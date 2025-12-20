Stochastic - page 7

New comment
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.16 10:12

The Hidden Secret of Technical Analysis

Discover a whole 'other world' of technical analysis, where novice traders fear to go.


 

Stochastic trading - expert for MetaTrader 4

This is very interesting EA which I found in CodeBase:


"The idea of the EA was taken from the different versions of the Dealers_Trader (for which many thanks to the author), when the stochastic enters the overbought or oversold area, the first lot is opened, if the chart is reversed, then operate with one lot."
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.10 08:04

This is useful tool for someone who is using stochastic indicator in trading:

StochPosition - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  • "StochPosition is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Stochastic Indicator, which shows the position and direction of Stochastic in M5 timeframe up to W1 timeframe."
  • "In addition, StochPosition indicator also provides direction and advice to BUY or SELL, and every change of direction and advice is also displayed as alerts."


Indicator is having all kinds of alerts incl email alert.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.28 08:54

Some people asked about indicators I am using for my market condition analysis (MT5) so please find indicators and template to download from the following post:

Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here





 
Sergey Golubev:

For now - we can describe the trading rules for those 3 Stochastic indicators:

  • 34/5/5 (fast stoch)
  • 55/8/8 (medium stoch)
  • 100/8/8 (slow stoch)





This 3 stoch system works fine for S&P 500 as I see:



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read April 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.04.14 20:48

Theory Of Stochastic Processes : With Applications to Financial Mathematics and Risk Theory



This book is a collection of exercises covering all the main topics in the modern theory of stochastic processes and its applications, including finance, actuarial mathematics, queuing theory, and risk theory.

The aim of this book is to provide the reader with the theoretical and practical material necessary for deeper understanding of the main topics in the theory of stochastic processes and its related fields.

The book is divided into chapters according to the various topics. Each chapter contains problems, hints, solutions, as well as a self-contained theoretical part which gives all the necessary material for solving the problems. References to the literature are also given.

The exercises have various levels of complexity and vary from simple ones, useful for students studying basic notions and technique, to very advanced ones that reveal some important theoretical facts and constructions.

This book is one of the largest collections of problems in the theory of stochastic processes and its applications. The problems in this book can be useful for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as for specialists in the theory of stochastic processes.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12

How to start with MT5 platform : summary.

As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.

For developpers.


Work in progress, stay tuned :-)


 

Stochastic


The beginning

  1. Stochastic Oscillator, the beginning

After

  1. Stochastic thread.
  2. Stochastic Trader thread 
  3. Multi pair indicators thread
    (Multi pair MACD, Multi pair CoeffOfLine, Multi pair RSi, Multi pair Stochastic, Multi pair WPR (Williams % range), Multi pair Laguerre RSI, Multi pair Wilders DMI, Multi pair dss, and more)
  4. Stochastic RSI for MT5 - the post 
  5. Stochastic rsi (oma) colored or MT5 - the post:
    - RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
    - levels: floating; quantile; fixed
  6. Round price DOC indicator for MT5 - the postAdded 2 parameters : price (so we can chose the price we would like to use - in the original it is Close) and T3Original (false for Fulks/Matulich calculation which is faster then the original Tim Tillson calculation).
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Stochastic

Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.03 10:38

This is the real example about valid signal based on Stochastic, and some movement which is related to news event for now. We will come back to this image later but I think - it is good example about the following "news events are not our friends" :)



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.17 18:10

Stochastic Oscillator in Trading (based on the article)

Stochastic Oscillator in Metatrader 5

  • "The stochastic oscillator measures the closing price of a candlestick against the average closing price of a certain amount of candlesticks before it. For example, it shows whether this candlestick is overbought or oversold as far as the overall range of the market is concerned. This momentum indicator is not to be used in a trending market, but rather a market that has been going sideways. While there are strategies that use them with trends, that is less normal than looking at this as an opportunity to confirm or ignore support or resistance."
  • "The stochastic oscillator is shown in a window at the bottom of the chart, separate from price. It has two lines which act like moving averages, the crisscross the panel. The standard situation is to see the 20 and the 80 level marked as both the overbought and oversold condition."
  • "Occasionally the indicator will crisscross the lines above the 80, which of course is the overbought condition, or below the 20, which is the oversold condition. This is how most people will use stochastic oscillators, as a sign that perhaps it’s time to buy and sell based upon a resumption of what we seen over the last several candles. However, in a trend this reliability tends to disappear. It is because of this that you will often see stochastics offer more reliability when you include support and resistance."
  • "Sometimes, people will use the stochastic oscillator for finding divergence. Divergence is when the momentum of an asset isn’t matching the price. For example, we could be seeing “lower highs” in the stochastic oscillator, but “higher highs” in the price window. This shows that perhaps the underlying momentum is starting to slow down. Looking at the chart below, you can see that the Euro has been rallying against the Polish zloty over the last several candlesticks, but at the same time the “highs” in the stochastic oscillator are getting lower. This suggests that perhaps the momentum is slowing down and it could lead to a selloff. This isn’t reason enough to start shorting the market, but it does give you a bit of a “heads up” as to what could happen."

Stochastic Oscillator in Metatrader 5

==========

Stochastic


The beginning 

  1. Stochastic Oscillator, the beginning

After 

  1. Stochastic thread. 
  2. How to Trade Stochastics Like the Pro's Do - video 
  3. The Difference Between the Fast, Slow and Full Stochastic - video
  4. Stochastic Trader thread 
  5. Multi pair indicators thread
    (Multi pair MACD, Multi pair CoeffOfLine, Multi pair RSi, Multi pair Stochastic, Multi pair WPR (Williams % range), Multi pair Laguerre RSI, Multi pair Wilders DMI, Multi pair dss, and more)
  6. Stochastic RSI for MT5 - the post 
  7. Stochastic rsi (oma) colored or MT5 - the post:
    - RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
    - levels: floating; quantile; fixed
  8. Round price DOC indicator for MT5 - the post: Added 2 parameters : price (so we can chose the price we would like to use - in the original it is Close) and T3Original (false for Fulks/Matulich calculation which is faster then the original Tim Tillson calculation).


1234567891011
New comment