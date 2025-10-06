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Bitcoin could reach for new highs to make many more millionaires (based on the article)
Daily BTC/USD price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on bullish breakout since the beginning of April this year for ascending triangle pattern to be tested above with 2,936 resistance level to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2017-06-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From winnipegfreepress article:
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
UK Vote Raises Political, Brexit Uncertainties; intra-day price bearish breakdown (based on the article)
H4 price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. For now, the price is on testing 1.2634 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
Weekly Outlook: 2017, June 11 - June 18 (based on the article)
The US dollar advanced against its major peers amid the testimony from Comey. The focus now shifts to the highly anticipated Fed decision. We also have three additional rate decisions as well as other figures.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 11 - June 18 (based on the article)
EUR/USD was on the back foot after Draghi managed to drag the euro down and as the greenback recovered. The week ahead consists of French parliamentary elections, an important German survey, the Eurogroup meetings and more.
Bitcoin market value saw an increase of 61% over the previous month (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish breakout with above Ichimoku cloud by 2936 resistabnce level to be testing to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
If we look at H1 intra-day price so the bullish reversal pattern is forming by the price which si indicating the bullish trend to be continuing in the near future for example, otherwise - the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels by the crossing 2915 support level to below.
EUR/USD Analysis by Societe Generale: the euro will rise (based on the article)
Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging qwithin the following support/resistance levels:\
By the way, SocGen is evaluating the most likely future possible trend for this pair as a bullish continuation of case the price breaks 1.15 resistance level to above.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-06-13 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
Alibaba - weekly bullish breakout; 148.27 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly share price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on bullish breakout by 148.27 resistance level to be testing together with ascending triangle pattern to be formed for the bullish trend to be continuing.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Current Account and range price movement
2017-06-13 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Current Account news event