chart.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.24 10:31
Facebook with live sport, Facebook platform and the bullish trend to be continuing with 136 resistance level to be broken (based on the article)
Daily share price is located above 100-SMA/200-SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on testing with 136.78 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.26 14:18Weekly Fundamental Forecast for FTSE 100 (based on the article)
FTSE 100 - "The UK isn’t set to release any ‘high’ impact data this coming week, but there are a few minor data points to watch out for. Technically speaking, the FTSE began rolling over a few days prior to the other indices, and took a hard spill for much of Friday before an afternoon rebound. Should we continue to see last week’s beginnings of ‘risk-off’ continue we will look to the Friday low at 7192 first, then the June trend-line(s) and prior record highs near 7100 as support. On the top-side, some work will need to be done in order to restore good technical posturing. Keep an eye on sterling, the correlation between GBPUSD and the FTSE sits at -65% on a 21-day basis. A sharp move in the currency could very well have an impact on how the 100 trades."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.03 18:31
Twitter: daily bearish reversal; 15.58 key support level for the bearish trend to be continuing (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal with 15.58 support level to be testing for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.06 15:31
Deutshe Bank: €8 billion capital increase may not be enough (based on the article)
Daily share price is located above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA in the bullish area of the chart: the price was bounced from 20.70 resistance level to 19.04 levels to be crossing for the secondary correction to be continuing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.18 14:40Weekly Fundamental Forecast for FTSE 100 (based on the article)
FTSE 100 - "Looking to key events this coming week, the only ‘high’ impact piece of data the market may take interest in is the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday. Continuing risk of ‘Brexit’ headlines remains, of course. he FTSE 100 closed to a new record high on Friday. Higher highs and higher lows have marked good trend-health since early February. A development we are not interested in fighting. That is not to say, though, the market is in the all-clear. Not far ahead lies top-side trend-lines extending over from peaks created back in 2015 and 2016; these could be problematic on a further advance. We’ll take note as to how the market responds should the FTSE continue to trade higher into those levels. It will require a hard price break to undermine the intermediate-term trend structure and warrant a defensive stance."