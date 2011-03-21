The MQL5 Wizard allows creating ready-made Expert Advisors based on the Standard library classes delivered together with the client terminal (see Creating Ready-Made Expert Advisors in MQL5 Wizard for the details). It allows to check your trade ideas quickly, all you need is to create your own trading signals class. The structure of this class and example can be found in the article MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals.

The generic idea is the following: the class of trading signals is derived from CExpertSignal, the next, it's necessary to override the LongCondition() and ShortCondition() virtual methods with your own methods.

There is a book "Strategies of best traders" (in Russian), there are many trading strategies are considered there, we will focus on reversal candlestick patterns, confirmed by Stochastic, CCI, MFI and RSI oscillators.



The best way is to create the separate class, derived from CExpertSignal for checking of formation of candlestick patterns. For confirmation of trade signals, generated by candlestick patterns, it's sufficient to write the class, derived from CCandlePattern and add the necessary features (for example, confirmation by oscillators) there.

Here we will consider the signals, based on "Hammer/Hanging Man" reversal candlestick pattern, confirmed by CCI indicator. The module of trade signals is based on the CCandlePattern class, it's simple example of its use for creation of trade signals with candlestick patterns.

1. "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" reversal candlestick patterns



1.1. Hammer

The "Hammer" is a candlestick with a small body and long lower wick, formed after downward price movement. The "Hammer" pattern indicates the end of a bearish trend.

The color of a candlestick body isn't important, but bullish hammer indicates higher bullish potential. The body of the "Hammer" pattern often formed near the mininum of the previous candle. The longer lower wick and shorter upper wick leads to higher potential of the reversal pattern.





Fig. 1. "Hammer" candlestick pattern

The recognition of "Hammer" pattern is implemented in CheckPatternHammer() method of CCandlePattern class:

bool CCandlePattern::CheckPatternHammer() { if ((MidPoint( 1 )<CloseAvg( 2 )) && ( MathMin (Open( 1 ),Close( 1 ))>(High( 1 )-(High( 1 )-Low( 1 ))/ 3.0 )) && (Close( 1 )<Close( 2 )) && (Open( 1 )<Open( 2 ))) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

The CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_HAMMER) method of CCandlePattern class is used to check formation of "Hammer" candlestick pattern.

1.2. Hanging Man

The "Hanging Man" is a candlestick with a small body and long lower wick, formed after upward price movement. The "Hanging Man" pattern indicates the end of a bullish trend.

The color of a candlestick body isn't important, but bearish candle indicates higher bearish potential. The body of the "Hanging Man" pattern often formed near the maxinum of the previous candle. The longer lower wick and shorter upper wick leads to higher potential of the reversal pattern.





Fig. 2. "Hanging Man" candlestick pattern

The recognition of "Hanging Man" pattern is implemented in CheckPatternHangingMan() method of CCandlePattern class:

bool CCandlePattern::CheckPatternHangingMan() { if ((MidPoint( 1 )>CloseAvg( 2 )) && ( MathMin (Open( 1 ),Close( 1 )>(High( 1 )-(High( 1 )-Low( 1 ))/ 3.0 )) && (Close( 1 )>Close( 2 )) && (Open( 1 )>Open( 2 )))) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

The CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_HANGING_MAN) method of CCandlePattern class is used to check formation of "Hanging Man" candlestick pattern.

2. Trade signals, confirmed by RSI indicator

The trading signals to open long or short position must be confirmed by RSI indicator. The value of RSI must be lower/greater than critical levels (40 for long position and 60 for short position).

The closing of opened position depends on the values of RSI. It can be done in 2 cases:



if RSI has reached the opposite critical level (70 for long position and 30 for short position) if the reverse signal isn't confirmed (when RSI reaches the following levels: 30 for long position and 70 for short position)





Fig. 3. "Harami" pattern, confirmed by RSI indicator

int CH_HM_RSI::LongCondition() - checks conditions to open long position (returns 80) and close of the short position (returns 40);



int CH_HM_RSI::ShortCondition() - checks conditions to open short position (returns 80) and close of the long position (returns 40).

