Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.16 10:12
The Hidden Secret of Technical Analysis
Discover a whole 'other world' of technical analysis, where novice traders fear to go.
Stochastic trading - expert for MetaTrader 4
This is very interesting EA which I found in CodeBase:
"The idea of the EA was taken from the different versions of the Dealers_Trader (for which many thanks to the author), when the stochastic enters the overbought or oversold area, the first lot is opened, if the chart is reversed, then operate with one lot."
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.10 08:04
This is useful tool for someone who is using stochastic indicator in trading:StochPosition - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator is having all kinds of alerts incl email alert.
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.28 08:54
Some people asked about indicators I am using for my market condition analysis (MT5) so please find indicators and template to download from the following post:
Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
For now - we can describe the trading rules for those 3 Stochastic indicators:
This 3 stoch system works fine for S&P 500 as I see:
Something Interesting to Read April 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.04.14 20:48
Theory Of Stochastic Processes : With Applications to Financial Mathematics and Risk Theory
This book is a collection of exercises covering all the main topics in the modern theory of stochastic processes and its applications, including finance, actuarial mathematics, queuing theory, and risk theory.
The aim of this book is to provide the reader with the theoretical and practical material necessary for deeper understanding of the main topics in the theory of stochastic processes and its related fields.
The book is divided into chapters according to the various topics. Each chapter contains problems, hints, solutions, as well as a self-contained theoretical part which gives all the necessary material for solving the problems. References to the literature are also given.
The exercises have various levels of complexity and vary from simple ones, useful for students studying basic notions and technique, to very advanced ones that reveal some important theoretical facts and constructions.
This book is one of the largest collections of problems in the theory of stochastic processes and its applications. The problems in this book can be useful for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as for specialists in the theory of stochastic processes.
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12
How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.
For developpers.
Work in progress, stay tuned :-)
The beginning
After
(Multi pair MACD, Multi pair CoeffOfLine, Multi pair RSi, Multi pair Stochastic, Multi pair WPR (Williams % range), Multi pair Laguerre RSI, Multi pair Wilders DMI, Multi pair dss, and more)
- RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
- levels: floating; quantile; fixed
Stochastic
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.03 10:38
This is the real example about valid signal based on Stochastic, and some movement which is related to news event for now. We will come back to this image later but I think - it is good example about the following "news events are not our friends" :)
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.17 18:10
Stochastic Oscillator in Trading (based on the article)
==========
