Sergey Golubev #:
No, this EA (which was removed from CodeBase) is not exactly coded for this MA Channel Stochastic trading system.
This 'MA Channel Stochastic system' from this post is just one of the version.
The other version of this system is on post  

Thank you !! (and sorry for this late reply :) )

 

Example of Stochastic Optimization and Optimal Control

Stochastic modeling and control optimization are mathematical methods that help solve problems under uncertainty. They are used in finance, engineering, artificial intelligence, and many other areas.

Stochastic modeling is used to describe systems with random elements, such as stock market price movements or a queue at a restaurant. It is based on random variables, probability distributions, and stochastic processes. Methods such as Monte Carlo and Markov chains can model these processes and predict their behavior.
  • www.mql5.com
This Expert Advisor, named SMOC (likely standing for Stochastic Model Optimal Control), is a simple example of an advanced algorithmic trading system for MetaTrader 5. It uses a combination of technical indicators, model predictive control, and dynamic risk management to make trading decisions. The EA incorporates adaptive parameters, volatility-based position sizing, and trend analysis to optimize its performance across varying market conditions.
 
Stochastic is an interesting indicator 👍
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.16 08:51

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 84): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA - Conclusion

From the last article, we examined the first 5 signal patterns of the Indicator pairing Stochastic-Oscillator and Fractal Adapting Moving Average. From our small test window, all appeared to have profitable forward walks, with training done over a year and the validation performed over the subsequent year.

 

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 20): Modern Stochastic Oscillators

The stochastic oscillator is a well-known technical indicator traditionally used to identify potential market reversals. In its classical form, it measures the momentum of price movements within a defined range. When price action pushes into extreme territories, the market is generally considered overbought or oversold. Under this conventional interpretation, traders look for selling opportunities in overbought conditions and buying opportunities in oversold conditions, based on the assumption that prices will eventually return toward equilibrium.
  • 2025.12.19
  • www.mql5.com
This article demonstrates how the stochastic oscillator, a classical technical indicator, can be repurposed beyond its conventional use as a mean-reversion tool. By viewing the indicator through a different analytical lens, we show how familiar strategies can yield new value and support alternative trading rules, including trend-following interpretations. Ultimately, the article highlights how every technical indicator in the MetaTrader 5 terminal holds untapped potential, and how thoughtful trial and error can uncover meaningful interpretations hidden from view.
