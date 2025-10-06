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Weekly Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)

The US dollar and the Japanese yen were on the back foot as optimism gripped markets Will the party continue? The first week of the second half features a full build up to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls as well as other top-tier figures.


  1. Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI: Monday, 1:45. Any figure under 50 represents contraction. A similar score is expected now: 49.9.
  2. US ISM Manufacturing PMI: Monday, 14:00. Expectations stand at 55 points.
  3. Australian rate decision: Tuesday, 4:30. The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its interest rate unchanged since lowering it to 1.5% in August last year. No change is expected now. The focus is on the accompanying statement. Given the recent rise in the Aussie, Governor Lowe and his colleagues could try to talk down the currency.
  4. UK Services PMI: Wednesday, 8:30. A small slide to 53.5 is on the cards.
  5. US FOMC Meeting Minutes: Wednesday, 18:00. These are the minutes from the June decision, which resulted in a hawkish hike. Yellen expressed optimism about the economy, jobs and even shrugged off inflation on “one off” figures. Since then, some members have expressed concerns over slowing inflation. Will these concerns be repeated now? It is important to remember that the document is edited until the very last moment.
  6. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls: Thursday, 12:15. A gain of 181K jobs is on the cards.
  7. US jobless claims: Thursday, 12:30. A small rise from 244K to 245K is predicted.
  8. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: Thursday, 14:00. A drop from 56.9 to 56.6 is predicted.
  9. Crude Oil Inventories:  Thursday, 14:30.
  10. US Non-Farm Payrolls: Friday, 12:30. This time, a gain of 175K jobs is expected. Wage growth is forecast to rise by 0.3% m/m after 0.2% last time. The unemployment rate carries expectations to repeat the 4.3% level seen last month.
  11. Canadian jobs report: Friday, 12:30. The unemployment rate stood at 6.8%.
Forex Weekly Outlook - July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
Forex Weekly Outlook - July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.06.30
  • Yohay Elam
  • www.forexcrunch.com
The US dollar and the Japanese yen were on the back foot as optimism gripped markets Will the party continue? The first week of the second half features a full build up to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls as well as other top-tier figures. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI: Monday, 1:45. China...
 

Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)

EUR/USD finally made a breakthrough and reached the highest levels in over a year. Is this the beginning of a longer trend? The first week of July features PMIs and the ECB meeting minutes.


  1. Manufacturing PMIs: Monday morning: 7:15 for Spain, 7:45 for Italy, the final French figure at 7:50, final German read at 7:55 and the final euro-zone number at 8:00.
  2. Unemployment Rate: Monday, 9:00. A repeat of this number is on the cards.
  3. Spanish Unemployment Change: Tuesday, 7:00. A big drop of 120.3K is expected now.
  4. PPI: Tuesday, 9:00. A slide of 0.2% is projected.
  5. Services PMIs: Wednesday morning: 7:15 for Spain, 7:45 for Italy, the final French figure at 7:50, final German read at 7:55 and the final euro-zone number at 8:00.
  6. Retail Sales: Wednesday, 9:00.A bounce worth 1.8% is expected.
  7. German Factory Orders: Thursday, 6:00.A bounce worth 1.8% is expected.
  8. Retail PMI: Thursday, 8:10.
  9. ECB Meeting Minutes: Thursday, 11:30. Four weeks after the ECB decision, we get more details. In that June 8th meeting, the made small optimistic tweaks to its statement but also lowered inflation forecasts. Since then, Draghi made his Sintra speech that was much more optimistic. Will we hear some fear in the minutes?
  10. German Industrial Production: Friday, 6:00. A rise of 0.4% is forecast.
  11. French Trade Balance: Friday, 6:45. A narrower deficit of 5.1 billion is expected.
EUR/USD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
EUR/USD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.06.30
  • Yohay Elam
  • www.forexcrunch.com
EUR/USD finally made a breakthrough and reached the highest levels in over a year. Is this the beginning of a longer trend? The first week of July features PMIs and the ECB meeting minutes. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Updates: EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance...
 

Weekly GBP/USD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)

GBP/USD soared last week, gaining 250 points. The pair closed at 1.3015, the first weekly close above the 1.30 level since May. This week’s highlights are the PMI reports.


