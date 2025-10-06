Press review - page 528
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Weekly Outlook: 2017, June 25 - July 02 (based on the article)
The US dollar enjoyed some strength thanks to the Fed’s hawkish hike, but this did not last too long. What’s next? The Fed can continue influencing currencies thanks to speeches from top Fed officials, including Yellen. In addition, we have many other central bankers speaking and also some GDP figures.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 25 - July 02 (based on the article)
EUR/USD was under pressure as the dollar enjoyed some gains. Has the pair turned down? The last week of June features an important German survey and key inflation data.
Weekly USD/JPY Outlook: 2017, June 25 - July 02 (based on the article)
Dollar/yen dipped had a strong start to the week but petered out later on. The pair has been sliding as enthusiasm from the Fed’s hawkishness was replaced by skepticism.
Facebook To Buy For Second-Half 2017 (based on the article)
Weekly share price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within 144.44 support level for the secondary correction to be started and 155.58 resistance level for the primary bullish trend to be resumed.
The Bitcoin Bubble (based on the article)
The price on M30 chart is located near and above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart near the border betweem the primary bearish and the primary bullish: descending triangle pattern was formed by the price with 2,697 support level to be crossed to below for the bearish reversal to be started. Besides, the 3-Drives bearish pattern is forming for the price to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition in intra-day basis for example.
AUD/USD - ranging near intra-day bullish reversal; 0.7582 is the key (based on the article)
H4 intra-day price is on ranging near and below Senkou Span line on the border between the primary bearish and the ranging bullish area of the chart. If the price breaks ascending triangle pattern to above together with 0.7582 resistance level so the bullish reversal will be started, otherwise - bearish ranging for the waiting for direction of the strong trend.
"For those intraday traders, we can pinpoint the pattern a little further. A shorter term key level to watch for is the June 13 low of .7524. Holding above this low keeps new highs towards .7640 vulnerable. A break below this level puts bulls on ice while support may form above .7329."
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2017-06-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From MarketWatch article:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
GOLD (XAU/USD) - intraday bearish to be resumed; daily bearish reversal; 1,240/1,236 are the keys (based on the article)
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2017-06-26 23:45 GMT | [USD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[USD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by NZ Overseas Merchandise Trade news event
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 20,315 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within 19,155 bearish reversal support level and 20,315 bullish continuation resistance level. Tenkan-sen line of Ichimoku indicator is still above Kijun-sen line which is indicating the bullish trend to be continuing in the near future.