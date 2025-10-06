Press review - page 523
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Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
2017-06-01 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = The indicator characterizes the labor market and industrial sector activity to assess the economic development in the country. Employment growth exceeding the predicted value is seen as positive for the US dollar.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
Fundamental Forecasts: Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings from the majors financial institutions (the source):
Fundamental Forecasts: Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings from the majors financial institutions (the source):
And as I see -
Forex-Factory forum calendar forecast:
MQL5 Calendar forecast:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: Non-Farm Employment Change
2017-06-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Payrolls]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Payrolls] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Weekly Outlook: 2017, June 04 - June 11 (based on the article)
The US dollar was on the back foot throughout most of the week as data remained mixed and speculation about the Fed decision mounts. A rate decision in Australia, the ECB’s critical decision and the UK elections stand out in the first full week of June. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 04 - June 11 (based on the article)
EUR/USD made an attempt to move higher but never went too far. The highlight of the upcoming week is the ECB decision. Will Draghi upgrade the assessment? Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
Which currency pair to trade (based on the article)
The #1 Factor to Use in Deciding Which Pair(s) to Trade
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - daily bullish; 25,792 resistance is the key (adapted from the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing ascending triangle pattern together with 25,792 resistance to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Services PMI and range price movement
2017-06-05 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by K Services PMI news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Rate Statement and Cash Rate, and range price movement
2017-06-06 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event