Press review - page 363
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Trading News Events: EUR - Retail Sales (based on the article)
What’s Expected
EURUSD, M15: 35 range pips price movement by EUR - Retail Sales news event:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Ivey PMI and 37 pips price movement
2016-01-07 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Ivey PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Ivey PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and their purchasing managers hold perhaps the most current and relevant insight into the company's view of the economy.
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USDCAD M5: 37 pips price movement by CAD - Ivey PMI news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.11 15:39
Fundamental Analysis
Fundamental analysis is the study of statistical reports and economic indicators of countries to trade currencies more effectively. Changes in interest rates, employment reports, and the latest inflation figures, all fall under the purview of fundamental analysis, which forex traders must pay close attention to, because they can have a direct bearing on the value of a nation’s currency. Data used in forex fundamental analysis can be classified by the degree to which they affect the market:
Given the importance of these indicators, it is necessary to closely follow economic calendars, and know beforehand when they are scheduled for release. The most powerful indicators that move forex market include:
Generally, if a country increases its interest rates, its currency will increase in value because investors will shift their assets to that country to gain higher returns.
GDP is the primary indicator of the strength of economic activity in a country, and is generally reported quarterly. A high GDP figure leads to expectations of higher interest rates, which is mostly positive for the given currency.
A decreases in payroll employment is considered as a sign of weak economic activity, and could eventually lead to lower interest rates, which has a negative impact on the currency.
A country with a significant trade balance deficit is likely to have a weak currency as there will be continuous commercial sellings of its currency.
Traders, who rely on fundamental analysis to study markets, will typically create models to formulate a trading strategy. These models generally utilize a host of empirical data and try to forecast market behavior and estimate future currency levels. This information is then used to draw out specific trades that best exploit the situation. Forecasting models are as varied and numerous as the traders that create them. Two people can analyze the exact same data and come up with two completely different conclusions about how it will impact the market. Therefore is it important to understand what is more relevant to the current market and economic conditions, and not succumb to ‘paralysis by analysis.’
Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Despite the cautious tone laid out in the Fed Minutes, a further improvement in labor market conditions may encourage the committee to adopt a more hawkish tone at the January 27 interest rate decision as Chair Janet Yellen remains confident in achieving the 2% inflation goal over the policy horizon.
However, the slowdown in business outputs along with the persistent weakness in private-sector consumption may drag on job growth, and a dismal NFP print may prompt the FOMC to endorse a wait-and-see approach in an effort to mitigate the downside risk for growth and inflation.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Climb Another 200K or Greater, Wage Growth Picks Up
Bearish USD Trade: U.S Employment Report Disappoints
- Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
November 2015 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls
EURUSD M5: 60 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news event:
Week Ahead: what we’re watching - the Fed is on the verge of changing its outlook (based on the article)
Forex Weekly Outlook January 11-15 (based on the article)
Markets began 2016 in a sour mood, and this resulted in a “risk off” sentiment”. US Crude Oil Inventories, Australian Employment data, UK rate decision, US Retail sales, Producer prices and Consumer sentiment stand out. These are the highlights of this week.
The U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a remarkable job creation of 292,000 during December closing out 2015 with a bang. The only disappointment was in wages, which actually fell slightly, but if job growth continues, wage gain should accelerate according to analysts. This did little to cheer investors, as worries about China, crashing oil prices and various geopolitical fears all triggered worries. This benefits the euro and the yen against the dollar while hurting all the rest.
Danske Bank: Caught In 1.05-1.10 Range; What's Next? (based on the article)
D1 price is on ranging market condition located inside Ichimoku cloud for waiting for the direction:
If daily price will break 1.0710 support level on close bar so we may see the bearish market condition up to 1.0522 as the next bearish target.
- Tenkan-sen line is located above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator which is indicating the primary bullish market condition.
- Chinkou
Span line is above the price indicating the ranging bullish market condition in the near future.
- Ddescending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for good possible breakdown with the reversal.
- Nearest support levels are 1.0710 and 1.0522.
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1059.
If daily price will break 1.1059 resistance level so the price will be on the beginning of the primary bullish market condition without secondary ranging.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : waiting to break the levels
USD/CHF Intra-Day Fundamentals - Retail Sales and 10 pips price movement
2016-01-07 15:00 GMT | [CHF - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CHF in our case)
[CHF - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles and gas stations.
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USDCHF M5: 10 pips price movement by CHF - Retail Sales news event :
Strongest Quant Signals This Week - SEB (based on the article)
Daily price is located below SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and below SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) within 23.6% Fibo resistance at 118.30 and Fibo support level at 116.69. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price with 117.22 support to be crossed for the bearish trend to be continuing for 116.69 target to re-enter.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bearish
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Manufacturing Production and 39 pips price movement
2016-01-12 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
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GBPUSD M5: 39 pips price movement by GBP - Manufacturing Production news event :