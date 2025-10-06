Press review - page 531
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Weekly Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
The US dollar and the Japanese yen were on the back foot as optimism gripped markets Will the party continue? The first week of the second half features a full build up to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls as well as other top-tier figures.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
EUR/USD finally made a breakthrough and reached the highest levels in over a year. Is this the beginning of a longer trend? The first week of July features PMIs and the ECB meeting minutes.
Weekly GBP/USD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
GBP/USD soared last week, gaining 250 points. The pair closed at 1.3015, the first weekly close above the 1.30 level since May. This week’s highlights are the PMI reports.
Weekly USD/JPY Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
Dollar/yen drifted to the upside, as the Bank of Japan was left alone as the most dovish central bank. Has the downtrend channel been broken for good? We are still within the wider range: 108.10 to 114.30, but higher.
Weekly AUD/USD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
AUD/USD reversed directions last week and gained 110 points. The pair closed at 0.7683. This week’s key indicators are Retail Sales and the RBA rate statement.
Weekly USD/CAD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
The Canadian dollar sparkled last week, as USD/CAD plunged 300 points. The pair closed at 1.2946, its lowest weekly close since August 2016. This week’s key event is Employment Change.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia's Building Approvals and range price movement
2017-07-03 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia's Building Approvals news event
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2017-07-03 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): ISM Manufacturing PMI
2017-07-03 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia's Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-07-04 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia's Retail Sales news event