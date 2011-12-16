MQL5 wizard didn't detect my EA

New comment
 
I use the same code in this article

MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals

but the mql5 wizard didn't detect it, I can't understand what is the problem so if someone used it to create his EA and it work with him please tell what extra steps he added to make it works.

I create the Library as mentioned in this article and then add the Class description as stated.

then I press new and chooses Expert Advisor (generate)  and then press next but I can't find any EA in the drop down list

MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming
  • 2011.01.11
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Do you want to try out a trading strategy while wasting no time for programming? In MQL5 Wizard you can simply select the type of trading signals, add modules of trailing positions and money management - and your work is done! Create your own implementations of modules or order them via the Jobs service - and combine your new modules with existing ones.
 
aly_ashour:
I use the same code in this article

MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals

but the mql5 wizard didn't detect it, I can't understand what is the problem so if someone used it to create his EA and it work with him please tell what extra steps he added to make it works.

I create the Library as mentioned in this article and then add the Class description as stated.

then I press new and chooses Expert Advisor (generate)  and then press next but I can't find any EA in the drop down list

Unfortunately, the new version of "Wizard" signal is created by slightly modified rules. These rules will soon be described in this article.
PS Sorry for the Google-English.
 
uncleVic:
Unfortunately, the new version of "Wizard" signal is created by slightly modified rules. These rules will soon be described in this article.
PS Sorry for the Google-English.
Can u please pass me a link to this new article of adding expert advisor as a library as soon as u finished writing it.
 
aly_ashour:
Can u please pass me a link to this new article of adding expert advisor as a library as soon as u finished writing it.

Well.
 
I forget to mention that I am working on  metatrader 5 build 450.

and for simplicity you can copy the file in this article into this folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignal and restart mql5 and u wouldn't see it registered with the mql5 wizard

MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming
  • 2011.01.11
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Do you want to try out a trading strategy while wasting no time for programming? In MQL5 Wizard you can simply select the type of trading signals, add modules of trailing positions and money management - and your work is done! Create your own implementations of modules or order them via the Jobs service - and combine your new modules with existing ones.
 
my MQL5 has updated into build 458 but my problem still exists

 
aly_ashour:

I create the Library as mentioned in this article and then add the Class description as stated.

then I press new and chooses Expert Advisor (generate)  and then press next but I can't find any EA in the drop down list

Unfortunately, specification of Module has been slightly changed.

Firstly If you want to create Module and new MQL5 Wizzard will be able to recognize it you should make new file with new Title. And don't forget to set type as SignelAdvanced


 

Second main changing are two new functions ShortCondition and LongCondition for opening of a position.


 

Dear Rosh,

Thank you very much for your help and support, my test library appear successfully in the MQL5 Wizard after applying your modifications.

Aly Ashour

MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming
  • 2011.01.11
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Do you want to try out a trading strategy while wasting no time for programming? In MQL5 Wizard you can simply select the type of trading signals, add modules of trailing positions and money management - and your work is done! Create your own implementations of modules or order them via the Jobs service - and combine your new modules with existing ones.
 

Dear Rosh,

These 2 new functions didn't appear when I try to override the functions inherited from CExpertSignal  so I type there name manually and  I got the error message appears in the screenshot, beside I didn't find those 2 new functions on help so please if u can post or add to this thread any document that explain these 2 functions usage and does the old functions removed by the mean I cannot use them as EA didn't display any result



(

 
aly_ashour:

Dear Rosh,

These 2 new functions didn't appear when I try to override the functions inherited from CExpertSignal  so I type there name manually and  I got the error message appears in the screenshot, beside I didn't find those 2 new functions on help so please if u can post or add to this thread any document that explain these 2 functions usage and does the old functions removed by the mean I cannot use them as EA didn't display any result

It seems you don't have actual Standard Library files wich are updated automatically during every Live Update. I have just checked my one and can see these 2 functions in base class


We are going to add new information about new functions in Help too. Sorry.

12
New comment