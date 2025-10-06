Press review - page 521

New comment
 

Some more about volume (it was the question about it on one thread today:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.24 08:51

Forex Market Size (based on this article)

  • The Forex market is the largest and most liquid market in the world.
  • The US dollar makes up the majority of Forex transactions
  • The Forex market’s deep liquidity is advantageous to traders by allowing them to enter and exit the market instantaneously


According to the Bank for International Settlements, foreign-exchange trading increased to an average of $5.3 trillion a day. To put this into perspective, this averages out to be $220 billion per hour. The foreign exchange market is largely made up of institutional investors, corporations, governments, banks, as well as currency speculators. Roughly 90% of this volume is generated by currency speculators capitalizing on intraday price movements.




Unlike the stock and futures market that are housed in central physical exchanges, the Foreign exchange market is an over-the-counter market, decentralized market completely housed electronically. Banks from Hong Kong to Zurich and from London to New York. Though most investors are familiar with the stock market, they are unaware how small in volume it is in relation to the Forex market.

As the most traded currency, the US dollar makes up 85% of Forex trading volume. At nearly 40% of trading volume, the euro is ahead of the third place Japanese yen that takes almost 20%. With volume concentrated mainly in the US Dollar, Euro and Yen, Forex traders can focus their attention on just a handful of major pairs. In addition, the greater liquidity found in the Forex market is conducive to long, well-defined trends that respond well to technical analysis and charting methods.


 

Gold - weekly ranging within the cloud; 1295 level is the key (based on the article)

Weekly price is on ranging within Ichimoku cloud within 1295/1214 levels waiting for the direction of the bullish reversal to bestarted or to the bearish trend to be resumed.


  • "Gold prices appear to be grinding sideways in an Elliott Wave triangle. Currently, the range boundary on gold prices are locked between $1214 and $1295. "
  • "Though an immediate break above $1295 cannot be ruled out since the larger trend is incomplete, we think gold prices continue to chop sideways to finalize the triangle pattern first."

Though Gold Prices Bounce Higher, Wait For a Dip
Though Gold Prices Bounce Higher, Wait For a Dip
  • DailyFX
  • www.dailyfx.com
Gold prices appear to be grinding sideways in an Elliott Wave triangle. Currently, the range boundary on gold prices are locked between $1214 and $1295. The model continues to allow one more bump higher towards $1280. Though we are not certain of the odds of that happening, the higher probability opportunity is buying at lower levels...
 

Exclusive: MetaQuotes Working on a New Business Development Platform

The platform is expected to be focused on matching advertisers and websites
Exclusive: MetaQuotes Working on a New Business Development Platform
Exclusive: MetaQuotes Working on a New Business Development Platform
  • 2017.05.26
  • Victor Golovtchenko
  • www.financemagnates.com
The platform is expected to be focused on matching advertisers and websites
 

Weekly Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)

The US dollar managed to recover in the last full week of May. As the page turns into June, we have a buildup to the Non-Farm Payrolls, consumer confidence, and the Fed’s favorite inflation figure. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.


  1. US Core PCE Price Index: Tuesday, 12:30. A monthly rise of 0.1% is expected. 
  2. CB Consumer Confidence: Tuesday, 14:00. A small drop to 120.1 is on the cards.
  3. Euro-zone inflation figures: Wednesday, 9:00.
  4. Canadian GDP: Wednesday, 12:30. We now get the monthly figure for March which carries expectations for 0.3%.
  5. Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI: Thursday, 1:45. A score of 50.2 is expected now.
  6. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls: Thursday, 12:15.
  7. US jobless claims: Thursday, 12:30. After standing at 234K, a tick up to 239K is expected.
  8. US ISM Manufacturing PMI: Thursday, 14:00. A similar score of 54.7 is on the cards.
  9. Crude Oil inventories: Thursday, 15:00.
  10. US Non-Farm Payrolls: Friday, 12:30. Expectations stand at 186K, an unemployment rate of 4.4% once again and a rise of 0.2% in hourly wages after 0.3% last month.
Forex Weekly Outlook - May 29 - Jun. 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
Forex Weekly Outlook - May 29 - Jun. 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.05.26
  • Yohay Elam
  • www.forexcrunch.com
The US dollar managed to recover in the last full week of May. As the page turns into June, we have a buildup to the Non-Farm Payrolls, consumer confidence, and the Fed’s favorite inflation figure. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. A relatively quiet week on the political front in the US allowed the greenback to correct. The...
 

Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)

EUR/USD had a positive week in general, rising as prospects continue looking better in the euro-zone in comparison to the US. The upcoming week features preliminary inflation figures and PMIs. 


  1. Monetary data: Monday, 8:00. A small deceleration to 5.2% is on the cards.
  2. Mario Draghi talks: Monday, 13:00. The President of the ECB will testify in front of the European Parliament and could provide some insights about the next moves of his institution.
  3. German Import Prices: Tuesday, 6:00. A bounce worth 0.2% is predicted now.
  4. French Consumer Spending: Tuesday, 6:45. A rise of 0.8% is predicted.
  5. French GDP: Tuesday, 6:45.
  6. Spanish Flash CPI: Tuesday, 7:00.
  7. German CPI: Tuesday, with the German states publishing their data during the morning. The all-German preliminary CPI is released at 12:00.
  8. German Retail Sales: Wednesday, 6:00. A quicker rise of 0.4% is now expected.
  9. French CPI: Wednesday, 6:45.
  10. German Unemployment Change: Wednesday, 7:55. A fall of 15K was seen in March and now a similar slide of 14K is on the cards.
  11. CPI (preliminary): Wednesday, 9:00.
  12. Unemployment Rate: Wednesday, 9:00. Another small slide to 9.4% is on the cards now.
  13. Manufacturing PMIs: Thursday morning: 7:15 for Spain, 7:45 for Italy, 7:50 for the final French figure, 7:55 for the final German number and finally the final all-European update at 8:00.
  14. Spanish Unemployment Change: Friday, 7:00. A drop of 129.3K was seen in April and another big slide of 110.2K is on the cards for May.
  15. PPI: Friday, 9:00. A fall of 0.3% was seen last month and a bounce of 0.2% is predicted now.
EUR/USD Forecast May 29-Jun. 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
EUR/USD Forecast May 29-Jun. 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.05.27
  • Yohay Elam
  • www.forexcrunch.com
EUR/USD had a positive week in general, rising as prospects continue looking better in the euro-zone in comparison to the US. The upcoming week features preliminary inflation figures and PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Updates: EUR/USD daily chart with support and...
 

