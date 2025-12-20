Stochastic - page 10

3 Stochastic trading system may be improved more with the following indicator -

Stochastic Custom Smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Stochastic Custom Smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5


Please find improved 3 Stochastic trading system using this new indicator:

3 Stochastic trading system

Template is attached (3stoch_new1.tpl).

For the people who want to have some signal arrows/dots on the main chart indicating the possible buy or sell (which can be filtered by 3 Stochastic indicators) - we can use AscTrend indicator for this case (indicator is attached).

3 Stochastic trading system with AscTrend indicator



So, please file improved template of 3 Stochastic trading system with AscTrend indicator (template file is 3stoch_new2.tpl)

Soggestion: play with Risk value of AscTrend indicator to reduce false signals, but please note that the main filter (to filter false signals) are 3 stochastic indicators in the separate windows which should filter the signals in synchronous/simultaneous for all 3 stochastics indicatorsd in the same time.

3stoch_new1.tpl  10 kb
3stoch_new2.tpl  11 kb
ASCtrend.mq5  9 kb
 

On chart stochastic (like) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

On chart stochastic (like) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is a sort of stochastic indicator on chart. If, defaults are used, then it calculates the same way as built-in stochastic that uses high/low prices. In this indicator you have choice of extended (non-standard) prices
On chart stochastic (like)
On chart stochastic (like)
  • www.mql5.com
On chart stochastic (like)
 

Learn how to design a trading system by Stochastic

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/10692

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/10692

This article is another contribution to trying to learn and teach what can be helpful in this context of technical trading and programming of profitable trading strategies. We will discuss through this article a new tool that can be useful in our trading and it is the "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator which is one of the most popular in trading using technical analysis.

Learn how to design a trading system by Stochastic
Learn how to design a trading system by Stochastic
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we continue our learning series — this time we will learn how to design a trading system using one of the most popular and useful indicators, which is the Stochastic Oscillator indicator, to build a new block in our knowledge of basics.
 

Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators - 'Fast' and 'Slow' (more precisely, the 'Main' lines of these indicators) in one subwindow. Areas are filled between lines. The level settings are included in the input parameters - it can be useful when used in an Expert Advisor and when visualizing in a strategy tester. Added Notifications when crossing lines (Sound, Alert, mail, push).
Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert
Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Two 'Main' lines from two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators with filled areas between the lines. Line crossing notifications (Sound, Alert, mail, push)
 

Stochastic trading system may be improved more with the following indicators -

And please find template file attached for this improved trading system.

3 Stochastic trading system

Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert
Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Two 'Main' lines from two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators with filled areas between the lines. Line crossing notifications (Sound, Alert, mail, push)
2stoch_newtwo.tpl  9 kb
ASCtrend.mq5  9 kb
Stoch + MA
 

Hello @Sergey Golubev, hello all, did you manage to test the results between

  • "3 Stochastic trading system", comment #91 and Stochastic Custom Smoothing 

and

  • Stochastic trading system with the Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert

?

is one or the other working better ? I just discovered this post and started to see on previous days that it seems to give some results. May be you have more insights?

Or do you plan to combine both (for example adding the alerts from the second into the first system)  ?

Thank you for your replies

Stochastic Custom Smoothing
Stochastic Custom Smoothing
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) с настройками уровней выведенными во входные параметры и пользовательским сглаживанием
 
DidMa #:

Hello @Sergey Golubev, hello all, did you manage to test the results between

  • "3 Stochastic trading system", comment #91 and Stochastic Custom Smoothing 

and

  • Stochastic trading system with the Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert

?

is one or the other working better ? I just discovered this post and started to see on previous days that it seems to give some results. May be you have more insights?

Or do you plan to combine both (for example adding the alerts from the second into the first system)  ?

Thank you for your replies

I like Stochastic Custom Smoothing because it looks like a standard Stochastic with some more inprovement (with smoothing for example).
 

Thank you for your reply :)

I have another question, is the EA you pointer at #89 (that is not available anymore) the same shared by the person below your post or was it another one ?

If it's another EA, would you please provide the files if you still have them ? 

thank you so much 

Stochastic - How to use the Stochastic O oscillator inside manual trading systems
Stochastic - How to use the Stochastic O oscillator inside manual trading systems
  • 2020.07.24
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to make some indicators' review based on trading experience and using them inside manual trading systems. Sell when the oscillator rises above a specific level (e. Buy when the %k line rises above the %d line and sell when the %k line falls below the %d line
 
DidMa #:

Thank you for your reply :)

I have another question, is the EA you pointer at #89 (that is not available anymore) the same shared by the person below your post or was it another one ?

If it's another EA, would you please provide the files if you still have them ? 

thank you so much 

No, this EA (which was removed from CodeBase) is not exactly coded for this MA Channel Stochastic trading system.
This 'MA Channel Stochastic system' from this post is just one of the version.
The other version of this system is on post  
Stochastic - How to use the Stochastic O oscillator inside manual trading systems
Stochastic - How to use the Stochastic O oscillator inside manual trading systems
  • 2020.07.24
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to make some indicators' review based on trading experience and using them inside manual trading systems. Sell when the oscillator rises above a specific level (e. Buy when the %k line rises above the %d line and sell when the %k line falls below the %d line
