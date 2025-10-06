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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada Overnight Rate and range price movement
2017-07-12 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BOC Overnight Rate news event
NZD/USD - daily ranging bullish; 0.7344 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is above 100 SMA/200 SMA levels located in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing 0.7309 resistance level to above for the 0.7344 nearest target to re-enter for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.
Crude Oil - ranging bearish; 49.88/50.72/51.66 resistance levels are the keys (based on the article)
Daily price is on bearish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
Most likely scenario for the daily price movement in the near future: ranging
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Producer Price Index
2017-07-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Producer Price Index news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Producer Price Index news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Producer Price Index news events
USD/JPY - weekly bullish reversal; 114.17 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price was bounced from 108.81 support level to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition: the price broke Ichimoku cloud together with 'reversal' Senkou Span lines to above with ascending triangle pattern to be testing together with 114.17 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. Next nearest bullish targets are 115.50 and 118.65. Bullish breakout target for the long-term bullish trend to be established is 121.69.
Most likely scenario: price crosses 114.17 level to above for the ranging bullish to be started.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): Retail Sales
2017-07-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From CNBC article :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales news events
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All the charts were made using Metatrader 5 with Brainwashing trading system:
Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
S&P 500 - Intra-day bullish breakout (based on the article)
H4 price is on bullish breakout by ascending triangle pattern to be breaking to above together with 2,456.94 resistance level to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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All the charts were made using Metatrader 5 with Brainwashing trading system:
Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
3 Big Mistakes And How To Correct Them (based on the article)
Weekly Outlook: 2017, July 16 - July 23 (based on the article)
The US dollar was on the back foot on political and mostly monetary issues. Is this just a setback or can we expect further falls? The upcoming week features a mix of events from all over the world.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, July 16 - July 23 (based on the article)
EUR/USD took another step forward, but could not hold onto the highs. What’s next? The big event on the agenda is undoubtedly the ECB meeting. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.