  1. Manufacturing PMI: Monday, 8:30. The estimate for the June report stands at 56.4.
  2. BoE Governor Mark Carney Speech: Monday, 12:00. Carney will speak at the Financial Stability Board in Frankfurt. A speech which is more hawkish than expected is bullish for the British pound.
  3. Construction PMI: Tuesday, 8:30. The estimate for the June reading stands at 55.2.
  4. BRC Shop Price Index: Tuesday, 23:01. This indicator measures consumer inflation in BRC stores.
  5. Services PMI: Wednesday, 8:30.  The downward trend is expected to continue, with a forecast of 53.5.
  6. Housing Equity Withdrawal: Thursday, 8:30. This indicator is an important gauge of the strength of the housing sector. The estimate for Q2 stands at GBP -7.4 billion.
  7. 10-y Bond Auction: Thursday, Tentative. The estimate for June stands at 0.2%.
  8. Manufacturing Production: Friday, 8:30. This key event should be treated as a market-mover. After three straight declines, the indicator posted a gain of 0.2% in April. However, this fell well short of the estimate of 0.8%. The upswing is expected to continue in May, with a forecast of 0.4%.
  9. Goods Trade Balance: Friday, 8:30. The estimate for the May deficit is GBP 10.9 billion.
  10. NIESR GDP Estimate: Friday, 12:00. This monthly indicator helps analysts track GDP, as the official publication is only released each quarter.
  11. BoE Governor Mark Carney Speaks: Friday, Tentative. Carney will speak at the G-20 summit in Hamburg. The markets will be looking for clues regarding possible rate hikes by the BoE.
GBP/USD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
GBP/USD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.07.02
  • Kenny Fisher
  • www.forexcrunch.com
GBP/USD soared last week, gaining 250 points. The pair closed at 1.3015, the first weekly close above the 1.30 level since May. This week’s highlights are the PMI reports. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. GBP/USD graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge...
 

Weekly USD/JPY Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)

Dollar/yen drifted to the upside, as the Bank of Japan was left alone as the most dovish central bank. Has the downtrend channel been broken for good? We are still within the wider range: 108.10 to 114.30, but higher.


  1. The upcoming week opens the second half of the year and it’s with a bang. We have a full build up to the US Non-Farm Payrolls, with a small break for the 4th of July festivities. And, the Fed releases its meeting minutes, which may be somewhat less optimistic than the statement.
  2. In Japan, the Tankan indicators are worth mentioning: these are released on Sunday at 23:50 GMT. However, as usual, the US indicators will drive the pair more than anything else.
USD/JPY drifting higher - Forecast July 3-7 | Forex Crunch
USD/JPY drifting higher - Forecast July 3-7 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.06.30
  • Yohay Elam
  • www.forexcrunch.com
Dollar/yen drifted to the upside, as the Bank of Japan was left alone as the most dovish central bank. Has the downtrend channel been broken for good? We are still within the wider range: 108.10 to 114.30, but higher. This is a new format of the outlook and feedback is welcome. We cover the top fundamental news and outlook, a technical analysis...
 

Weekly AUD/USD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)

AUD/USD reversed directions last week and gained 110 points. The pair closed at 0.7683. This week’s key indicators are Retail Sales and the RBA rate statement.


  1. AIG Manufacturing Index: Sunday, 19:30
  2. MI Inflation Gauge: Sunday, 21:00. The indicator provides analysts with a monthly look at inflation, as CPI is released each quarter. In May, the indicator softened to 0.0%, down from 0.5% a month earlier.
  3. Building Approvals: Sunday, 21:30. The forecast for the June report is -1.2%.
  4. Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI: Sunday, 21:45. Chinese indicators are closely watched, as they can have a strong impact on the Australian dollar. In May, the index dropped to 49.6, pointing to slight contraction in the manufacturing sector. The estimate for June stands at 49.9.
  5. Commodity Prices: Monday, 2:30. Commodity prices have been showing smaller gains, with a reading of 32.6% in May.
  6. Retail Sales: Monday, 21:30. This key event should be treated as a market-mover. The estimate for the May report stands at 0.3%.
  7. RBA Rate Statement: Tuesday, 00:30. The RBA is expected to maintain the benchmark rate at 1.50%, where rates have been pegged since July 2016. Analysts will be monitoring the rate statement for the bank’s assessment of the health of the Australian economy.
  8. Trade Balance: Wednesday, 21:30. The surplus is expected to increase to A$1.11 billion in the May report.
  9. AIG Construction Index: Thursday, 19:30.
AUD/USD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
AUD/USD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.07.02
  • Kenny Fisher
  • www.forexcrunch.com
AUD/USD reversed directions last week and gained 110 points. The pair closed at 0.7683. This week’s key indicators are Retail Sales and the RBA rate statement. Here is an outlook on the major market-movers and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. There were no major Australian events last week. In the US, Final GDP in Q1 was revised...
 