Weekly GBP/USD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)

GBP/USD dropped sharply last week, dropping 230 points. The pair closed at 1.2781, its lowest weekly close in four weeks. This week’s key events are Manufacturing and Construction PMIs. 


  1. BRC Shop Price Index: Tuesday, 23:01.
  2. GfK Consumer Confidence: Tuesday, 23:01. The estimate for May stands at -8 points.
  3. Net Lending to Individuals: Wednesday, 8:30. The downward trend is expected to continue, with an estimate of GBP 4.5 billion.
  4. Nationwide HPI: Thursday, 6:00. The markets are expecting better news in May, with an estimate of 0.2%.
  5. Manufacturing PMI: Thursday, 8:30. The forecast for April stands at 56.5 points.
  6. 10-y Bond Auction: Thursday, Tentative. 
  7. Construction PMI: Friday, 8:30. The markets are expecting a slight dip in April, with an estimate of 52.7 points.
GBP/USD Forecast May 29 -June 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
GBP/USD Forecast May 29 -June 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.05.28
  • Kenny Fisher
  • www.forexcrunch.com
GBP/USD dropped sharply last week, dropping 230 points. The pair closed at 1.2781, its lowest weekly close in four weeks. This week’s key events are Manufacturing and Construction PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. GBP/USD graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click...
 

Weekly AUD/USD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)

AUD/USD was unchanged last week, closing at 0.7439. This week’s key events are Private Capital Expenditures and Retail Sales.


  1. Building Approvals: Tuesday, 1:30. The markets are expecting a strong rebound in the April report, with a forecast of +3.2%.
  2. Private Sector Credit: Wednesday, 1:30. The estimate for the upcoming release is 0.4%.
  3. AIG Manufacturing Index: Wednesday, 23:30. 
  4. Private Capital Expenditure: Thursday, 1:30. The indicator is expected to improve in Q1, with an estimate of 0.3%.
  5. Retail Sales: Thursday, 1:30. The markets are expecting better news in the March report, with a gain of 0.3%.
  6. Commodity Sales: Thursday, 6:30.
  7. HIA New Home Sales: Friday, 1:00. This indicator provides a snapshot of the strength of the housing market. The indicator has not posted a gain above 0.2% this year. 
AUD/USD Forecast May 29-June 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
AUD/USD Forecast May 29-June 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.05.28
  • Kenny Fisher
  • www.forexcrunch.com
AUD/USD was unchanged last week, closing at 0.7439. This week’s key events are Private Capital Expenditures and Retail Sales. Here is an outlook on the major market-movers and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Updates: AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: Building Approvals: Tuesday, 1:30...
 

Weekly USD/CAD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)

The Canadian posted gains for a second straight week, as USD/CAD lost 80 points. The pair closed the week at 1.3440. This week’s key event is GDP.


  1. Current Account: Tuesday, 12:30. The deficit for Q1 is expected to rise to C$11.4 billion.
  2. RMPI: Tuesday, 12:30. This index measures inflation in the manufacturing sector. The indicator continues to weaken and came in at -1.6% in March, a sharper drop than expected.
  3. GDP: Wednesday, 12:30. The March estimate stands at 0.3%.
  4. Manufacturing PMI: Thursday, 13:30. 
  5. Trade Balance: Friday, 12:30. Little change is predicted for the April release, with a forecast of C$0.0 billion.
  6. Labor Productivity: Friday, 12:30. The estimate for Q1 stands at 0.2%.
USD/CAD Forecast May 29-June 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
USD/CAD Forecast May 29-June 2 2017 | Forex Crunch
  • 2017.05.28
  • Kenny Fisher
  • www.forexcrunch.com
The Canadian posted gains for a second straight week, as USD/CAD lost 80 points. The pair closed the week at 1.3440. This week’s key event is GDP. Here is an outlook on the major market-movers and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Updates: USD/CAD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: Current Account...
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "spam".
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Building Approvals and range price movement 

2017-05-30 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]

  • past data is -10.3%
  • forecast data is 3.2%
  • actual data is 4.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued. 

==========

From official report:

  • "The trend estimate for total dwellings approved rose 0.1% in April and has risen for three months."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved rose 4.4% in April following a fall of 10.3% in the previous month."

==========

AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Building Approvals news event

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, M5, 2017.05.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD, M5, 2017.05.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


8731.0 - Building Approvals, Australia, Apr 2017
  • www.abs.gov.au
APRIL KEY FIGURES APRIL KEY POINTS TOTAL DWELLING UNITS The trend estimate for total dwellings approved rose 0.1% in April and has risen for three months. The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved rose 4.4% in April following a fall of 10.3% in the previous month. PRIVATE SECTOR HOUSES The trend estimate for...
1...514515516517518519520521522523524525526527528...732
New comment