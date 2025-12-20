Stochastic - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
3 Stochastic trading system may be improved more with the following indicator -
----------------Stochastic Custom Smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
----------------
Please find improved 3 Stochastic trading system using this new indicator:
Template is attached (3stoch_new1.tpl).
----------------
For the people who want to have some signal arrows/dots on the main chart indicating the possible buy or sell (which can be filtered by 3 Stochastic indicators) - we can use AscTrend indicator for this case (indicator is attached).
So, please file improved template of 3 Stochastic trading system with AscTrend indicator (template file is 3stoch_new2.tpl)
Soggestion: play with Risk value of AscTrend indicator to reduce false signals, but please note that the main filter (to filter false signals) are 3 stochastic indicators in the separate windows which should filter the signals in synchronous/simultaneous for all 3 stochastics indicatorsd in the same time.
On chart stochastic (like) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Learn how to design a trading system by Stochastic
This article is another contribution to trying to learn and teach what can be helpful in this context of technical trading and programming of profitable trading strategies. We will discuss through this article a new tool that can be useful in our trading and it is the "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator which is one of the most popular in trading using technical analysis.
Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Stochastic trading system may be improved more with the following indicators -
----------------
And please find template file attached for this improved trading system.
Hello @Sergey Golubev, hello all, did you manage to test the results between
and
?
is one or the other working better ? I just discovered this post and started to see on previous days that it seems to give some results. May be you have more insights?
Or do you plan to combine both (for example adding the alerts from the second into the first system) ?
Thank you for your replies
Hello @Sergey Golubev, hello all, did you manage to test the results between
and
?
is one or the other working better ? I just discovered this post and started to see on previous days that it seems to give some results. May be you have more insights?
Or do you plan to combine both (for example adding the alerts from the second into the first system) ?
Thank you for your replies
Thank you for your reply :)
I have another question, is the EA you pointer at #89 (that is not available anymore) the same shared by the person below your post or was it another one ?
If it's another EA, would you please provide the files if you still have them ?
thank you so much
Thank you for your reply :)
I have another question, is the EA you pointer at #89 (that is not available anymore) the same shared by the person below your post or was it another one ?
If it's another EA, would you please provide the files if you still have them ?
thank you so much
This 'MA Channel Stochastic system' from this post #82 is just one of the version.
The other version of this system is on post #2342