Weekly USD/CAD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)

The Canadian dollar sparkled last week, as USD/CAD plunged 300 points. The pair closed at 1.2946, its lowest weekly close since August 2016. This week’s key event is Employment Change. 


  1. Manufacturing PMI: Tuesday, 9:30. The indicator continues to point to expansion in the manufacturing sector, but dipped to 55.1 in May. Will the index rebound in the June report?
  2. Trade Balance: Thursday, 8:30. This was weaker than the estimate of C$0.0 billion.
  3. Building Permits: Thursday, 8:30. In April, the indicator declined 0.2%, well off the forecast of +2.4%.
  4. Employment Change: Friday, 8:30. This is the key event of the month. In May, the indicator sparkled with a gain of 54.5 thousand, crushing the forecast of 11.5 thousand. Will we see another strong gain in June? The unemployment rate remained at 6.6% in May, matching the forecast.
  5. Ivey PMI: Friday, 10:00.
USD/CAD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
USD/CAD Forecast July 3-7 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.07.02
  • Kenny Fisher
  • www.forexcrunch.com
The Canadian dollar sparkled last week, as USD/CAD plunged 300 points. The pair closed at 1.2946, its lowest weekly close since August 2016. This week’s key event is Employment Change. Here is an outlook on the major market-movers and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canadian GDP softened to 0.2%, but still matched the estimate. In...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia's Building Approvals and range price movement 

2017-07-03 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]

  • past data is 4.8%
  • forecast data is -1.2%
  • actual data is -5.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued. 

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From official report :

  • "The trend estimate for total dwellings approved fell 1.9% in May and has fallen for three months."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved fell 5.6% in May following a rise of 4.8% in the previous month."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia's Building Approvals news event


8731.0 - Building Approvals, Australia, May 2017
  • www.abs.gov.au
MAY KEY FIGURES MAY KEY POINTS TOTAL DWELLING UNITS The trend estimate for total dwellings approved fell 1.9% in May and has fallen for three months. The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved fell 5.6% in May following a rise of 4.8% in the previous month. PRIVATE SECTOR HOUSES The trend estimate for private sector...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2017-07-03 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry. 

==========

From official report :

  • "At 50.4 in June, the seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – moved back above the 50.0 no-change mark. This was up from 49.6 and signalled an improvement in the health of the sector after a marginal deterioration in May. Operating conditions have now strengthened in nine of the ten past months, though the latest improvement was only slight."
  • "Relatively subdued customer demand also weighed on optimism towards the 12-month business outlook, with confidence edging down to a six-month low in June."

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event


 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): ISM Manufacturing PMI

2017-07-03 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "The report was issued today by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee: "The June PMI® registered 57.8 percent, an increase of 2.9 percentage points from the May reading of 54.9 percent. The New Orders Index registered 63.5 percent, an increase of 4 percentage points from the May reading of 59.5 percent. The Production Index registered 62.4 percent, a 5.3 percentage point increase compared to the May reading of 57.1 percent."
  • "The Employment Index registered 57.2 percent, an increase of 3.7 percentage points from the May reading of 53.5 percent. The Supplier Deliveries index registered 57 percent, a 3.9 percentage point increase from the May reading of 53.1 percent."

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events


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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events


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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events


Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
  • www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org
FOR RELEASE: July 3, 2017 PMI® at 57.8% New Orders, Production, Backlog of Orders and Employment Growing Supplier Deliveries Slowing Inventories Contracting Prices Increasing at Slower Rate (Tempe, Arizona) — Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in June, and the overall economy grew for the 97th consecutive month, say the...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia's Retail Sales and range price movement 

2017-07-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 1.0%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level. 

==========

From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.3% in May 2017. This follows a rise of 0.3% in April 2017 and a rise of 0.3% in March 2017."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.6% in May 2017. This follows a rise of 1.0% in April 2017 and a fall of 0.1% in March 2017."

==========

AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia's Retail Sales news event

8501.0 - Retail Trade, Australia, May 2017
  • www.abs.gov.au
MAY KEY FIGURES MAY KEY POINTS CURRENT PRICES The trend estimate rose 0.3% in May 2017. This follows a rise of 0.3% in April 2017 and a rise of 0.3% in March 2017. The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.6% in May 2017. This follows a rise of 1.0% in April 2017 and a fall of 0.1% in March 2017. In trend terms, Australian turnover rose...
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