2.1. Open long position/Close short position

The formation of "Hammer" pattern must be confirmed by RSI indicator: RSI(1)<40 (the value of the RSI of the last completed bar must be less than 40). The short position must be closed if RSI indicator has crossed upward the critical levels 70 or 30.

int CH_HM_RSI::LongCondition() { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_HAMMER) && (RSI( 1 )< 40 )) result= 80 ; if (((RSI( 1 )> 30 ) && (RSI( 2 )< 30 )) || ((RSI( 1 )> 70 ) && (RSI( 2 )< 70 ))) result= 40 ; return (result); }

2.2. Open short position/Close long position

The formation of "Hanging Man" pattern must be confirmed by RSI indicator: RSI(1)>60 (the value of the RSI indicator of the last completed bar must be greater than 60). The long position must be closed if RSI indicator has crossed downward the critical levels 70 or 30.

int CH_HM_RSI::ShortCondition() { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_HANGING_MAN) && (RSI( 1 )> 60 )) result= 80 ; if (((RSI( 1 )< 70 ) && (RSI( 2 )> 70 )) || ((RSI( 1 )< 30 ) && (RSI( 2 )> 30 ))) result= 40 ; return (result); }

2.3. Creating Expert Advisor using MQL5 Wizard

The CH_HM_RSI class isn't included in the Standard Library classes, to use it, it's necessary to download the ach_hm_rsi.mqh file (see attachments) and save it to the client_terminal_data\folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals. The same should be done with the candlepatterns.mqh file. You can use it in MQL5 Wizard after restart of the MetaEditor.



To create an Expert Advisor launch MQL5 Wizard:







Fig. 4. Creating Expert Advisor using MQL5 Wizard

Let's specify the name of the Expert Advisor:







Fig. 5. General properties of the Expert Advisor

After that we need to select the modules of trade signals used.





Fig. 6. Signal properties of the Expert Advisor

In our case we use only one module of trade signals.



Adding the "Signals based on Hammer/Hanging Man confirmed by RSI" module of trading signals:







Fig. 7. Signal properties of the Expert Advisor

Module of trade signals added:







Fig. 8. Signal properties of the Expert Advisor

You can select any trailing properties, but we will use "Trailing Stop not used":







Fig. 9. Trailing properties of the Expert Advisor



Concerning the money management properties, we will use "Trading with fixed trade volume":







Fig. 10. Money management properties of the Expert Advisor



By pressing the "Finish" button, we will get the code of the generated Expert Advisor, located in Expert_AH_HM_RSI.mq5, it will be saved in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Experts\.

The default input parameters of the generated Expert Advisor:

input int Signal_ThresholdOpen = 10 ; input int Signal_ThresholdClose = 10 ; input double Signal_PriceLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_StopLevel = 50.0 ; input double Signal_TakeLevel = 50.0 ;

must be replaced to:



input int Signal_ThresholdOpen = 40 ; input int Signal_ThresholdClose = 20 ; input double Signal_PriceLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_StopLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_TakeLevel = 0.0 ;

The Signal_ThresholdOpen/Signal_ThresholdClose input parameters allow to specify threshold levels for open and close of positions.

In code of the LongCondition() and ShortCondition() methods of the trade signals class we have specified the fixed values of the threshold:

Open position: 80;

Close position: 40.



The Expert Advisor, generated by MQL5 Wizard open and close position using the "votes" from the modules of trade signals. The vote of the main module (as container, it consist of all the modules added) is also used, but its LongCondition() and ShortCondition() methods always return 0.

The vote results of the main module is also used in "votes" averaging. In our case we have: main module + 1 module of trade signals, so we need to take this fact into account when setting of the threshold values. Because of this fact the ThresholdOpen and ThresholdClose must be set as 40=(0+80)/2 and 20=(0+40)/2.

The values of Signal_StopLevel and Signal_TakeLevel input parameters is set to 0, it means that closing of the positions will be done only when closing conditions will be true.

2.4. History backtesting results



Let's consider backtesting of the Expert Advisor on historical data (EURUSD H1, testing period: 2010.01.01-2011.03.03, PeriodRSI=33, MA_period=2).

In creation of Expert Advisor we used the fixed volume (Trading Fixed Lot, 0.1), Trailing Stop algorithm is not used (Trailing not used).





Fig. 11. Testing results of the Expert Advisor, based on Hammer/Hanging Man + RSI

The best set of input parameters can be found using the Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 5 client terminal.

The code of the Expert Advisor, created by MQL5 Wizard is attached in expert_ah_hm_rsi.mq5.