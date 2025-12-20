Stochastic - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, this EA (which was removed from CodeBase) is not exactly coded for this MA Channel Stochastic trading system.
This 'MA Channel Stochastic system' from this post #82 is just one of the version.
The other version of this system is on post #2342
Thank you !! (and sorry for this late reply :) )
Example of Stochastic Optimization and Optimal Control
Stochastic modeling is used to describe systems with random elements, such as stock market price movements or a queue at a restaurant. It is based on random variables, probability distributions, and stochastic processes. Methods such as Monte Carlo and Markov chains can model these processes and predict their behavior.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.16 08:51
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 84): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA - Conclusion
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 20): Modern Stochastic Oscillators